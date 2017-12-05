Eggplant casserole, looks like a great way to fancy up eggplant!

From Treasures and Pleasures cookbook, we have Laurie Andrews Avera’s Brunswick stew. There are way too many ingredients to list. Try it. You’ll like it!

Italian Braciole is shared with us by Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, Paths of Sunshine. It calls for six cubed steaks which you roll up and bake in the oven smothered in chili sauce and other goodies. You serve it over pasta.

Next on the menu is Anna Kennedy’s eggplant casserole from Feeding the Flock. It looks like a great way to fancy up eggplant!

I am thinking about using Anna’s recipe to fix cooked acorn squash which I love. I cooked one in the microwave after stabbing it with scissors (so it wouldn’t explode). Then I just cut it apart and scraped out the seeds, then scraped off the peel to get to the squash. (What an easy way to cook acorn squash! And no worry about stabbing myself trying to cut the raw squash!)

Mrs. Smith’s Senator Russell’s sweet potato casserole looks heavenly. It closely resembles my own recipe that I’ve used for years – and it gets rave reviews. I use brown sugar instead of white, 1-1/2 cups more sweet potato, and add 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice. Depending on my mood, sometimes I add a cup of grated coconut to the pumpkin mixture (which is what Aunt Maggie, always did. Then again, she always used 1-1/2 cups of milk, but it takes an hour and a half at 350 degrees for it to bake down. It’s good, though!)

Savory vegetable casserole from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs looks like a wonderful recipe. It is one that I will try myself. (I won’t go out and buy white pepper, though! I’ll use black.)

From Treasures and Pleasures cookbook, we have Bryan Kilgore’s bread pudding. Thank you very much, Bryan.

LAURIE ANDREWS AVERA’S

SOUTHERN BRUNSWICK STEW

Recipe from 1990 Presbyterian

Women First Presbyterian

Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures cookbook

1 chicken, about 4 pounds, cut up

4 cups water

4 slices bacon

1/2 pound beef chuck, cut into 3/4-inch cubes

1 small onion, minced

1-1/4 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon thyme

1 1-pound can crushed tomatoes

1 10-ounce package frozen lima beans

1 12-ounce can whole kernel corn

3 medium potatoes, diced

Seasoned salt and pepper

All-purpose flour

Cover chicken with water, bring to boil and cook covered for one hour or until tender. Cool chicken. Remove meat from bones, reserving broth, and cut into bite-sized pieces. Dice bacon and brown in kettle. Remove bacon and brown beef and onion in remaining fat in kettle. Add bacon, chicken broth, salt, paprika, thyme and tomatoes. Bring to boil, cover, reduce heat and simmer for one hour. Add remaining vegetables and chicken and simmer for about 30 minutes longer. Season to taste with seasoned salt and pepper. If desired, thicken slightly with a flour and water paste.

ITALIAN BRACIOLE

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Inc., Paths of Sunshine

6 cubed beef steaks

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup chili sauce

1/2 cup beef broth

1 (4-ounce) can sliced mushrooms

2 tablespoons chopped bell pepper

2 tablespoons sliced pimiento-stuffed olives

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon oregano

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Hot cooked spaghetti noodles

1/2 cup cold water

3 tablespoons flour

Season cubed steaks. Spread onion on steaks and roll. Secure with toothpicks. Place seams down in 10 x 6 x 2 baking dish. Combine chili sauce, broth, mushrooms, pepper, olives, sugar, Worcestershire sauce, oregano, garlic and pepper. Pour over beef rolls. Bake 350 degrees about 1-1/4 hours. Arrange meat rolls atop spaghetti on serving platter. Keep warm. Pour pan juices in measuring cup, skim off fat. Add enough water to make 1-1/2 cups liquid. Blend flour with cold water. Add to meat juices and cook until desired consistency. Spoon sauce over meat and pasta. Serves 6.

ANNA KENNEDY’S

EGGPLANT CASSEROLE,

Recipe from

New Vision Community Church’s,

Feeding the Flock cookbook

1 medium eggplant

3/4 cup grated cheese

1/2 cup milk

1/2 stick butter or margarine

2 slices toast (crumbs)

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Peel eggplant and cut into blocks. Bring to boil and boil 4-5 minutes. Drain. To the eggplant, add toasted breadcrumbs, milk, butter, salt and pepper. Mix all together. Put in casserole dish and sprinkle grated cheese over top. Bake at 350 degrees until cheese melts and begins to bubble.

MRS. RITCHIE SMITH’S

SENATOR RUSSELL

SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

Recipe from

Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

3 cups mashed sweet potatoes

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup butter

Combine above ingredients and place in casserole dish.

Topping:

1/3 cup flour

1 cup brown sugar, packed

1/3 cup butter

1 cup chopped pecans

Combine flour, brown sugar, and butter. Cut butter in to make coarse mixture. Stir in pecans. Sprinkle mixture over sweet potato mixture for topping. Bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees.

SAVORY VEGETABLE CASSEROLE

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Inc., Paths of Sunshine

1 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced lengthwise

One small onion, grated

1/2 cup butter

1/4 cup flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

3 cups milk

3/4 pound sharp cheese

1/8 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 (9-ounce) package frozen artichoke hearts

1 (9-ounce) package frozen green beans, French style

1 (10-ounce) package frozen lima beans

1 (8-ounce) can water chestnuts sliced lengthwise into thirds

1 (3-1/2-ounce) can French fried onion rings crumbled

Cook mushrooms and small onion in butter for about five minutes. Add flour, salt and white pepper. Stir thoroughly to blend the seasonings with mushrooms and onion. Stir in milk and cook, stirring constantly, until thickened and smooth. Add cheese, hot pepper sauce and soy sauce. Stir until cheese is melted. Meanwhile, prepare the frozen vegetables as directed. Blend vegetables into cheese mixture. Add drained water chestnuts, mixing lightly to avoid mashing vegetables. Turn mixture into a buttered 2-quart casserole. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Sprinkle crumbled onion rings atop and bake 10 more minutes.

BRYAN KILGORE’S

BREAD PUDDING

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures

3 cups soft bread crumbs

2/3 cup sugar

2 eggs

1/2 cup milk

3 tablespoons melted butter or margarine

1 tablespoon vanilla

Soak bread crumbs in milk. Add all other ingredients and put in greased baking pan. Bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Serve with Lemon Sauce (below).

Note: For chocolate bread pudding, add 2 tablespoons cocoa and a little more sugar.

LEMON SAUCE:

1 cup water

4 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

2 tablespoons lemon juice and lemon rind

2 tablespoons plain flour or cornstarch

Mix sugar and cornstarch or flour together. Moisten with a little water to make a paste. Add 1 cup warm water and stir. Put on medium heat and stir continuously while adding lemon juice, rind and butter. Cook for 3 minutes.