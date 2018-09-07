Go to the islands with West Indies Crab Salad followed by Impossible Pie

Go to the islands with West Indies Crab Salad followed by Impossible...

West Indies Crab Salad will take you to the islands when you close your eyes and use your imagination. Goodness, gracious. Such deliciosity. (Hmmm… I just made up that word.) This concoction is from Paths of Sunshine Cookbook. Make it at least a day ahead and let it marinate.

From Jeanne Ustler and the Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s Sharing Our Finest Cookbook, we find Chicken Salad Supreme. It lives up to its name.

Doris Conduff’s Apricot Chicken is quick and simple and delicious. What more could we ask of this humble bird? Our gratitude goes to Northside Baptist Church for sharing Doris’ recipe with us.

From Preserving the Big Potato, Lillian Cleghorn shares her Pork Chop and Potato Casserole. Lillian has lots of recipes, all wonderful, that she shares with her Apopka neighbors and friends.

Carolyn Booth’s Appetizer Potato Skins is decadent! I can feel the pounds accruing around my middle from just reading about them! This recipe, compliments of the Apopka Historical Society, is found in their publication, Preserving the Big Potato.

Asparagus Vinaigrette from Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites looks to be a terrific dish. Make it a day ahead and serve it cold.

Impossible Pie. It sounds intriguing; I might just try it soon. This mysterious sounding pie comes to us from the Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s Sharing Our Finest Cookbook, specifically from Nora Kinnison to whom we send our warmest thanks.

Feeding the Flock brings us Wendy Hoth’s dip for fruit. It looks simple and quick and will dress up fruits you may wish to use as a dessert. We thank New Vision Community Church for sharing their delightful book of recipes with us.

WEST INDIES CRAB SALAD,

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs,

Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

1 pound white lump crabmeat

4 ounces chopped white onions

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Dash of garlic powder

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup white vinegar

1/2 cup ice water

Place crabmeat in bottom of a container that has a tight fitting cover. Spread onions over crabmeat. Shake seasoning over onions and crabmeat. Pour oil, vinegar and ice water over this in the order listed. DO NOT STIR. Cover and refrigerate at least 24 hours. Stir before serving. This is a super salad. Note: Claw or flaked white meat may be used, but the taste is not as good as lump meat.

JEANNE USTLER’S

CHICKEN SALAD SUPREME

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

2 cups cooked chicken, cubed

3/4 cup chopped celery

1/2 cup toasted almonds

2 tablespoons chopped pickles

2 tablespoons chopped green olives

2 tablespoons chopped black olives

2 eggs, hard-boiled and sliced

3/4 cup mayonnaise

Combine all ingredients. Toss lightly. Serve over lettuce. Garnish with watercress or parsley. Serves 6.

DORIS CONDUFF’S

APRICOT CHICKEN

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church cookbook

4 chicken breasts

2 packages dry onion soup mix

1 8-ounce bottle Russian salad dressing

1 8-ounce jar apricot preserves

Mix ingredients for the sauce well. Cover chicken pieces with sauce in a casserole dish. Bake uncovered at 325 degrees for approximately 2 hours or until juices run clear.

LILLIAN CLEGHORN’S PORK CHOP AND POTATO CASSEROLE

Recipe from

Apopka Historical Society’s

Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

6 pork chops

8 medium potatoes, peeled and sliced

1/4 cup minced onions

1 cup diced mild cheese

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 cup milk

2 teaspoons salt

Dash of pepper

Fry pork chops in skillet until brown, trim off fat. Place alternate layer of potatoes, onions, and cheese in greased casserole dish. Combine mushroom soup, milk and seasonings in separate bowl and blend well. Pour soup mixture over cheese. Top with pork chops. Cover and bake in preheated 350-degree oven for 1 hour and 15 minutes or until potatoes are done.

CAROLYN BOOTH’S APPETIZER POTATO SKINS

Recipe from

Apopka Historical Society’s

Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

3 medium baking potatoes

Vegetable oil

Salt

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

Sour cream

Scrub potatoes and rub skins with oil. Bake at 400 degrees for 1 hour or until done.

Allow potatoes to cool to touch. Cut in half lengthwise, carefully scoop out pulp leaving 1/4 to 1/8 inch shell. (Save pulp for other uses.) Cut shells in half crosswise and deep-fry in hot oil 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels.

Place skins on baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt, cheese and bacon. Place under broiler until cheese melts. Serve with sour cream.

ASPARAGUS VINAIGRETTE

Recipe from

Southern Living All-Time Favorites

3 pounds fresh asparagus, trimmed

1 sweet red pepper, seeded and cut into strips

1/2 cup vegetable oil, divided

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon grated onion

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

Pinch of pepper

Arrange asparagus in a steamer basket over boiling water. Cover and steam 8 minutes or until crisp-tender. Plunge asparagus into ice water; drain.

Saute red pepper strips in 1 tablespoon hot oil in a skillet over medium-high heat until crisp-tender. Plunge pepper strips into ice water to stop the cooking process; drain.

Place asparagus spears and pepper strips in a large shallow dish. Combine remaining oil, wine vinegar, and remaining five ingredients; pour over vegetables. Cover and chill at least 8 hours; serve with a slotted spoon.

Makes 12 servings.

NORA KINNISON’S

IMPOSSIBLE PIE

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

1-1/2 cups sugar

4 eggs

2 cups milk

1/2 cup self-rising flour

Pinch of salt

1 teaspoon vanilla or lemon flavoring

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

Coconut or pecans, if desired

Mix all ingredients by hand. Pour into greased pie dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes. This pie makes its own crust.

WENDY HOTH’S FRUIT DIP

Recipe from

New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

1 large jar marshmallow Fluff

1 package cream cheese

1 small can pineapple juice

In an electric mixer, beat Fluff and cream cheese, adding pineapple juice to taste and desired consistency.