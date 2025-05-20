Hummingbird Cake, a traditional recipe that will light up your Memorial Day feast

Food Network says, “When a grilled burger is called for, this one (The Best Grilled Burgers) is our go-to. We season only the outside of each patty right before grilling to help a build a nice crust. Our trick for forming the patties is a real time saver, especially if you are cooking for a crowd.

Paths of Sunshine recipe book has a recipe for Mexican-Style Taco Salad, and we have it here for you. This will be a wonderful dish to serve for Memorial Day. Simple and delicious, too.

From Taste of Home, we have Buttery-Onion Corn on the Cob. You need to find some outstanding corn; it needs to be fresh, crunchy and sweet, probably at your grocery store or maybe a farmers’ market or roadside stand.

We have Hummingbird Cake from Southern Living, article written by Pam Lolley. She says, “Hummingbird Cake is a Southern gem that boasts three incredibly moist layers flavored with canned pineapple and bananas.”

From Mrs. John Laurens, we have Custard Ice Cream, a cooked frozen goodie that you freeze in your refrigerator.

The Best Grilled Burgers

RECIPE COURTESY OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN

2 pounds ground chuck (80/20)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Vegetable oil, for the grates

Four 1-ounce slices Cheddar (optional)

1 large red onion, cut into four 1-inch thick rounds

4 leaves green leaf lettuce

4 slices beefsteak tomato

4 seeded hamburger buns

Mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup, for serving

8 dill pickle chips

Prepare the grill for medium-high heat.

1) Form the ground beef into four 8-ounce patties. A quick and easy way to do this is to divide the meat into 4 piles. Place a pile on the top of a deli container lid. Take a second deli container lid and place the top of it against the meat. Press down evenly and firmly and watch as a perfect patty forms. Repeat with the remaining meat. Make an indentation in the middle of each patty with your thumb to keep the burger from shrinking as it cooks. 2) Sprinkle each patty on both sides with salt and pepper. Lightly brush the grill grates with oil. Grill the patties, indentation-side up, until marked on the bottom, about 4 minutes. Flip and cook until marked and slightly firm, about 4 more minutes for medium-rare. For cheeseburgers, top with 1 slice cheese during the last minute of cooking if desired; cover the grill to melt. Remove to a plate and let rest for 5 minutes. 3) While the burgers cook, place the onion slices on the grill (try to keep them together in a disk). Cook until they are golden on one side, about 4 minutes, then flip with a metal spatula and sprinkle generously with salt. Cook on the other side until the onions are lightly charred and softened through, about 4 minutes, and transfer to a plate. 4) Right before serving, toast the buns cut-side down on the grill. Top the bottom bun with a burger patty and layer with grilled onion, lettuce and a slice of tomato. Spread the inside of the top of each bun with some mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup. Arrange the pickle chips on top. Flip over to top the burgers and secure with a toothpick if desired.

MEXICAN-STYLE TACO SALAD

Recipe from PATHS OF SUNSHINE COOKBOOK

4 cups chopped lettuce

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup sliced green olives

1 large green pepper, diced

1-1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

1 pound ground beef

1/4 cup chopped onion

1 (26-oz) can kidney beans

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons cumin

2 teaspoons chili powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Taco chips and sour cream

Arrange the first five ingredients on serving platter and chill from 1 to 12 hours. Brown meat and onions. Drain. Add beans, drained and rinsed, and seasonings to meat mixture. Cook three or four minutes, stirring constantly, until moisture has evaporated. Cover loosely and let stand 30 minutes. Before serving, spoon meat over salad, sprinkle with Taco chips and serve with sour cream. Garnish with avocado when available.

BUTTERY-ONION CORN ON THE COB

Recipe from Taste of Home,

Contributed by Lisa Denson, Decatur, Alabama

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 envelope onion soup mix

4 medium ears sweet corn, husked

Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. In a small bowl, combine butter and soup mix; brush over corn. Place each ear of corn on a 12 x 10-inch piece of heavy-duty foil. Fold foil over corn and seal tightly. Bake until corn is tender, 15-20 minutes, turning packet once.

HUMMINGBIRD CAKE

Recipe from Southernliving.com/recipes

CAKE LAYERS:

3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for pans

2 cups granulated sugar

1 teaspoon table salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

1-1/2 cups vegetable oil

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple in juice, undrained (such as Publix Crushed Pineapple in Pineapple Juice)

2 cups chopped bananas (about 4 medium bananas)

1 cup chopped pecans, toasted

Vegetable shortening

DIRECTIONS:

1) Make cake batter: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Whisk together: flour, sugar, salt, baking soda, and cinnamon in a large bowl; add eggs and oil, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened. Stir in vanilla, pineapple, bananas, and toasted pecans. 2) Add batter to cake pans: Divide batter evenly among three well-greased (with shortening) and floured 9-inch round cake pans. 3) Bake cake layers: Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool in pans on wire racks 10 minutes. Remove from pans to wire racks, and cool completely, about one hour.

CREAM CHEESE FROSTING:

2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

2 (16-ounce) packages powdered sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

ADDITIONAL INGREDIENT:

1 cup pecan halves, toasted

DIRECTIONS:

4) Prepare the Cream Cheese Frosting: Beat cream cheese and butter with an electric mixer on medium-low speed until smooth. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating at low speed until blended after each addition. Stir in vanilla. Increase speed to medium-high, and beat until fluffy, one to two minutes. 5) Assemble Cake: Place first cake layer on a serving platter; spread top with 1 cup of the frosting. Top with second layer and spread with 1 cup frosting. Top with third layer, and spread remaining frosting over top and sides of cake. Arrange toasted pecan halves on top of cake in a circular pattern. Yield: 1 (3-layer) cake, servings: 12.

MRS. JOHN LAUREN’S CUSTARD ICE CREAM

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

1 cup milk

1 cup light cream

6 egg yolks

2 cups heavy cream

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla

Scald 1 cup milk and 1 cup light cream. Add gradually to the slightly beaten egg yolks, mixed with the sugar and salt. Cook in double-boiler, stirring constantly, until the custard thickens and coats a spoon. Pour into a bowl and flavor with the vanilla. Cool. Beat the heavy cream until thick but not stiff. Fold into the custard. Pour into freezing tray, set the refrigerator to coldest point, and freeze until firm. Remove from refrigerator, beat and mash mixture in tray until smooth. Freeze again until firm. Remove and beat and mash again. Freeze until firm. Set control back to normal position. Serve with hot fudge sauce or fruit sauce. Serves 8 to 10.