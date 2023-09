Apopka High School introduces the 2023 Homecoming Court which include the following: first row (l to r) – Jayden Sotolongo, Sophia Mattioli, Kaylee Fernandes, Melissa Delgado, Makaylah Thompson and Felix Mercado; second row – Talise Clay, Kate Murray, and Yomary Class; and third row – Jenna Williams, Evan Ashford, John (JT) Taylor, Brandon Sowers, Kai West, Joshua Washington and Charles Williams.