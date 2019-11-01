Have some Halloween fun with interesting recipes to enjoy

For your Halloween fun, we have some interesting recipes. We hope you enjoy them all.

Bonnie Milliken’s Homemade Play Dough or her Play Salt Clay or even the Eatable Play Dough will make a lovely activity for your young ones to make scary-looking Halloween characters. This dough is made with supplies you probably already have in your pantry. We found these interesting recipes whose target audience is children in the cookbook from Northside Baptist Church.

Judy Ustler Babb’s Cheese Ball will liven up your entertaining for guests or can be just a wonderful accompaniment to an evening of family fun. This recipe is printed in the Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s Sharing Our Finest.

From Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka, we have Krazy Kake. Read the recipe and you will see why it is called “Krazy Kake.” It seems simple, and I might just give it a try. If you decide you want to frost your Krazy Kake, try the recipe for Chocolate or Caramel Icing, below.

Betty Bailey’s Chocolate or Caramel Icing recipe from Plains Pot Pourri looks good. We want you to try either version on the Krazy Kake. Thank you, Ma’am.

Also from Plains Pot Pourri, Mrs. Lamb’s Pumpkin Bread is quite simple and quick to prepare. You can even use your Halloween Jack-O’-Lantern pumpkin for this bread.

From Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka, we have French-Fried Shrimp. Shrimp is my absolute FAVORITE food.

Feeding the Flock cookbook has this wonderful recipe for Barbara Ritshie’s Sunday Chicken Dinner. It looks delightful.

BONNIE MILLIKEN’S

HOMEMADE PLAY DOUGH

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

1-1/2 cups flour

1/2 cup salt

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup oil

A few drops liquid detergent

Mix all together. Shape into snakes, bugs, snowmen, etc.

OPTIONAL: A few drops of food coloring may be added.

BONNIE MILLIKEN’S

HOMEMADE PLAY SALT CLAY

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

4 cups flour

1 cup salt

1-1/2 cups cold water

Mix all ingredients. Knead 5 minutes. Shape into whatever desired ornament you want. Use cookie cutters, if desired. If you want to be able to hang these creations, poke a hole near the top with a straw. Bake on ungreased cookie sheet at 325 degrees for about 30 minutes, just until starting to brown. Cool. Paint with water colors, acrylic, tempura, food coloring, acrylic spray, and/or shellac. Dry completely.

BONNIE MILLIKEN’S

EATABLE PLAY DOUGH

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

1 cup peanut butter

1/2 cup powdered milk

1/3 cup wheat germ

1/4 cup honey

Stir together. If sticky, add more powdered milk. Use just as you would regular play-dough or clay. Or create faces using raisins, coconut, vegetable sticks, bean sprouts, M&Ms, or other candies. These ‘creations’ can (and should) be eaten soon.

NOTE: Make sure everyone washes and dries their hands before making ‘creations.’

JUDY USTLER BABB’S

CHEESE BALL

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

2 8-ounce packages cream cheese, softened

8 ounces shredded Cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon minced green peppers

1 tablespoon minced onion

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 cup chopped pecans

Mix all ingredients together, except nuts. Chill for two hours. Shape cheese into a ball and roll in pecans. Serve with crackers.

KRAZY KAKE

Recipe from Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

1-1/2 cups flour

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons cocoa

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup salad oil

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 tablespoon white vinegar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place flour sifter inside an ungreased 8 x 8-inch pan. Sift flour, sugar, cocoa, soda and salt; stir with a fork to mix. Make three holes in dry ingredients. In the first hole, pour the salad oil. In the second hole, pour the vanilla, and in the third hole, pour the vinegar. Pour 1 cup of water over all and stir with a fork. Bake for 25 minutes at 350 degrees in the same pan. Frost, if desired, or sprinkle confectioner’s sugar on top. Good served hot or cold. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

BETTY BAILEY’S CARAMEL

OR CHOCOLATE ICING

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

3 cups sugar

3/4 cup evaporated milk

3/4 cup margarine, softened

Take out 3 tablespoons of sugar. Put in iron pan and caramelize. Mix the remaining ingredients and cook on low heat. Add caramelized sugar; cook 3 to 5 minutes. When cool, it will be thick enough to spread.

Chocolate:

Add 3 tablespoons cocoa to above ingredients.

MRS. RAYMOND LAMB’S

PUMPKIN BREAD

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

3 cups plain flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

3 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups sugar

2 cups pumpkin, cooked

4 eggs, beaten

1-1/4 cup cooking oil

1/2 cup chopped nuts

Sift together dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl making a well in the middle. Add remaining ingredients in center. Stir just enough to mix all the ingredients together.

Bake in a loaf pan at 350 degrees for 1 hour.

FRENCH-FRIED SHRIMP

Recipe from Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

1-1/2 pounds raw, peeled, deveined shrimp, fresh or frozen

2 eggs, beaten

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup dry bread crumbs

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Fat for deep frying

Thaw shrimp if frozen. Combine eggs and salt. Combine flour, dry bread crumbs and paprika. Dip each shrimp in egg, then roll in crumb mixture. Fry in a basket in deep fat, 350 degrees, for 2 to 3 minutes or until golden brown. Drain on absorbent paper. Makes 6 servings.

BARBARA RITSHIE’S

SUNDAY CHICKEN DINNER

Recipe from

New Vision Community Church’s,

Feeding the Flock cookbook

5 chicken breasts

2 cups ricotta cheese

2 cups spinach (slightly cooked)

2 bunches asparagus (no stems, slightly cooked)

1 cup sun dried tomatoes, in olive oil, undrained

1/2 cup pine nuts

2 cups Italian tomato sauce

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

Place chicken in a greased 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Spread ricotta cheese evenly on top of chicken. Layer spinach, asparagus, sun dried tomatoes, and pine nuts over this. Pour sauce over and top with mozzarella cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.