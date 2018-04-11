Mix the east with the west with this week’s hamburger stroganoff recipe!

Judy Peeler shares her recipe with us for Spanish Chicken. It is inexpensive and delicious. Thanks to New Vision Community Church for their lovely cookbook, Feeding the Flock.

For seafood lovers, Crab Stew that we found in Savannah Style is extraordinary. Try it. You will love it.

Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia, through their book of recipes, Plains Pot Pourri, shares Brenda Cosby’s Hamburger Stroganoff. It is quick and easy and feeds a family very economically.

Muriel Olivares’ Callaloo and Okra Summer Quiche is different and wonderful for you cooks who want to put a little adventure in your lives. We thank Field to Feast for sharing their wonderfully unique recipes with us. She is part of the new generation of urban farmer, her quarter-acre Little River Market Garden tucked in a Northeast Miami neighborhood known as Little Haiti. Callaloo and okra thrive in South Florida summers. “This quiche is one of my favorites because the flavor of the vegetables is nicely complemented by the eggs, and the crust recipe is a family tradition passed down by my wonderfully healthy grandmother, Ana Maria,” she says. Callaloo greens are the large, edible leaves of the taro root. Swiss chard, spinach, mustard greens, or turnip greens are good substitutes.

Lorraine Setliff’s Oven Roasted Asparagus is a healthful, delicious dish to put on the table. We thank New Vision Community Church for sharing their cookbook Feeding the Flock with us.

Constance Martin shares her recipe for hot German potato salad with us through Preserving the Big Potato, put out by the Apopka Historical Society. We thank them for this fantastic collection.

We have a delicious recipe for Apple Crisp that can be served as an evening dessert or a very special breakfast treat from Betty Ann Vakauza in The Jones-Morris Family Treasury. We appreciate the family sharing their private book of endearing memories and recipes with us.

JUDY PEELER’S

SPANISH CHICKEN

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

8 chicken thighs

3 cloves garlic

1/2 cup white cooking wine

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon dried parsley

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon chicken flavor bouillon

1/3 cup olive oil

1/3 cup green olives

1/3 cup raisins

1/3 cup sliced medium onion

1 whole sliced green pepper

1 whole sliced tomato

8 whole mushrooms

Juice of 1 lemon

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix the above ingredients together and place into a 9 x 13-inch pan or Pyrex dish. Bake one hour and 15 minutes, stirring after 30 minutes.

CRAB STEW

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

6 tablespoons butter

1 pound lump crab meat

2 tablespoons onion, grated

2 eggs, hard-cooked, peeled and mashed

3 cups milk or 2 cups milk and 1 cup Half-and-Half

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons sherry

Melt butter in a large saucepan. Add crab meat, eggs and onion. Heat thoroughly. Add milk and seasonings. Simmer for 20 minutes without allowing mixture to boil.

BRENDA COSBY’S

HAMBURGER STROGANOFF

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

1 pound ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

3 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon instant beef bouillon

3/4 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 4-ounce can mushrooms

1 cup water

1 cup sour cream

2 cups hot, cooked rice

Cook and stir meat, onion, garlic in large skillet until meat browns. Drain off fat. Mix flour, bouillon, salt, pepper and mushrooms. Stir in water and heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Reduce heat, cover and simmer 10 minutes. Stir in sour cream and heat. Serve over rice and garnish with parsley.

MURIEL OLIVARES’

CALLALOO AND OKRA

SUMMER QUICHE

Recipe from Field to Feast

CRUST:

2 cups whole-wheat flour

1/2 cup warm water

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt

FILLING:

1 medium sweet onion, chopped

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

10 medium okra pods, trimmed and chopped into 1/2-inch pieces

1 bunch callaloo leaves, coarsely chopped

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

6 eggs

MAKE THE CRUST:

Mix the flour, water, oil, and salt directly in a 9-inch pie dish until a dough forms. Handle as little as possible since separation between oil and water is what will give you a flaky crust. Use your knuckles to evenly press the dough into the dish.

MAKE THE FILLING AND BAKE THE QUICHE:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Saute onion in 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in okra and sauté 3 to 4 minutes, or until golden. Add callaloo and immediately remove skillet from heat. Continue stirring until greens wilt. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Pour vegetables into crust. Beat eggs in a bowl until frothy. Pour eggs over vegetables. Bake 30 to 45 minutes, or until filling is firm but not dry. Serve warm.

LORRAINE SETLIFF’S

OVEN ROASTED ASPARAGUS,

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s,

Feeding the Flock cookbook

1 large bunch asparagus, trimmed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground pepper to your taste

1/4 Parmesan cheese, shredded (optional)

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Toss asparagus with olive oil in a shallow baking dish. Roast asparagus, turning once, until crisp-tender and slightly browned, about ten minutes. Sprinkle with freshly shredded Parmesan cheese, if desired.

CONSTANCE MARTIN’S

OLD HEIDELBERG

GERMAN POTATO SALAD

Recipe from Apopka Historical Society’s

Preserving the Big Potato – A Collection of Potato Recipes

12-15 medium red bliss potatoes (boiled, peeled, and sliced)

1 large onion, chopped fine

2 level tablespoons flour

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup water (or chicken or beef broth)

5 hard-cooked eggs (optional)

1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes (or 3 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley)

1/2 pound bacon, cut small

2 tablespoons bacon drippings

3/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Place the potatoes in large bowl. In large fry pan, cook bacon until crisp. Remove bacon from drippings and set aside. Save remainder of drippings. In same fry pan, put 2 tablespoons of bacon drippings, sauté onion until transparent, add flour, sugar, salt, and pepper. Gradually add water or broth and vinegar and cook until mixture is thick. Pour over potatoes. Grate eggs and add to potatoes along with bacon and parsley. Mix well and serve hot.

BETTY ANN VAKAUZA’S

APPLE CRISP

Recipe from The Jones-Morris Family Treasury

4 cups apples

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2/3 cups flour

2 cups oats

1 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup melted butter

Sprinkle sliced apples with lemon juice. Mix together the next five ingredients and spread over apples.

Bake in 375-degree oven for thirty minutes. This delicious concoction can also be served as a favorite treat for breakfast.