Free Medical Visits with your $30 Monthly Membership at My Doc

Are you struggling with the high cost of healthcare? Are you tired of the high copays and deductibles? Are you loosing time with long waits to see a doctor? Or, are you just tired of the current healthcare system?

If the answer is yes to any of these questions, you are not alone.

My Doc founder Osman Farooq, M.D. was deeply troubled to see hard working families struggling to have access to quality health care due to rising costs. “The annual health insurance premiums for an average family of four is over $10,000 per year. With yearly rising costs in health insurance, families are now struggling to decide whether to pay their mortgages and bills or buy healthcare,” stated Dr. Farooq.

My Doc is a membership-based medical clinic that specializes in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of adult diseases like high blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes. They also manage common acute medical problems including, but not limited to, the common cold, bronchitis, sinusitis, ear infections, and back pain.

My Doc Membership benefits include:

• Free medical visits for a Monthly Membership of $30 per month

• Access to board certified Physicians

• Flexible appointment times for clinic visits without cancellation fees

• Electronic prescriptions for pick up at your local pharmacies

• Additional savings on labs and diagnostic imaging studies

My Doc is not an insurance plan. They are a team of healthcare specialists providing adult Internal medicine services. They do not cover costs related to specialist referrals, urgent care, ER visits, hospitalizations, or surgical procedures.

My Doc is here to save you money and time. For example, when you need an oil change on your car, you wouldn’t go through your car insurance for pre-authorization to pay for that oil change. You would usually shop around for the service and pay for the best value. However, if you were in a car accident, would you need your car insurance to help pay for any damages? Yes! This is a catastrophic event that you need your car insurance to cover.

We at My Doc feel you should do the same for your healthcare. With a My Doc membership plan, you have access to their Physicians at an affordable price. You can lower your out-of-pocket medical expenses by supplementing your current insurance plan with My Doc membership to help save hundreds of dollars every month.

My Doc is a revolutionary healthcare platform that allows their patients to take control of the cost of their healthcare. You can register online at www.mydoc.healthcare or call them today at 407-703-5984 to schedule your appointment, or better yet, just stop in for a visit. My Doc is conveniently located in the Apopka Land Regional Shopping Center at 721 South Orange Blossom Trail in Apopka.

Advertisement