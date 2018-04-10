Make a festive dinner out of these varied, delicious recipes

Peppercorn pork roast will be a festive main dish for your family. It comes to us from Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites.

Also from All-Time Favorites is a recipe for fresh green beans that looks very tasty. If you don’t have fresh beans, you could substitute frozen green beans.

Eggplant Parmesan is a meatless meal with cheese and tomato sauce on top served with spaghetti. We wish to thank Sandra Johansen for this lovely recipe via The Jones–Morris Family Treasury.

Pharis Walton’s peach-plum jam found in Plains Pot Pourri looks like a winner. It will go well with your morning toast or corn muffin and also serve as a delicious relish for your Sunday evening pork roast.

Mrs. Crawford’s nut bread is simple and delicious. The recipe comes from Plains Pot Pourri, published by our Plains, Georgia, friends.

Dianne Mosley’s apple nut cake from New Vision’s Feeding the Flock cookbook looks very promising. It is simple, in that if you can cut up apples and chop nuts and measure a few ingredients, you have a cake. Voila!

Here is a hard sauce recipe you might use for the apple nut cake above if you want to dress it up a little. Mrs. McDowell’s recipe is out of Charleston Receipts. My mother used hard sauce for some desserts, maybe bread pudding. This is the first recipe I’ve seen that calls for egg whites. Some call for a little flour, too. You can use hard sauce on hot plain cake, pies, puddings, warm cobblers, warm crisps… it is a luscious addition!

Blueberry season is almost upon us and we have a great pie recipe for you from Rhonda Bray Edmiston that we found in Treasures and Pleasures. Thank you, good people at First Presbyterian Church of Apopka, for sharing your wonderful cookbook with us.

PEPPERCORN PORK ROAST

Recipe from

Southern Living All-Time Favorites

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 (4-1/2 pound) rolled boneless pork loin roast

1 tablespoon mustard seeds

3 tablespoons cracked black peppercorns or multicolored peppercorns

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon dry mustard

2 teaspoons dried thyme

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1/4 cup butter, softened

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Set aside following ingredients to make gravy after roast is done baking:

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1-1/2 cups apple cider, divided

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons apple brandy

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Heat oil in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add roast; brown on all sides. Place roast in a roasting pan and cool slightly.

Combine mustard seeds and peppercorns in a heavy-duty, zip-top plastic freezer bag; seal. Crush spices with a meat mallet or rolling pin.

Combine crushed spices, 2 tablespoons flour, and next three ingredients; stir in 1/4-cup butter and 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard. Spread mixture on top and sides of roast.

Bake at 475 degrees for 20 minutes; reduce heat to 325 degrees. Loosely cover with aluminum foil; bake 1 hour and 10 minutes or until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 160 degrees. Remove roast from pan, reserving 2 tablespoons drippings; keep roast warm.

Combine reserved drippings, 1 tablespoon flour, 2 tablespoons apple cider, cider vinegar, and 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard; set aside.

Bring remaining apple cider to a boil in a saucepan over medium-high heat; boil 8 minutes or until reduced to 3/4 cup. Stir in brandy; boil 1 minute.

Whisk in flour mixture, salt, and pepper; cook over medium-high heat until thickened. Serve with roast.

Makes 10 servings.

SAVORY GREEN BEANS

Recipe from

Southern Living All-Time Favorites

1-1/2 pounds fresh green beans

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons chopped onion

3 tablespoons olive oil or vegetable oil

1/2 cup boiling water

1 tablespoon fresh basil or 1 teaspoon dried basil

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Wash beans, trim ends, and remove strings. Cut beans in half. Saute garlic and onion in hot oil just until tender. Add beans, boiling water, basil, salt, sugar, and pepper. Cover and cook over medium heat 20 to 25 minutes or until beans are tender. Makes 6 servings.

SANDRA JOHANSEN’S

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

Recipe from

The Jones-Morris Family Treasury

1 eggplant

Beaten egg(s)

Water

1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese grated

Salt

Pepper

Garlic salt or garlic powder

1 jar any kind of spaghetti sauce

About 6 ounces mozzarella cheese (I use the kind you buy in a bag, cut into small pieces, like for the top of a pizza.)

Wash eggplant with a vegetable brush. Slice into 1/4-inch thick slices. Beat egg with small amount of water. Mix flour with cheese and seasonings. Dip each slice of eggplant first in flour mix, then in egg, then back into flour again. Fry until it starts to brown in oil.

Put thin layer of spaghetti sauce in bottom of 9 x 13-inch pan or other casserole dish. Layer browned eggplant (single layer) in pan. Pour more sauce over top. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese (or top with mozzarella slices). Bake 1/2 hour at 350 degrees. Serve with spaghetti and the rest of the sauce. This is a MEATLESS MEAL.

PHARIS WALTON’S

PEACH PLUM JAM

Recipe from

Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

Peaches, 4 cups

Red plums, 5 cups

8 cups sugar

1 lemon, thinly sliced

Peel and pit peaches. Pit plums. Chop fruits. Put into large kettle. Add sugar, lemon and stir well to mix. Boil rapidly, stirring constantly until jelly point is reached. Remove from heat. Skim and stir alternately for 5 minutes. Ladle into hot jars. Seal. Yield: 12 half-pints.

MRS. JOHN CRAWFORD’S

NUT BREAD

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

1 cup unbleached flour

2 cups whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup dark brown sugar

1-1/2 cup milk

1 cup chopped walnuts

Combine first five ingredients. Mix brown sugar in milk until sugar dissolves. Mix dry ingredients into milk and sugar mixture. Add nuts. Bake in two loaf pans for one hour in moderate oven (350 degrees).

DIANNE MOSLEY’S

APPLE NUT CAKE,

Recipe from

New Vision Community Church’s,

Feeding the Flock cookbook

3 cups self-rising flour

2 cups sugar

1-1/2 cups canola oil

2 tablespoons vanilla

3 eggs

1 cup nuts (pecans or walnuts)

4 cups apples, cubed

Combine flour, sugar, oil, vanilla and eggs; mix well. Add the nuts and mix; then add apples. The batter will be thick. Bake in a Bundt or loaf pan for one hour at 350 degrees. Remove from oven and let cool for 15 minutes, and then turn out of pan.

MRS. A. KINLOCH MCDOWELL’S

(ANNIE BISSELL) HARD SAUCE

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

1 stick real butter

1 cup white sugar

1 egg white

1/4 cup rum or whiskey

Cream butter and sugar until very light. Add beaten egg white and continue beating, adding flavoring a little at a time until sauce is very fluffy. Sprinkle grated nutmeg on top of sauce. Use as topping for bucket dumpling or plain cake or whatever else you believe it would nicely complement.

RHONDA BRAY

EDMISTON’S BLUEBERRY PIE

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka, Treasures and Pleasures

Pastry for 2-crust 10-inch pie

2/3 cup sugar

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons flour

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons lemon juice

5 cups fresh blueberries (wild, if available)

3 tablespoons butter or margarine

Prepare pastry. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Stir together sugar, flour, and cinnamon. Mix with blueberries. Turn into pastry lined pie pan. Sprinkle with lemon juice and dot with butter. Cover with top crust. Seal and flute edges. Slit crust. Cover edge with aluminum foil to prevent excess browning. Remove foil last 15 minutes. Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until juice begins to bubble through slits in crust.