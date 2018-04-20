Enjoy plenty of wonderful recipes including zucchini bake and ginger bread

We have plenty of wonderful recipes this week. Four main dishes, a zucchini bake, congealed salad, fresh apple cake, and gingerbread!

From Paths of Sunshine from the Florida Federation of Garden clubs, their rendition of roast beef. It looks simple, and they say it is delicious.

Dijon Chicken is shared by John Truby in A Taste of Heaven from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda. It is a lovely dish of hot chicken in sauce served over rice.

Mrs. Brannen shares her recipe for chicken pie with us through Plains Pot Pourri.

Elegant crab casserole is another recipe from Paths of Sunshine. It can be frozen, thawed and prepared later if you have a lot of crab you need to use.

Kathy’s zucchini herb bake from Pat Humphrey in A Taste of Heaven is wonderful.

Mrs. Simmons’ strawberry banana salad is shared by Plains Pot Pourri. It uses not only strawberries and bananas but pecans, pineapple and sour cream. It is a congealed salad made with boxed gelatin.

Violet Schoening’s fresh apple cake from Northside Baptist church’s book of recipes is wonderful. It can also be frozen for use later.

Sugar’s Gingerbread! Who doesn’t love hot gingerbread? With whipped cream on top… heavenly. It is shared by Mrs. O. A. Williams in Plains Pot Pourri.

EASY ROAST BEEF

Recipe from

Florida Federation of Garden Clubs

Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

1 (5 to 8 pound) roast beef (works well for almost any weight roast)

seasonings to taste

Before 11 a.m., preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cook roast for one hour. Turn oven off leaving roast inside. DO NOT OPEN OVEN DOOR! 45 minutes prior to serving time, turn oven on (without opening oven door). Heat to 375 degrees. Cooking 15 minutes for rare; 20 minutes for medium; 25 minutes for well done. Cooking time begins when oven temperature reaches 375 degrees. Delicious.

JOHN TRUBY’S DIJON CHICKEN

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, A Taste of Heaven

4 chicken half breasts (about 2 pounds)

1 teaspoon onion salt

1/2 teaspoon lemon pepper

2 cups hot cooked rice

3 tablespoons butter or margarine

1 cup chicken broth (approximately)

1/2 cup light cream

2 tablespoons flour

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Parsley (optional)

Skin, halve lengthwise and debone chicken. Sprinkle with onion salt and lemon pepper.

Prepare rice according to package directions.

Meanwhile, in a skillet over medium heat, cook chicken in butter about 20 minutes or until tender. Remove to a platter and keep warm.

Measure pan juices and add enough broth to make 1 cup of liquid. Put in skillet.

Stir together light cream and flour; add to broth. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes longer. Stir in mustard. Spoon some sauce over chicken. Serve over hot rice. Garnish with parsley.

MRS. BERTHA

BRANNEN’S CHICKEN PIE

Recipe from

Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

1 small hen or large fryer

2 cups plain flour

1 tablespoon salt

1/2 cup Crisco

1/2 cup cold water

3 cups chicken broth

Cook cut up chicken in water to cover along with 1 tablespoon salt until tender. Remove meat from bone. Mix flour, 1/4 teaspoon salt, Crisco, and cold water. Divide dough into two parts. Knead until stiff. Roll out as thin as possible and cut into small strips. Put dumplings into hot broth and cook until almost done. Remove and put some of them on layer of chicken in a baking dish. Repeat layers of chicken and dumplings. Pour broth over all. Roll out remaining portion of dough for crust and cut into six strips. Place on top and dot with butter. Stick fork into pie for steam to escape. Brown in oven.

ELEGANT CRAB CASSEROLE

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Inc., Paths of Sunshine

1/4 cup green onion, chopped

1/4 cup celery, chopped

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/3 cup oil

1/3 cup flour

2-2/3 cups milk

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons white wine

6 ounces extra sharp Cheddar cheese, grated

1 pound white lump crabmeat

1/2 (8 ounce) package corn meal stuffing mix

Saute onions, celery, salt, pepper and garlic powder in oil for three minutes. Blend in flour; add milk slowly making a thick white sauce. Add lemon juice and wine, blending well. Add grated cheese and crabmeat, keep over very low heat until cheese is thoroughly blended, being careful not to break up the lumps of crabmeat. Pour into a large casserole dish and top with stuffing mix. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes. Note: This recipe can be made ahead and frozen. Thaw before baking. Serves 8.

PAT HUMPHREY’S

KATHY’S ZUCCHINI HERB BAKE

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, A Taste of Heaven

1 cup Bisquick

4 eggs OR… 1 cup (1 carton) egg substitute or combination of both

2 cups zucchini, thinly sliced

1/2 cup canola oil

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 cup sweet onion, chopped

1 tablespoon dried parsley OR… 1/3 cup fresh, chopped

1 teaspoon dried basil OR… 1 or 2 tablespoons fresh, minced

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Combine Bisquick and eggs. Add remaining ingredients. (If zucchini is quite moist, press to remove some of the excess liquid.) Mix well. Spray corners of 9 x 13-inch baking pan (or 9 x 9-inch pan for thicker bake) with cooking spray. Pour mixture into pan and spread evenly. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes. It might need a longer baking time if using 9 x 9-inch pan. Test the middle (with toothpick test) for doneness. May be served as a quick bread or vegetable side dish.

MRS. GLORIA SIMMONS’

STRAWBERRY-BANANA SALAD

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

3 3-ounce packages strawberry-flavored gelatin

1 cup boiling water

1 10-ounce package frozen strawberries, thawed and undrained

1 15-1/4 ounce can crushed pineapple, undrained

3 bananas, sliced

2 cups sour cream, divided

1/2 cup pecans, chopped

Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Stir in fruit. Pour half of mixture into 8-inch dish and refrigerate until firm, then at room temperature. Spread 1 cup sour cream over the congealed gelatin. Spoon remaining gelatin over sour cream and refrigerate until firm. Top gelatin with remaining sour cream, spreading evenly. Sprinkle with pecans. Yield 8 to 10 servings.

VIOLET SCHOENING’S

FRESH APPLE CAKE

Recipe from

Northside Baptist Church cookbook

1-1/4 cup oil

2 cups sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup pecans

3 cups raw apples

Mix in order. Pour batter into 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Bake 350 degrees for 55-60 minutes. Cool, slice and serve from pan. Best if pan is glass.

Frosting:

1 stick butter, soft

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons evaporated milk

1 cup dark brown sugar

Powdered sugar, as needed.

Cream butter, salt, milk and brown sugar. Stir in powdered sugar until it takes form and spread over cooled cake.

This cake may be frozen. And it is good without the frosting.

MRS. O. A. WILLIAMS’ SUGAR’S

GINGERBREAD

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

1/2 cup shortening

1/2 cup sugar

1 egg

2-1/2 cups sifted flour

1-1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1 cup cane syrup (Be sure to use cane syrup and not Karo syrup, which is corn syrup.)

1 cup hot water

Cream sugar and shortening. Add egg, syrup, and hot water and mix. Combine dry ingredients. Add together and pour into large greased and floured pan (9-inch x 13-inch).

Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. This is an old recipe and good.