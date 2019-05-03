FlooringMaster Apopka invites you to attend their 3rd anniversary party

FlooringMaster is proud to announce their 3-year anniversary.

They invite the community to celebrate with them on Thursday, May 9th, at 4 p.m. They will be serving food and snacks, as well as offering value-priced materials.

This will be a great opportunity to meet the team and see what they have to offer. FlooringMaster challenges the current way that big boxes and national flooring retailers treat their customers.

FlooringMaster is committed to be the first choice for flooring projects by exceeding customers’ expectations in terms of personalized service, professional project management, expert installation, and product choice, quality, and durability.

Throughout the years, FlooringMaster has realized that their competitors treat potential customers as simple mediums to generate more income and create profits (without adding value), instead of building long-term relationships to which customers would be happy to refer the company to their friends and family. Here are just a few of the glowing reviews that they have received from satisfied customers.

Rachel said, “FlooringMaster re-did the floors in my entire house, minus only the bathrooms and kitchen, and I couldn’t be more pleased with the end result. They took out the old carpet and some of the old tile, and replaced it with vinyl tile. The appearance and atmosphere in my home is completely revitalized. It is lovely. The vinyl tile has also proven to be very easy to care for and to clean. While there were some unexpected issues that arose during installation, FlooringMaster handled those challenges in a manner that I thought was both fair and as expedient as possible. I believe their ability to handle potential problems demonstrates their professionalism and commitment to customer satisfaction. I highly recommend this company.”

Another shining review by Samantha states, “We absolutely love our new carpet! Our sales associate, Sammy, was great and gave us the best price and value for the type of carpet we bought. And the crew that installed our carpet was not only professional and friendly but worked exceptionally fast. They carpeted our whole upstairs in a day. They also moved all of our furniture around and put it all back. They made sure to ask us if they placed the furniture in the correct spot before leaving. I would definitely recommend them to anyone and if we ever need carpet in the future, we will definitely reach out to them again.”

FlooringMaster guarantees their workmanship, and upon the completion of your flooring installation, they will walk you through the work and review the maintenance and upkeep requirements of your floor.

FlooringMaster is always available to you, and will stay in contact with you should you have further questions or would like additional flooring design and inspirational solutions.

FlooringMaster is a family owned business with four locations throughout Central Florida.

Stop in to their Apopka showroom located at 380 Semoran Commerce Place, Suite 105. Their hours are Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are available on Sundays by appointment only.

Call them today at 407-814-3696 or visit them online at flooringmaster.com.

