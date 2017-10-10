Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping encourages you to protect your property during storm season

Throughout time, trees have furnished us with two of life’s essentials: food and oxygen. And over time, they’ve provided additional necessities such as shelter, medicine, and tools.

Today, trees are an important part of people’s lives. Streets, parks, playgrounds and backyards are lined with trees that create a peaceful, aesthetically pleasing environment. Trees increase quality of life by bringing natural elements and wildlife habitats into urban areas. People gather under the cool shade they provide during outdoor activities with family and friends.

Trees are both beautiful and majestic and no two are alike. Trees have even help record the history of families as they grow and develop alongside you and your family. Some people make an emotional connection with trees they plant or become personally attached to the ones that they see every day. Many childhood memories include the trees in your backyard or old neighborhood. The sentimental value of a special tree is simply immeasurable.

With all the benefits people get from trees, the importance of professional tree care is vital to your family and property during any storm or hurricane season. Tree care, including tree trimming, pruning and shaping, is an investment that can lead to substantial returns. Well cared for trees are attractive and will add considerable value to your property. Appropriate pruning techniques are essential for development of strong tree structure and desirable form. Poorly maintained trees can be a significant liability, and improper pruning can cause long-lasting damage.

During the Atlantic hurricane season, property owners should consult the professionals for the possibility of storm damage. “Many people don’t realize there is an issue with their trees, and it is important to identify and treat potential problems before they result in damage to people, property, or the trees themselves,” stated Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping owner and operator James Maltby.

A tree’s condition before a storm will determine how safe that tree is during a storm. The Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping professionals can assess the warning signs of potential tree problems and recommend ways to maintain healthy trees through the storm season.

Some important warning signs of potential tree trouble can include: dead, hanging, or broken branches; and branches that are too close to a house or structure, or utility wires. Proper pruning can reduce the risk of storm damage, and crown reduction or thinning could reduce wind damage, as wind resistance is important for a tree to remain standing after a hurricane.

If a tree’s structure is found to be damaged or unsound, the team at Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping can determine whether mitigation with cabling and/or bracing is warranted. They can also evaluate the impact of removal should it become necessary.

In the event that you do have storm damaged trees, remember that they can be very dangerous to remove or trim, but prompt trimming of the injured limb(s) will encourage wound closure. The experts at Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping can assist in performing the job in a safe and timely manner, while reducing further risk of damage to the tree or your property.

Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping is an established Apopka family business that is fully licensed and insured, including Workers’ Compensation on all employees. For your convenience and peace of mind, a management team member is always on site for all services and property evaluations.

Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping would be happy to quote commercial tree trimming or a removal job. With over 15 years in business, you can rest assured you’re in good hands with a company that prides themselves on a job well done.

Call them today at 321-689-5866 to set an appointment and see why Maltby’s Tree Service & Landscaping is a leader in their field.

Advertisement