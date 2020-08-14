Make Mrs. Church’s Short’nin Bread from The Junior League

This week, we have some dishes that will be pleasing to your pocketbook.

Shirley Maples’ Hamburger Dish from New Vision’s Feeding the Flock. You will need a pound of hamburger, a box of Au Gratin potatoes, a can of mushroom soup, and a can of French Fried onions.

We have a lovely recipe for you that is a full meal by itself. Lillian Cleghorn shares her Cowboy Soup via Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook.

Marjorie Hobgood’s ham and cheese delight is shared with us through Plains Pot Pourri. It is a good way to utilize some of those leftovers you have after baking a whole ham.

From Paths of Sunshine, Savory Vegetable Casserole looks pleasing to the palate. All the ingredients are frozen or in cans except for the mushrooms.

From Feeding the Flock, we have Swiss Chicken Cutlets from Allison Chase. You can make your own cutlets from chicken breasts according to the recipe below by pounding between sheets of waxed paper.

For a light change of fare, there is Short’nin Bread from Charleston Receipts. It calls for three items: flour, light brown sugar, and butter!

From our friends at the Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association in their Sharing Our Finest Cookbook, we have Charlene Coell’s Apple Kuchen for you. It calls for a box of yellow cake mix and either canned apple filling or fresh apples. It sounds yummy.

SHIRLEY MAPLES’

HAMBURGER DISH

Recipe from New Vision

Community Church’s,

Feeding the Flock cookbook

1 pound hamburger

1 box French’s Au Gratin Potatoes

2 cups boiling water

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 cup milk

dash parsley flakes

1 small can French fried onions

Brown hamburger, drain and set aside. In greased casserole dish, pour boiling water over potatoes and let stand for 10 minutes. Add 1 can undiluted soup, milk and cheese sauce from Au Gratin package. Add parsley flakes and hamburger, stirring well. Place onion rings on top and bake at 400 degrees for 25 minutes.

LILLIAN CLEGHORN’S

COWBOY SOUP

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

1 pound lean ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

2 tablespoons oil

1 15-ounce can mixed vegetables, undrained

1 10-ounce can Rotel tomatoes with chilies, undrained

1 14.5-ounce can stewed tomatoes, original recipe, undrained

1 15-ounce can Spanish rice, undrained

1 15-ounce can cream of corn, undrained

Saute ground beef and onions in oil in soup pot. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil, stirring often. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for one hour, stirring occasionally. This is a hearty soup that makes six large servings.

MARJORIE HOBGOOD’S

HAM AND CHEESE DELIGHT

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

2 cups chopped left-over ham

3 beaten eggs

1 cup shredded sharp cheese

2/3 cup finely crushed crackers

1-1/2 cups milk

Combine all ingredients. Mix well. Pour into 10-in x 6-in x 1-1/2-in dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes.

SAVORY VEGETABLE CASSEROLE

Recipe from Florida Federation

of Garden Clubs Inc.,

Paths of Sunshine

1 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced lengthwise

One small onion, grated

1/2 cup butter

1/4 cup flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

3 cups milk

3/4 pound sharp cheese

1/8 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 (9-ounce) package frozen artichoke hearts

1 (9-ounce) package frozen green beans, French style

1 (10-ounce) package frozen lima beans

1 (8-ounce) can water chestnuts sliced lengthwise into thirds

1 (3-1/2-ounce) can French fried onion rings crumbled

Cook mushrooms and small onion in butter for about five minutes. Add flour, salt and white pepper. Stir thoroughly to blend the seasonings with mushrooms and onion. Stir in milk and cook, stirring constantly, until thickened and smooth. Add cheese, hot pepper sauce and soy sauce. Stir until cheese is melted. Meanwhile, prepare the frozen vegetables as directed. Blend vegetables into cheese mixture. Add water chestnuts, mixing lightly to avoid mashing vegetables. Turn mixture into a buttered 2-quart casserole. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Sprinkle crumbled onion rings atop and bake 10 more minutes.

ALLISON CHASE’S

SWISS CHICKEN CUTLETS

Recipe from New Vision

Community Church’s,

Feeding the Flock cookbook

2 thin slices Swiss cheese

4 chicken cutlets (4 ounces each), 1/4-inch thick

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon unsalted butter or margarine

1/2 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth

1/4 cup dry white wine or reduced-sodium chicken broth

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

Chopped fresh parsley or fresh oregano sprigs for garnish

Cut each cheese slice in half and place one half on top of each cutlet. Starting with short end, tightly roll up cutlets, jell-roll style. Tie securely with string. On waxed paper, combine flour and pepper. Mix well. Add cutlets and toss gently to coat. In large nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add cutlets, cook, turning frequently, until golden, about three minutes. Add broth, wine, and dried oregano to skillet. Increase heat, bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, simmer until chicken is cooked through and sauce is slightly thickened, about 10-12 minutes. Place on serving plate and remove string. Garnish with parsley or oregano sprigs. If cutlets are not available, simply pound skinless, boneless chicken breast halves between two sheets of waxed paper to a 1/4-inch thickness.

MRS. HENRY F. CHURCH’s

(REA BRYANT) SHORT’NIN BREAD

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

1-1/2 cups flour

1/4 cup light brown sugar

1/4 pound butter (soft)

Cream the butter and sugar. Add the flour and mix thoroughly. Roll out quickly (on floured board) about 1/2 inch thick. Cut shapes with small biscuit cutter. Bake on lightly greased and floured shallow pan at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes.

CHARLENE COELL’S

APPLE KUCHEN

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

1/2 cup butter or margarine

1 package yellow cake mix

1/2 cup flaked coconut

1 (20-ounce) can pie-sliced apples … OR…

2-1/2 cups sliced baking apples

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup sour cream

2 egg yolks … OR… 1 egg

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cut butter into cake mix until crumbly. Mix in coconut. Pat mixture into ungreased 13 x 9 x 2-inch pan. Bake 10 minutes at 350 degrees. Arrange apple slices on warm crust. Mix sugar and cinnamon, sprinkle on apples. Blend sour cream and egg. Drizzle over apples. Bake 25 minutes or until edges are light brown.