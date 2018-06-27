Everything is made from scratch at Tornatore’s Café & Pizzeria

Locally owned and operated in historic College Park, Tornatore’s Café & Pizzeria has evolved into a fresh-ingredient, made-from-scratch restaurant, serving great Italian dishes.

Whether you are stopping in to enjoy one of their highly acclaimed authentic Italian pasta dishes or simply coming in to pick up one of the best pizzas in Orlando, you will always be greeted with a smile.

Tornatore’s Café & Pizzeria specializes in house-made pastas and pizzas using fresh ingredients – never frozen.

“Everything from Scratch” is the unique point of difference at Tornatore’s Café & Pizzeria. They invite you to stop in and watch them make their pasta the way it’s been done for centuries.

The children will be fascinated to see how strands of homemade pasta come out of the pasta machine and will be in awe as they watch skilled hands create ravioli in the time-honored traditional way at Tornatore’s Café & Pizzeria. They have also revived the lost art of making fresh mozzarella daily by hand.

Tornatore’s Café & Pizzeria has been captivating the appetite of those who want “real” Italian food with much enthusiasm. Locally owned and operated by “true Italians,” you are assured to get the finest food money can buy.

All of the meals are prepared to order. Some of the baked specialties include Lasagna, Eggplant Parmesan, Baked Rigatoni, and Lasagna. Tornatore’s Café & Pizzeria offers fresh pasta dishes such as Tortellini Montanini, a house-made cheese tortellini tossed in meat sauce and cream.

Another favorite is Chicken Riggies, consisting of rigatoni with chicken, mushrooms, red onion, hot cherry peppers, banana peppers, and fresh basil in a spicy marinara sauce with a touch of cream.

For the seafood lovers, try their Lobster Ravioli Paradiso, a house-made lobster ravioli in lemon, butter, and cream sauce served with shrimp, tomatoes, and spinach.

You will also want to try their chef’s favorite specialty pizzas, such as the Piesenberg Pie made with garlic and oil sauce with their very own house-made fresh mozzarella, chicken, bacon, fresh basil, and cold marinated tomatoes with a balsamic glaze.

At Tornatore’s Café & Pizzeria, you will also find appetizers, salads, subs, calzone, stromboli, and even wings.

The Tornatore family’s mission is to create great tasting memories for you and your family with their wonderful pizza, pasta, and vino in a great atmosphere! For your special events, catering is also available.

Tornatore’s Café & Pizzeria is located in College Park, across from Bishop Moore High School at 3818 Edgewater Drive. Lunch and dinner are served Tuesday through Sunday. Their hours of operation are Tuesday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Stop in for lunch, dinner, or a slice.

You may reach them at 407-292-2248 or visit them online at www.tornatoresitalian.com.

