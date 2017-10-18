Final cost of Hurricane Irma property damage totals $51.7 million, says Orange County appraiser

The finalized cost of property damage that Hurricane Irma caused throughout Orange County neighborhoods totals $51,676,838, a Wednesday, October 18, news release from the Orange County Property Appraiser’s Office announced.

That amount is based on the 3,001 properties the office’s field appraisal team reviewed, including 2,873 residential and 128 commercial properties.

The approximate initial findings released in mid-September totaled $24,866,775. As anticipated, this verified number had increased as commercial and residential property owners continued to report damage throughout the month.

Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh noted his team’s diligence in assessing the Hurricane Irma property damage.

“After first responders secured our streets, our field appraisers are the next best boots on the ground as they are responsible for determining the initial damage assessment caused by a disaster,” Singh said in the press release. “Our staff’s assessment of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma is equated to a value that county leaders use to notify FEMA.”

Anyone who has questions about the value of damage to property caused by Hurricane Irma may call 407-836-5044.