Law enforcement stops robbery at Apopka bank

Four suspects who police said intended on robbing the Iberia Bank branch in Apopka were, instead, caught in the Apopka bank’s parking lot before they got in the door about 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 7.

Law enforcement officials said that, through investigative means, they had intelligence that allowed them to know when the suspects were planning to rob the bank at 1420 W. Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) worked with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Apopka Police Department, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to develop the intelligence that allowed the officers to nab the suspects prior to them entering the bank.

Undercover law enforcement officers were waiting near the bank as the four suspects drove into the bank’s parking lot and then rammed the stolen car that the suspects were in with a pickup truck. One of the suspects tried to run, but was quickly caught and the others were apprehended immediately, said Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings.

The sheriff said individuals with information may contact CrimeLine or any of the agencies that are involved.

Sheriff Demings said several firearms were recovered from the incident and one handgun remained in the bank’s parking lot while the investigation continued.

Demings said the four arrested are: Walter Lee Jones, 39; Coryell Robinson, 30; Tariq Cherry, 20; and Lamarcus Harvey, 40. The FBI will determine the actual criminal charges, Demings said.

David Rankin, business banking group manager for Iberia Bank who works out of the Apopka office, said he expected the bank to re-open today, Friday, December 8, and be open normal business hours.

An extended version of this story appears on page 1A of the Friday, December 8, issue of The Apopka Chief.