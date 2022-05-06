May 2022 obituaries

BELINDA RODRIGUEZ, 64, Apopka, died Tuesday, March 15. Mrs. Rodriguez was born in Miami. Survivors: husband, Stan; children, Jennifer Fries, Amy Grubb; mother, Dottien Geldean; father, Robert Geldean; siblings, Alice Hamilton, Barbara Burt, Robert Geldean Jr., Alan Geldean; four grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

EILEEN LANGLEY, 81, died Friday, April 8. She was born in Media, Pennsylvania. She was a member of the Apopka Woman’s Club and Apopka Garden Club, and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Apopka. She enjoyed being with family and friends, as well as traveling, working in her yard, and home interior decorating. Survivors: Susan Ogburn, Zellwood, Pam Wilsky, DeBary; four grandchildren; sister, Nancy Pleicones, Sanford.

