Drop off waste at Orange County hazardous waste collection event

Participants will have the opportunity to properly dispose of hazardous and electronic waste – free of charge – at the Household Hazardous Waste and Electronic Waste Community Collection Event on Saturday, October 14, 8 a.m.-3p.m. at Apopka High School, located at 555.W. Martin St., Apopka.

The following items will be accepted:

*Paint (oil and latex based)

*Cooking oil and grease

*Fuels

*Household chemicals

*Pesticides and herbicides

*Rechargeable & lead acid batteries

*Drain cleaners and pool chemicals

*Varnish and stains

* Propane tanks (20 lbs. max.)

*Electronics (rear-projection TVs are not accepted.

*Automobile fluids and cleaning products

*Mercury-containing lamps and devices

An item is considered electronic waste if it contains a circuit board.

Participants are prohibited from bringing biologically active materials, radioactive materials, explosives, tires, ammunition, fireworks, emergency flares, prescription drugs or pressurized cylinders.

For more information, call the Orange County Utilities Solid Waste Hotline at 407-836-6601, visit online at www.ocfl.net/HHW, or send an email to solid.waste@ocfl.net.