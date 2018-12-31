Kick off the New Year with Brenda Crosby’s Hamburger Stroganoff

Kick off the New Year with Brenda Crosby’s Hamburger Stroganoff

New Year’s Day is now over. We hope you had a delightful celebration. Take a deep breath and exhale slowly. Next, relax a little. And steel yourself for a whole new race!

We start with a Stroganoff recipe made with ground beef and cooked on the stove top. Next is Swiss steak baked at 350 degrees for two hours with complementary vegetables.

Then we have shrimp scampi and crab salad. Cheese casserole should be a simple and tasty recipe.

Italian potatoes with three different kinds of cheese follows. Next we have holiday rice which is made with wild rice and brown or white rice, sausage and vegetables, and baked at 350 degrees until bubbly. It sounds wonderful.

For dessert, we have peach pie and Indian pudding.

Enjoy yourself trying these recipes. We would love to hear from you.

Please email your recipes to: news@theapopkachief.com or mail them to The Apopka Chief, P.O. Box 880, Apopka, 32704-0880. And send us not only your recipes but ideas for future recipe columns as well.

BRENDA COSBY’S

HAMBURGER STROGANOFF

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

1 pound ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

3 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon instant beef bouillon

3/4 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 4-ounce can mushrooms

1 cup water

1 cup sour cream

2 cups hot, cooked rice

Cook and stir meat, onion, garlic in large skillet until meat browns. Drain off fat. Mix flour, bouillon, salt, pepper and mushrooms. Stir in water and heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Reduce heat, cover and simmer 10 minutes. Stir in sour cream and heat. Serve over rice and garnish with parsley.

MRS. WESLEY SMITH’S

OVEN SWISS STEAK

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

1-1/2 pounds round steak, 3/4-inch thick

1/4 cup flour

1 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons Crisco

1 16-ounce can stewing tomatoes

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/2 cup chopped carrots

2 tablespoons chopped onion

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup shredded cheese

Cut meat into four portions. Combine flour and salt. Pound into meat. Reserve flour. Brown meat in hot Crisco. Transfer to shallow baking dish. Blend reserved flour mixture into pan drippings in skillet. Add vegetables and Worcestershire to drippings and cook, stirring constantly until mixture boils (making a gravy). Pour over meat. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 2 hours or until meat and vegetables are tender. Sprinkle cheese on top and melt in oven.

SUSAN NETHERCOTE’S

SHRIMP SCAMPI

Recipe from Reader of The Apopka Chief and The Planter newspapers

1 cup butter

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon parsley flakes

3/4 teaspoon basil

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1 clove garlic (minced or garlic powder)

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 pound shrimp (medium is best, but any will do)

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Melt butter, add oil, parsley, basil, oregano, garlic, salt and lemon juice. Mix.

Peel and devein shrimp. Remove tails. Split shrimp down the middle lengthwise so it will lay flat. Place in shallow pan. Pour sauce over and bake for five minutes. Then place under broiler for five minutes to brown.

Makes two servings as entrée, or more if used for appetizer.

WEST INDIES CRAB SALAD,

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs,

Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

1 pound white lump crabmeat

4 ounces chopped white onions

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Dash of garlic powder

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup white vinegar

1/2 cup ice water

Place crabmeat in bottom of container that has a tight fitting cover. Spread onions over crabmeat. Shake seasoning over onions and crabmeat. Pour oil, vinegar and ice water over this in the order listed. DO NOT STIR. Cover and refrigerate at least 24 hours. Stir before serving. This is a super salad. Note: Claw or flaked white meat may be used, but the taste is not as good as lump meat.

SARA CHAMBLISS’

CHEESE CASSEROLE

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

8 slices bread with crust removed and cut into cubes

3 eggs

2-1/2 cups milk

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 pound cheese, grated

Into buttered casserole, layer bread, then cheese, more bread, more cheese, etc.

Beat three eggs with 2-1/2 cups milk. Salt and pepper to taste. Pour over casserole. Put in refrigerator overnight. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Serve hot casserole with a green salad for lunch or supper dish.

POTATOES ITALIAN

Recipe from Apopka Historical

Society Preserving the Big Potato

4 large baking potatoes

1 teaspoon olive oil

3 medium tomatoes, sliced

1 large Spanish onion, sliced thin

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup provolone cheese

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1-1/2 tablespoon butter

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Peel and slice potatoes 1/4-inch thick. Oil a 9 x 13-inch casserole with the olive oil. Combine the three cheeses. Arrange potatoes, tomatoes, and onion slices in layers, sprinkling each layer with cheeses and seasonings, ending with a layer of potatoes sprinkled with the cheeses and seasonings. Dot with butter and bake uncovered for 50 minutes or until vegetables are tender and the top brown.

HOLIDAY RICE

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Inc.,

Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

4 ounces wild rice

1 cup brown or white rice

1 pound bulk sausage

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup chopped green pepper

1 cup sliced water chestnuts

2 tablespoons salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 (10-1/2 ounce) can cream of chicken soup

1/2 cup toasted almonds

Butter

Cook rice as directed on package and drain. Saute sausage and drain off grease, leaving 2 tablespoons in skillet to mix with 2 tablespoons of butter. Saute onion, celery, green pepper for 8 to 10 minutes, then add water chestnuts, salt, pepper, and soup. Toss all together with rice and place in buttered casserole. Dot with almonds and butter. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until bubbly hot. Can be refrigerated two days ahead, or it freezes well.

JEWEL DOMINICK’S PEACH PIE

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

1/2 stick (4 ounces) margarine, melted in baking dish

1/2 cup sweet milk

1/2 cup flour (self-rising)

1/2 cup sugar

2 cups sweetened fresh peaches, sliced

Mix the milk, flour, and sugar together. Pour over the melted margarine in baking dish. Pour 2 cups sweetened peaches on top of this mixture and bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees.

Note: If you do not have fresh peaches, you can use frozen peaches, thawed and sweetened if not pre-sweetened.

NANCY MAHUSAY’S VERMONT STYLE INDIAN PUDDING

Recipe from Reader of The Apopka Chief and The Planter newspapers

4 cups milk

1/2 cup dark molasses

1/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup yellow cornmeal

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

2 tablespoons butter

Heat 3 cups of the milk in top of double boiler. Add molasses, sugar, cornmeal, salt, spices and butter. Cook over hot water, stirring occasionally about 20 minutes or until mixture thickens. Pour into 1-1/2 quart casserole and add remaining cold milk, without stirring.

Bake in slow oven (300 degrees) for 2-1/2 hours. Serve warm with cream or with ice cream or maple syrup. Serves 6 to 8.