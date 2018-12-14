Get into a festive mood with a Cranapple Cobbler recipe

We have a recipe for oven-roasted spare ribs found in Charleston Receipts, submitted by the wife (Elizabeth Cauthen) of Frank B. Gilbreth Junior, the son of Frank Senior, a main character in the book, “Cheaper by the Dozen.” This is a hilarious and heart-warming story about a family with twelve children in the area of Montclair, New Jersey. As an adult, Frank Junior was an editorial writer for the Post and Courier who wrote under the nom de plume of Ashley Cooper in Charleston, SC. (Side note: The Ashley and Cooper Rivers are main rivers in Charleston, SC.) Frank Junior and his sister, Ernestine, wrote this wonderful book that was released in 1948 and later made into a movie. I read “Cheaper by the Dozen” several times as a child and again as an adult.

We have a recipe for Beef Tips on Rice for you that comes from Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites. It appears to be one of those dishes that can become a family favorite for years to come.

Rheta McGraw shares her recipe for Special Chicken in New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock. The chicken is baked in the oven at 400 degrees or a little lower for 45 minutes. Rheta doesn’t say to remove the bones, but you do remove the skin.

The recipe for Sweet Potato Supreme from Mary Francis Mancuso in Preserving the Big Potato looks great. I’ll bet you could get away with using sweet potatoes you have boiled in a pot or even roasted in the oven if you wanted to do that.

From The New York Times NEW Natural Foods Cookbook, by Jean Hewitt, we have two recipes: Banana-Oatmeal Muffins and Cranapple Cobbler. They sure look good.

Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s Sharing Our Finest Cookbook shares with us Earl Coell’s Orange Fritters. This looks like an exotic treat.

MRS. FRANK B. GILBRETH, JR’s “CHEAPER BY THE DOZEN”

SPARE RIBS

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

3 or 4 pounds spare ribs

2 onions (sliced)

2 teaspoons vinegar

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon red pepper

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon chili powder

3/4 cup catsup

3/4 cup water

Select meaty spare ribs. Cut into servings or leave uncut. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place in roaster and cover with onions. Combine remaining ingredients and pour over meat. Cover and bake in moderate oven (350 degrees) about 1-1/2 hours. Baste occasionally, turning spare ribs once or twice. Remove cover last 15 minutes to brown ribs. Serves 6.

BEEF TIPS ON RICE

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon paprika

2 pounds boneless top sirloin roast, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 large onions, chopped

1 beef bouillon cube

3/4 cup boiling water

Hot cooked rice

Combine first 4 ingredients in a zip-top plastic freezer bag; shake to mix. Add beef cubes; seal bag, and shake until meat is coated. Brown beef in hot oil in a Dutch oven, stirring often. Add onion, and cook until tender. Dissolve bouillon cube in boiling water; add to beef mixture. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 2 hours, stirring occasionally. Serve over rice. Makes 6 servings.

NOTE: Sometimes you can find meat labeled “beef tips” in the grocery. If so, the work of cutting into cubes has already been done for you.

RHETA MCGRAW’S

SPECIAL CHICKEN

Recipe from Feeding the Flock, New Vision Community Church

2 pounds chicken, cut up

1 24-ounce jar apricot jam or preserves

1 18-ounce bottle dark Russian dressing

2 packages Lipton onion soup mix

Remove skin from chicken. Mix together remaining ingredients and pour over chicken in baking dish. Bake at 375-400 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes. Serve over buttered wide, flat egg noodles.

MARY FRANCIS MANCUSO’S SWEET POTATO SUPREME

Recipe from

Apopka Historical Society’s

Preserving the Big Potato – A Collection of Potato Recipes

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 cup quick cooking oatmeal

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup butter (room temperature)

2 (40 ounces) cans sweet potatoes, drained

2 cups fresh cranberries

2 cups cooking apples peeled, cored, and sliced

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix cinnamon, flour, brown sugar, oatmeal, pecans, and butter together until the mixture is crumbly. In a greased 2 quart casserole, layer half the sweet potatoes, half the cranberries, and half the apple slices. Sprinkle evenly with half the crumbs mixture. Repeat the layers. Bake uncovered for 35 minutes or until the top is lightly browned.

BANANA-OATMEAL MUFFINS

THE NEW YORK TIMES NEW NATURAL FOODS COOKBOOK

Copyright 1982 by Jean Hewitt

1 cup quick-cooking oats

1 cup unbleached white flour

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 eggs, separated, at room temperature

1/2 cup milk, scalded

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 small banana, mashed

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. 2. Combine the oats, flour, salt, and sugar in a bowl. 3. Lightly beat the egg yolks and stir in the hot milk. Beat until very light and thick. Beat in the oil, vanilla, and mashed banana. Sprinkle the dry ingredients over the yolk mixture and fold in gently. 4. Beat the egg whites until stiff but not dry and fold into the batter. Spoon into oiled muffin tins until they are two-thirds full. 5. Bake for 30 minutes or until golden and done. Cool on a rack. Yield: About twenty medium-sized muffins.

CRANAPPLE COBBLER

THE NEW YORK TIMES NEW NATURAL FOODS COOKBOOK

Copyright 1982 by Jean Hewitt

3 large apples, cored and cut into small pieces

2 cups cranberries

2 teaspoons pure almond extract

3/4 cup honey

1/2 cup finely chopped orange peel

1 cup wheat germ

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup sweet butter

Plain yogurt

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Mix together the apples, cranberries, almond extract, honey, and orange peel. Put in the bottom of a well-buttered 1-1/2 to 2 quart baking dish or casserole. Combine the wheat germ, cinnamon, and salt and sprinkle over the fruit mixture. Dot with the butter and bake for 40 minutes or until bubbly and brown. Serve warm with yogurt. Yield: Six servings.

EARL COELL’S

ORANGE FRITTERS

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 eggs, beaten

2/3 cup milk

Mix flour, sugar and salt. Add milk slowly. Gradually add eggs. Peel and separate orange sections (remove seeds). Dip sections in batter and fry in deep 375 degree fat for 3 to 5 minutes or until golden brown. Drain and sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve.