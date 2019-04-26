Dip amazing Batter-Fried Shrimp into a wonderful cocktail sauce

Gosh, I love fried shrimp. Or any kind of shrimp for that matter. From Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka, we have Batter-Fried Shrimp.

A wonderful cocktail sauce for seafood is shared by Savannah Style cookbook. It is simple to fix and needs refrigeration for only an hour prior to serving.

Another Savannah Style recipe is Davenport Brunch, a sausage, egg, and cheese combination, is baked in the oven at a moderately low temperature for 40 minutes or less.

Northside Baptist Church has a recipe book full of wonderful concoctions put together by their members. Kevin Milliken’s quiche is one of those and will work very well for a holiday brunch or anytime treat, for that matter.

Spinach Squares from The Jones-Morris Family Treasury is a treat that is not only delicious but wonderfully convenient in that you can fix it ahead of time and even freeze it and then reheat them when you need them.

Eva Hall shares her Macaroni Salad with The Apopka Woman’s Club and their What’s Cookin’? book of recipes. We thank that wonderful organization for all they do and for being so generous with the recipes.

From Feeding the Flock, that wonderful book of recipes put out by New Vision Community Church, we have Caroline Greene’s Beet Pickles.

Rice Krispie Crunchies is a lovely goodies recipe from Dawn Tice which she shared with the Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association in their Sharing Our Finest Cookbook.

BATTER-FRIED SHRIMP

Recipe from Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

1-1/2 pounds raw, peeled, deveined shrimp, fresh or frozen

1/2 cup cooking oil

1 egg, beaten

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup milk

3/4 teaspoon seasoned salt

1/4 teaspoon salt

Fat for deep frying

Thaw shrimp if frozen. Combine cooking oil and egg; beat well. Add remaining ingredients and stir until well blended. Dip each shrimp in the batter. Drop shrimp in hot deep fat, 350 degrees, and fry for 1/2 to 1 minute or until golden brown. Remove with slotted spoon. Drain on absorbent paper. Makes 6 servings.

COCKTAIL SAUCE

Recipe from Savannah Style,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

1 cup catsup

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons prepared horseradish

Salt to taste

A few drops of Tabasco if not hot enough!

Mix all ingredients. Keep in refrigerator at least one hour before serving.

DAVENPORT BRUNCH

(Sausage, Eggs, Cheese)

Recipe from Savannah Style,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

3/4 pound sharp cheese

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup sour cream

1 pound hot sausage, cooked and drained

10 eggs

In a 10 x 6 x 2-inch dish, slice half the cheese to cover the bottom. Mix seasonings with sour cream. Pour half of sour cream mixture over cheese. Add crumbled sausage, spreading evenly over sour cream mixture. Break whole eggs on top of sausage. Sliced, hard-cooked eggs may be used, if desired. Spread remaining sour cream mixture and top with remaining grated cheese. Bake at 325 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes. To check for doneness of eggs, test in corner of dish. If eggs are firm, casserole is done.

KEVIN MILLIKEN’S QUICHE

Recipe from

Northside Baptist Church

Pie Crust:

2 cups flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

2/3 cups shortening, Crisco

4 to 6 tablespoons ice water

Mix flour, salt, and baking powder in bowl. Cut in shortening with fork until it resembles coarse corn meal. With the fork, make a small hole in the center of the dough in bowl and add water. Gently mix. Turn out onto floured flat surface. Knead a couple times to gather all the crumbs in one big ball. Roll and put crust into large pie pan.

Filling:

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

3 jumbo eggs, or 4 large eggs

2 cups canned evaporated milk

1 cup cheese, shredded (any kind of cheese)

1 cup (total) bacon, cooked chicken, onion, carrots, celery (all chopped very fine and cooked with the bacon in bacon grease after it has browned and vegetables are soft. Leftover chicken and vegetables work well.)

Mix all the filling ingredients together in bowl and carefully pour into pie shell.

Bake in very hot oven, 400 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes or until egg and milk mixture sets and is brown on top.

SANDRA JOHANSEN’S

SPINACH SQUARES

Recipe from The Jones-Morris Family Treasury

2 packages frozen chopped spinach

1 pound (or at least 10 ounces) mild cheddar cheese, grated

4 tablespoons butter

3 eggs

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 tablespoon chopped onion (optional)

Seasoned salt

Thaw chopped spinach by letting it sit at room temperature. Put butter into 9 x 13-inch pan and place pan in oven to melt. Watch that it doesn’t burn.

In large bowl, beat eggs well. Mix together dry ingredients and add to eggs all at once; mix well. Add cheese and spinach, breaking it up with your hands. Blend mixture all together. Add onion and seasoned salt at this point. Spoon into pan and smooth out with spatula. Bake in 350-degree oven for 35 minutes or until top browns (some, not too much). Let cool 45 minutes, then cut into squares like brownies.

Note: Great for buffets. These spinach squares freeze well. You can use as many or as few as you need. Simply reheat at 325 degrees for about 12 minutes. Alternatively, you can reheat in a microwave oven on a paper plate for JUST A FEW MINUTES.

EVA HALL’S MACARONI SALAD

Recipe from The Apopka Woman’s Club, What’s Cookin’?

3/4 cup macaroni cooked until tender in salted water

1/2 cup cheese

4 sweet pickles, chopped

1 small onion, cut finely

3 medium-size tomatoes

When macaroni is cool, add cheese, cut in small pieces; sweet pickles, chopped; onion, cut finely, and 3 medium sized tomatoes, cut bite size. Add salad dressing to taste. Sprinkle chopped parsley over the top.

CAROLINE GREENE’S

BEET PICKLES

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

4 quarts cooked, sliced beets

2 cups vinegar

1 stick cinnamon

2 cups sugar

5 whole cloves

Put all together, except for beets, and boil 15 minutes. Remove spices; add beets. Bring to a boil, then place in sterilized jars and seal. Makes 4 quarts.

DAWN TICE’S

RICE KRISPIE CRUNCHIES

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

1 cup sugar

1-1/4 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 stick butter, melted

1 egg

2 cups Rice Krispies cereal

1 cup chocolate chips

1 cup coconut

Mix sugar, flour, soda, salt, butter, egg and cereal. Blend well. Add chocolate chips and coconut. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.