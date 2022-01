January obituary 2022

January 7, 2022

JOYCE SHIRLEY GODING, 97, Apopka, died Monday, January 3. Mrs. Goding moved to Apopka in 1946 from Detroit, Michigan. She was a bookkeeper and enjoyed sewing and quilting, playing bridge, bowling, and reading. Survivors: sister, Carol Dickson, Livonia, Michigan; son, William R. (Bill), Warne, North Carolina; daughter Peggy Charlton, Apopka; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

ANNETTE MORRIS ZAYTOUN, 78, Gainesville, died Thursday, December 16. She was born in Charlotte, North Carolina. Formerly of Apopka, she graduated from Apopka Memorial High School in 1961. She graduated from Stetson University and later worked at the University of Florida and the University of North Carolina in biological research laboratories. Survivors: husband, Richard Reynolds; daughter, Laura Zaytoun; siblings, Robert Morris, William Morris, George Morris, Martha Morris.

…

TERRY DEAN EDENFIELD, 63, Apopka, died Tuesday, January 4. Mr. Edenfield was born in Eustis. Survivors: wife, Rose Mary; son, Dean T.; step-children, Jammie Jones, Brandie Dinkins; siblings, Pat Henderson, Kathy; two grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…