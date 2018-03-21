Make a heavenly chuckwagon stew for your friends and family

From Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook, we have Brenda Hubble’s Meatloaf. It calls for beef and pork

Chuckie’s chuckwagon stew from A Taste of Heaven is shared by First Presbyterian of Punta Gorda.

Hilda Cochran’s barbequed pork chops from Pot Pourri look tasty. She doesn’t say at what temperature to bake the dish, but 375 degrees would probably be good. You can use chicken if you prefer instead of pork chops.

Bea Byrd’s baked cheese and shrimp custard is shared by First Presbyterian of Apopka’s Treasures and Pleasures.

Roasted broccoli with orange-chipotle butter from Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites looks like a whole new way for our old friend, broccoli.

Nancy Thomas, a reader for many years, shares her cole slaw. She puts chopped salted peanuts in the slaw. She says she learned this trick from her dad, an old Georgia boy.

Mrs. Rance Foster’s Colonial carrot-pecan cake from our friends in Plains, Georgia’s Pot Pourri is out of this world.

Kyle Walkup’s Lemon Bread is from A Taste of Heaven by our friends at First Presbyterian of Punta Gorda. It is delicious.

BRENDA HUBBLE’S MEATLOAF

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church cookbook

1-1/2 pound ground hamburger

1 pound ground pork

1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper

2 eggs

1 medium onion, chopped well

1-1/2 cup of Italian style bread crumbs

1 can tomato sauce

Mix all but the last above ingredients well. Shape into baking pan. Top with can of tomato sauce. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour and 15 minutes or until well done. Serves 4-6.

CHUCKIE’S CHUCKWAGON STEW

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church, Punta Gorda, Florida

A Taste of Heaven

2-1/2 pounds beef cubes (5 cups)

2 tablespoons flour

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon chili powder

2 teaspoons salt

3 tablespoons lard (or any shortening)

2 onions, sliced

1 clove garlic, minced

1 (28 ounce) can tomatoes

3 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon dry crushed red pepper

2 cups potatoes, chopped

2 cups carrots, chopped

Coat beef in a mixture of flour, paprika, salt and 1 teaspoon chili powder. Mix well before coating meat. Brown in hot fat in a large Dutch-oven or roasting pan.

Add onions and garlic and cook until onions are soft.

Add tomatoes, chili powder, cinnamon, cloves and red pepper.

Cover and simmer for about two hours.

Add potatoes and carrots and cook until vegetables are done, about 45 minutes. Feeds six cowboys or eight city slickers.

HILDA COCHRAN’S

BARBEQUED PORK CHOPS

Recipe from PLAINS POT POURRI, Food Favorites of Plains, GA

Pork Chops

1/2 cup onion

1/2 cup green pepper

1/2 cup ketchup

1/4 cup vinegar

1/2 cup water

3 tablespoons sugar

1-1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix and pour over pork chops. Cook in oven until done. Chicken may be used in place of pork chops.

BEA BIRD’S BAKED CHEESE

AND SHRIMP CUSTARD

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

1/2 cup finely chopped celery

1/4 cup butter

4 slices of bread, cut in 1/2-inch cubes

1/2 pound cooked, cleaned shrimp

1-1/2 cups cheddar cheese, grated

3 eggs, well beaten

1-1/2 cups milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

Saute onion and celery in butter for 5 minutes or until soft. Add bread cubes and lightly toss to coat with butter. Turn a third of the bread mixture into 1-1/2 quart greased casserole. Add half of the shrimp, then half of the cheese. Repeat the layers of bread, shrimp and cheese and top with a layer of bread mixture. Combine the eggs, milk and salt and pour over layers; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes or until set and a knife inserted in custard comes out clean.

ROASTED BROCCOLI WITH

ORANGE-CHIPOTLE BUTTER

Recipe from

Southern Living All-Time Favorites

2 (12-ounce) packages fresh broccoli florets

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup butter, softened

2 teaspoons orange zest

1 teaspoon minced canned chipotle peppers in Adobo sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

Combine broccoli and oil in a large bowl; toss to coat. Place broccoli in a single layer on an ungreased jelly-roll pan. Roast at 450 degrees for 15 to 17 minutes or until broccoli is crisp-tender.

While broccoli roasts, combine butter and next three ingredients in a large bowl. Add roasted broccoli to bowl, and toss to coat. Serve hot.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

NANCY THOMAS’ COLE SLAW

Contributed by

Reader of The Apopka Chief

1 large head cabbage, washed and drained, quartered

3 large carrots, peeled and grated

1/4 cup Vidalia onion, diced small

3 ribs celery, washed, diced small

2/3 cup salted peanuts, chopped

Granny Smith apple, peeled and chopped small

Slice the cabbage finely with sharp knife and cutting board, then cross-chop or use food processor. Make sure the cabbage has drained well. Put peanuts in Ziplok and, on hard surface, chop into small pieces with back of heavy knife. Fold the above ingredients together. Then mix in the dressing (see below). Chill and serve. Make an hour or two ahead of time to allow the flavors to meld together.

Dressing:

3/4 cup sour cream

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 apple cider vinegar

1/4 apple juice

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard, ground

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

1/2 teaspoon All-purpose seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix the first four ingredients into soupy mixture. Mix the next six dry ingredients together and blend into dressing. Fold the dressing into the chopped mixture.

MRS. RANCE FOSTER’S COLONIAL CARROT-PECAN CAKE

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

1-1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 cups sugar

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

3 cups grated carrots

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

4 eggs

1 cup chopped nuts

Combine oil and sugar. Mix well. Sift together remaining dry ingredients. Sift half of the dry ingredients into the oil/sugar mixture. Sift in remaining dry ingredients alternately with eggs, one at a time. Add carrots and mix well. Then mix in pecans. Bake in three greased pans. Bake at 325 degrees for about 25 minutes.

Frosting for Carrot Cake:

1 stick butter or oleo

1 8-ounce package cream cheese

1 cup finely chopped pecans

1 box confectioners sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Combine butter (or oleo), cream cheese, sugar, vanilla. Add nuts. Spread over cake.

KYLE WALKUP’S LEMON BREAD

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda,

A Taste of Heaven

1 cup margarine

2 cups sugar

4 eggs

3 cups flour, sifted

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup buttermilk

Grated rind of one lemon

1 cup nuts, chopped

Lemon Syrup:

Juice of three lemons

1 cup confectioner’s sugar

Cream margarine and sugar. Add eggs one at a time and blend. Sift together: flour, salt, and soda. Add sifted ingredients to creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk, lemon rind and nuts. Pour into two greased loaf pans. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour.

While bread bakes, combine lemon juice and confectioner’s sugar. When bread is finished baking, pour lemon syrup over hot bread. Yield two loaves. It can be frozen.