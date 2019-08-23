Make a meal fit for royalty for your family – Orange Honey Chicken

Taco salad from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs’ Paths of Sunshine is delicious. You use fresh vegetables along with canned pinto beans and chips. You can use ground turkey in place of beef if you prefer.

From Florida Federation of Garden Clubs’ Paths of Sunshine, orange honey chicken looks heavenly. It will make for the cornerstone of a meal fit for royalty… or even your own beloved family members.

From Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka, we have Broccoli and Cheese Casserole. It looks quite simple in that it uses canned mushroom soup for the sauce. Use cooked rice and cooked broccoli.

From First Presbyterian Church of Apopka’s Treasures and Pleasures cookbook, we have Nana Conley’s Scalloped Eggplant.

Mrs. Hewett makes her relish with home-grown vegetables, but you can make yours with fresh stuff from the farmer’s market or grocery store. This recipe comes from Plains Pot Pourri.

Sis Pitman’s bourbon pecan pound cake is a winner! One of my own personal favorites, Treasures and Pleasures cookbook published by the ladies of First Presbyterian Church of Apopka, shares this recipe.

TACO SALAD

Recipe from Florida Federation

of Garden Clubs

Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

1/2 pound ground lean beef

1 (1-1/4 ounce) package taco seasoning

1 large head iceberg lettuce, shredded

1 cup cubed tomatoes

1 cup sliced green peppers

1 cup onion, chopped

1 (8-ounce) can pitted black olives, sliced

1 (16-ounce) can pinto beans, drained

1 (16-ounce) bag corn chips

1 (8-ounce) bottle Catalina salad dressing

Brown meat. Drain and sprinkle with taco seasoning. Stir well. Place lettuce in large salad bowl. Add tomatoes, green peppers, onion, black olives and pinto beans. Crush corn chips in their bag and add to salad. Pour salad dressing on and toss gently. Add meat mixture on top. To make ahead, combine all ingredients except the corn chips and dressing. These should always be added just before serving.

ORANGE HONEY CHICKEN

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs

Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

1 cup fine dry breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon orange rind, grated

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2-1/2 pounds cut-up chicken

1/2 cup orange juice

1 chicken bouillon cube

1/2 cup boiling water

1/4 cup butter or margarine

1/2 cup honey

Mix first three ingredients. Dip chicken in orange juice and coat with crumb mixture. Put on lightly oiled, foil-lined pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Dissolve bouillon cube in 1/2 cup boiling water. Add butter and honey. Stir until butter melts. Pour over chicken and bake for 30 to 40 minutes. Baste often.

BROCCOLI AND CHEESE

CASSEROLE

Recipe from Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

2 10-ounce packages frozen broccoli spears

3 cans cream of mushroom soup

1 can sliced mushrooms, drained

Rice

Block of Cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook rice as directed on package. Cook broccoli as directed. Warm soup and mushrooms together. Put one cup of cooked rice with soup mix. Spread the rest on bottom of pan. Lay broccoli spears neatly in one layer. Spread little bit of shredded cheese, the soup, more broccoli, cheese, more soup. Put cheese on top. Cook for 30 minutes and enjoy.

NANA CONLEY’S

SCALLOPED EGGPLANT

Recipe from 1990 Presbyterian Women First Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures

cookbook

1 medium eggplant

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/3 cup bell pepper, finely chopped

1 egg

1 cup milk

1 cup cracker crumbs

1/3 cup butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Peel and slice eggplant. Cook until tender in boiling salted water. Drain and mash eggplant into small pieces. Add chopped onion and green pepper. Beat egg, combine with milk, salt, and pepper to taste. Add cracker crumbs and combine with eggplant. Pour into greased casserole. Dot with butter. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes.

MRS. MAE HEWETT’S GOLDEN GLOW RELISH

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

2 quarts cucumbers, peeled and seeds removed, then ground

2-1/2 cups ground carrots

1 cup ground red sweet peppers

1-1/2 cups ground green sweet peppers

3 cups apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon dry mustard

3 cups water

2 teaspoons plain salt

2 cups sugar

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

Grind cucumbers, combine with next four ingredients. Let stand three hours. Drain off brine and discard. Combine remaining ingredients, bring to a boil, simmer 10 minutes. Seal in jars.

SIS PITMAN’S BOURBON

PECAN POUND CAKE

Recipe from 1990 Presbyterian Women First Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures

cookbook

Pound cake:

1 cup solid shortening

2-1/2 cups sugar

6 eggs

3 cups sifted flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup bourbon

1 cup finely chopped nuts

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease and flour 10-inch tube or Bundt pan. In large mixing bowl, beat shortening and sugar til light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating until very smooth. Meanwhile, sift flour, baking powder, salt and nutmet. Add to sugar mixture, alternating with sour cream and bourbon, beginning and ending with flour. Beat just till well blended. Fold in pecans. Turn mixture into prepared pan and bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, then turn out on a wire rack to cool. Pour glaze over cake. Decorate with pecan halves, if desired.

Bourbon glaze for pound cake:

2 cups sifted confectioner’s sugar

1 tablespoon bourbon and enough water (about 2 tablespoons) to make a pourable glaze. Beat until very smooth. Pour over cake.