Kick-off the new year with an interesting variety of recipes

Oh, boy! A new year is here already! It’s hard to believe, isn’t it? We hope your New Year’s celebration was filled with good food and lots of fun.

The Apopka Woman’s Club published What’s Cookin’? in 1963. This lovely little cookbook has recipes from women who are or were the backbone of our local community. This particular recipe is Adeline Bronson’s Chicken and Yellow Rice. It is quite simple and baked for an hour at 400 degrees in a casserole dish. If I were you, I would test the rice before removing from the oven. There is nothing less appetizing than undercooked rice!

Dottie Dederick shares with us her recipe for Hungarian Goulash served over noodles in Treasures and Pleasures. Dottie didn’t actually say how much onion to use, so I said one diced onion.

Bob Schieferstin’s Shrimp Lo Mein is published in Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s Sharing Our Finest. The amounts for oil and salt are given in total amounts, so be careful and don’t dump it all in until you read the directions.

From Plains Pot Pourri, we have Cindy Williams’ Cheese Grits Casserole. You can decide if you want sharp cheese for a breakfast grits casserole or garlic cheese for supper. Or you can simply use sharp cheese and throw some garlic in.

From Paths of Sunshine Cookbook, try their Lemon Buttered Carrots. It is simple and very tasty.

Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites has their Cream Cheese Banana Nut Bread and several toppings. It looks delicious and you can take your pick of the flavor you want.

ADELINE BRONSON’S

CHICKEN AND YELLOW RICE

Recipe from

The Apopka Woman’s Club

WHAT’S COOKIN’?

2 fryers, halved

1/2 cup olive oil

2 cups chopped onions

1 green pepper, cut up

2 cloves garlic

2-1/2 cups rice

2 cups canned tomatoes

5 cups hot water

2 bay leaves

1/2 teaspoon saffron

1 cup green peas

2 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Brown the chicken in olive oil. Remove to casserole. Brown onions, green pepper and garlic for about five minutes. Add to chicken in casserole along with all remaining ingredients. Cover and bake in 400-degree oven for one hour.

DOTTIE DEDERICK’S

HUNGARIAN GOULASH

from 1990 Presbyterian Women First Presbyterian Church of Apopka

Treasures and Pleasures

1/4 pound salt pork

1-1/2 pounds round steak cut in 2-inch cubes

1 tablespoon flour

1 teaspoon salt

Dash of pepper

1 medium onion, diced

1/2 cup condensed beef bouillon

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

12 peppercorns

1 tablespoon paprika

Cooked noodles

Dice salt pork. Heat in heavy skillet over low heat until cooked. Remove salt pork and save. Sprinkle steak with flour, salt, and pepper. Brown in pork fat. Add onion, bouillon, and tomato sauce. Mix. Stir in peppercorns and paprika and cover. Cook over low heat about 1-1/2 hours. Add more liquid from time to time, if needed. (Note: Can be baked in 325-degree oven rather than cooked on top of stove.)

BOB SCHIEFERSTIN’S

SHRIMP LO MEIN

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

1/2 pound egg noodles

4 tablespoons peanut oil

1/4 pound medium shrimp, shelled

5 green onions (1 diced and 4 cut into 1-inch lengths)

1/4 teaspoon (light) soy sauce

1-1/2 teaspoon salt

2 ounces shredded carrots

1/2 pound cabbage, julienned

2 ounces bamboo shoots, julienned (cut into long thin strips)

1/2 pound bean sprouts

2 tablespoons oyster sauce

1 tablespoon mushroom soy sauce

1 tablespoon water

1 clove garlic, minced

Cook noodles: Bring water to a boil. Add noodles. Bring to second boil. Remove from heat. Rinse in cold water.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil on high heat. Stir-fry shrimp and diced onion. Add light soy sauce and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Stir-fry until shrimp turns brown. Remove shrimp from pan and set aside. Heat two tablespoons oil on high heat. Stir-fry carrots, cabbage and bamboo shoots. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1 tablespoon water. Cook two minutes. Remove from pan and set aside. Heat 1 tablespoon oil on medium heat. Stir-fry garlic and onions cut into 1-inch lengths until fragrant. Add noodles, bean sprouts, mushroom sauce, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 2 tablespoons oyster sauce. Mix all ingredients together and serve.

CINDY WILLIAMS’

CHEESE GRITS CASSEROLE

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

1 cup quick grits

3 cups boiling water

1 teaspoon salt

1 stick (1/2 cup) margarine or butter

1 roll garlic cheese OR… 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2 eggs

Cracker crumbs

Cook grits in boiling, salted water. Meanwhile, melt butter or margarine and cheese together and add to hot cooked grits. Beat eggs and add enough milk to make one cup liquid. Mix and pour into greased casserole. Sprinkle with cracker crumbs and bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.

LEMON BUTTERED CARROTS

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs

Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

3 tablespoons butter or margarine

6 medium carrots, sliced

1 medium apple, peeled and sliced

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel

Salt to taste

In medium skillet, combine margarine and carrots. Cook, covered, about 10 minutes or until almost tender, stirring occasionally. Add apple and continue cooking about 5 minutes. Stir in parsley and lemon peel. Salt lightly. Serve hot. Serves 4 to 5.

CREAM CHEESE-BANANA-NUT BREAD

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

3/4 cup butter, softened

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

2 cups sugar

2 large eggs

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 cups mashed bananas (1-1/4 pounds unpeeled bananas, about 4 medium)

1 cup chopped pecans, toasted

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Beat butter and cream cheese at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy. Gradually add sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating just until blended after each addition.

Combine flour and next three ingredients; gradually add to butter mixture, beating at low speed just until blended. Stir in bananas, pecans, and vanilla. Spoon batter into two greased and floured 8- x 4-inch loaf pans.

Bake at 350 degrees for one hour or until a long wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean and sides pull away from pan, shielding with aluminum foil last 15 minutes to prevent browning, if necessary. Cool bread in pans on wire racks 10 minutes. Remove from pans, and cool 30 minutes on wire racks before slicing.

Makes two loaves.

ORANGE-PECAN-TOPPED CREAM CHEESE-BANANA-NUT BREAD:

Prepare bread batter as directed above, and spoon into desired pans. Sprinkle 1 cup coarsely chopped, toasted pecans evenly over batter in pans. Bake as directed. Cool bread in pans 10 minutes; remove from pans to wire racks. Stir together 1 cup powdered sugar, 3 tablespoons fresh orange juice, and 1 teaspoon grated orange zest until blended. Drizzle evenly over warm bread, and cool 30 minutes on wire racks.

TOASTED COCONUT-TOPPED CREAM CHEESE-BANANA-NUT BREAD:

Prepare and bake bread, as directed above, in desired pans. While bread is baking, stir together 1/4 cup butter, 1/4 cup granulated sugar, 1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar, and 1/4 cup milk in a small saucepan over medium-high heat; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Stir in 1 cup sweetened flaked coconut; 1 cup chopped, toasted pecans; and 2 teaspoons vanilla extract. Remove baked bread from oven, and immediately spread tops with coconut mixture. Broil 5-1/2 inches from heat 2 to 3 minutes or just until topping starts to lightly brown. Cool in pans on wire racks 20 minutes. Remove from pans, and cool 30 minutes on wire racks before slicing.

CINNAMON CRISP-TOPPED CREAM CHEESE-BANANA-NUT BREAD:

Prepare bread batter as directed above, and spoon into desired pans. Stir together 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar; 1/2 cup chopped, toasted pecans; 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour; 1 tablespoon melted butter; and 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Sprinkle mixture evenly over batter. Bake and cool as directed.

PEANUT BUTTER STREUSEL-TOPPED CREAM CHEESE-BANANA-NUT BREAD:

Prepare bread batter as directed above, and spoon into desired pans. Combine 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour and 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar in a small bowl. Cut in 1/4 cup butter and 3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter with a pastry blender or fork until mixture resembles small peas. Sprinkle mixture evenly over batter in pans. Bake and cool as directed.