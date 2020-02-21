Looking for a great homestyle meal? If so, make Argos Family Diner your next stop

Why does Home-Style cooking beat cookie-cutter restaurant style meals? Because you’ll find food cooked from scratch, family recipes, simplicity, fresh ingredients, and you won’t be overwhelmed with excessive fat and salt.

Many people have wonderful memories with their grandmother or other family members in the kitchen cooking, and then sitting down and enjoying the meal together with family and friends. When you’re at a homestyle restaurant, that same feeling is there – you’re part of the family.

Argos Family Diner was recently awarded the top restaurant in 2019 Best of Apopka for American/Home-style Restaurant and the the best Breakfast Place in Apopka. This is no surprise, as you’ll find they serve up bountiful breakfasts and lunches. Hefty portions of familiar foods are served in a warm, welcoming setting, and they sit at the heart of the local community.

Argos Family Diner is a family owned and operated establishment that has a philosophy that, when you dine in their restaurant, you become a part of the Argos family. That philosophy is evident instantly when you walk through the door. You will find a member of the Girmis family there ready to greet you at the door, serving, or overseeing the preparation of meals being served to their guests.

George Girmis schooled for the culinary world and started his career in Greece. He brought that knowledge and skill to the U.S. and opened his own family restaurant. George’s son, Demetrios, has been at his father’s side in the restaurant business since the young age of 10. There, he received training and influence under his father’s guiding direction in food preparation, service, and management.

Today, George and Demetrios have created a restaurant that is focused on people, while serving quality homemade meals at a great value. “When it’s family, we care about what people think of our food and our service. We bend over backwards to make sure everything is done properly and that our guests leave happy,” stated Demetrios.

The menu at Argos Family Diner is patterned after a typical New York/Chicago style diner. The breakfast menu boasts a selection of carefully prepared omelets, breakfast sandwiches that are grilled on an English muffin, light and fluffy pancakes, Belgian waffles, and French toast. Some things you must try are the eggs Benedict and the Greek omelet. Breakfast items are served with your choice of home fries, hash browns, or grits. Your choice of white, wheat, or marble rye bread is cut thicker, is soft, and made daily.

The lunch menu is loaded with great homemade sandwiches. Some specialty sandwiches include the traditional Greek gyros served with a cucumber sauce, tomato, and onion and wrapped in soft pita bread. You’ll also find fish, chicken, Philly cheese steak hoagies and Cuban subs. Another guest favorite at Argos Family Diner is a hand-patted, juicy burger that is always grilled to perfection.

Traditional club sandwiches and a wide assortment of cold, deli style sandwiches are always on the menu for a fast and delicious lunch.

You will find that all the food is made on the premises, not delivered frozen, heated up, and loaded with preservatives like most corporate chain restaurants. Soups are homemade from family recipes, not out of a can.

As with most Greek-owned diners, you will find a touch of Greece on the menu that includes gyros, lemon chicken soup, spanakopita, moussaka, and Greek salad, which are complemented by a nice selection of desserts.

Argos Family Diner is open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you’re in a hurry and want your meals to go, just call ahead and the staff will have your order ready for pickup.

George, Demetrios and the rest of the family extend an invitation to be part of the ‘Argos Family.’ Come and experience the atmosphere at Argos Family Diner.

Argos Family Diner is located in Apopka at 3346 East Semoran Boulevard in the Hunt Club area. For more information, call them at 407-788-1888.

