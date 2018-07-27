Fried catfish and hush puppies are among this week’s delicious recipes

Spanish Beef and Rice from Josephine Ryan in The Apopka Woman’s Club, What’s Cookin’? is a wonderful main dish. A salad on the side or vegetable would make a complete meal.

Chicken Spaghetti from Bonnie Smith in Plains Pot Pourri is a simple casserole that you can put together and serve piping hot along with a side salad or other vegetable.

From Northside Baptist Church, we have Round Steak with Gravy from Lillian Cleghorn. Thank you, ma’am, for all your wonderful recipes. You could round out this meal with potatoes or rice along with a green vegetable or salad.

Fried Catfish. Yumm! This delicious way to fix catfish is shared by Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites.

Charleston Receipts shares Hush Puppies from Mrs. Taft Walker. This will go very well with the catfish recipe, above.

Eunice Griggs’ Three-Layer Congealed Salad is a fruit and Jell-O concoction you can serve for a dessert. This attractive treat is found in Plains Pot Pourri.

Mary Lee Herro shares her Zucchini Bread with optional nuts with Sharing Our Finest Cookbook from the Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association.

JOSEPHINE RYAN’S QUICK SPANISH BEEF AND RICE

Recipe from

The Apopka Woman’s Club, What’s Cookin’?

1/4 cup Wesson oil

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

1/4 or 1/2 green pepper, chopped

1/2 pound ground beef

1 cup regular rice, uncooked

1 8-ounce can tomato sauce

2-3/4 cup hot water

1 teaspoon prepared mustard (optional)

1 teaspoon salt

Dash of pepper

Heat oil in skillet. Add onion, green pepper, beef and rice. Stir over high heat until lightly browned. Add tomato sauce and remaining ingredients. Mix well. Bring quickly to a boil. Cover tightly and simmer 25 minutes. Makes 4 servings. Before serving, 1/2 cup grated cheese may be added.

BONNIE SMITH’S

CHICKEN SPAGHETTI

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

1 5-pound hen

Spaghetti

1 onion

1 bell pepper

1/4 cup chopped olives

1 can mushroom soup

2 tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce

1 4-ounce can pimento

1/2 cup grated cheese

1 stick butter or margarine

Boil chicken and remove from bone. Cook dry spaghetti in saved chicken broth. Saute following in butter: onion, bell pepper, and olives. Add soup, Worcestershire Sauce and pimento. Mix together: deboned chicken, cooked spaghetti and sauce. Pour into casserole dish and top with grated cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

LILLIAN CLEGHORN’S

ROUND STEAK WITH CREAMY GRAVY FOR CROCKPOT

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church cookbook

2 pounds round steak

1 package (1-1/2 ounces) onion soup mix

1/4 cup water

1 can cream of mushroom soup

Cut steak into five serving pieces and place in Crockpot. Mix dry onion soup mix with water and mushroom soup. Pour over meat. Cover and cook on LOW for 8 hours.

FRIED CATFISH

Recipe from Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites

6 (4- to 6-ounce) catfish fillets

2 cups milk

2 cups yellow cornmeal

1 tablespoon seasoned salt

2 teaspoons pepper

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

Vegetable oil

Garnish: lemon wedges

Place catfish fillets in a single layer in a shallow dish; cover with milk. Cover and chill 1 hour. Combine cornmeal and next four ingredients in a shallow dish. Remove catfish fillets from refrigerator and let stand at room temperature 10 minutes. Remove from milk, allowing excess to drip off. Sprinkle evenly with 1 teaspoon salt. Dredge catfish fillets in cornmeal mixture, shaking off excess. Pour oil to depth of 1-1/2 inches into a large skillet. Heat to 350 degrees. Fry fillets in batches about 3 to 4 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Drain on wire racks over paper towels. Garnish, if desired. Makes 6 servings.

MRS. TAFT WALKER

(MARY TAFT) HUSH PUPPIES

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

2 cups corn meal

1 teaspoon soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

Red pepper, to taste

6 tablespoons chopped onion

1 egg

2 cups buttermilk

Mix all dry ingredients, add chopped onion; then milk and egg, beaten together. Drop by small spoonfuls into boiling deep fat. They will float when done. Drain on brown paper. Serves 8.

EUNICE GRIGGS’ THREE-LAYER CONGEALED SALAD

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

1 package family size Jell-O, strawberry and banana flavor

1 large can crushed pineapple, drained

1 box Dream Whip whipped topping

1 8-ounce pkg cream cheese

Follow directions for Jell-O. Chill Jell-O gelatin until thickened. Add pineapple. Whip one large box of Dream Whip following directions on box. Whip one 8-ounce package cream cheese and blend into Dream Whip. Spread on top of Jell-O, top with sauce made of:

2 eggs

3/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons plain flour

1 cup pineapple juice

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 cup nuts

Cook sauce until thick. When sauce is cool, spread on Dream Whip and cream cheese topping. When set, sprinkle one cup nuts on top.

MARY LEE HERRO’S

ZUCCHINI BREAD

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

2 cups sugar

1 cup salad oil

3 eggs

2 cups zucchini

3 cups sifted flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon soda

1 teaspoon cloves

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon ginger

1 cup nutmeats (optional)

Beat sugar and oil together until blended. Whip in eggs. Stir zucchini into mixture. Blend in sifted dry ingredients. Add nuts. Pour batter into three greased pans, (7-1/2 x 3-1/2 inch). Fill bread pans 2/3 full. Bake at 325 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes. These freeze well. Pumpkin may be substituted for zucchini.