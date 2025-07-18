Dig Sloppy Joes, Fried Corn, Carrots, Spinach Salad, Peach Cobbler & Salsa 

Our friend Susan Nethercote gave us a copy of her family’s memoirs named The Jones-Morris Family Treasury. Therein, among all the family contributions for numerous recipes, we find Nancy Mahusay’s instructions for Mrs. Olson’s Sloppy Joe Mix.

How about Skillet Fried Corn? It calls for four ingredients, one of which is fresh corn. Fernwood Nurseries in Zellwood contributed this recipe to the Zellwood Sweet Corn Festival of 1982.

From Treasures and Pleasures cookbook, here are Sweet and Sour Carrots. This recipe, which you can serve either hot or cold, was contributed by Irene Ustler.

If you like a salad extravaganza, try this Wilted Spinach Delight! It’s from Panama City’s Canary Cottage, in Joyce LaFray Young’s book, Country Cookin’, and it looks teriffic!

How about making fresh peach cobbler? It is so good. We have a recipe from Allrecipes.com for Fresh Southern Peach Cobbler for you. This recipe is by aeposey, who said, “This peach cobbler recipe is something I’ve perfected over the years. It’s loved by all. Use fresh Georgia peaches, of course!” She updated the recipe on May 18 of this year. It takes 20 minutes to prepare and 40 minutes to cook. Not too bad for a wonderful dessert!

According to SouthernLiving.com, “The HYPERLINK “https://www.southernliving.com/food/when-is-peach-season” peach season is pretty short, running from late spring through the summer, but there’s nothing like it. This is when you’ll get the best-tasting peaches, and ones that will be optimum for using in dishes. This Peach Salsa recipe looks delicious. I use a Peach Salsa that I buy from Costco and it is delicious with not only chips and vegetables but it is wonderful with fish. So, this homemade salsa will be terrific. I will go pretty light on the serrano chiles, though!

Editor’s Note: This salsa recipe was developed by the Southern Living Test Kitchen; the recipe notes were written by Aly Walansky.

MRS. OLSON’S SLOPPY JOE MIX

Recipe from The Jones-Morris Family Treasury

1-1/2 pounds ground chuck

1 tablespoon butter

1/3 cup minced onion

1/3 cup minced celery

1 tablespoon mustard

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons vinegar

2 tablespoons Worcestershire

1 cup ketchup

1 cup hot water

Mix all ingredients together. Cook gently 30-40 minutes. Serve on rolls, bread, rice or potato.

SKILLET FRIED CORN

Recipe from Fernwood Nurseries, Inc.

Published by 1982 Zellwood Sweet Corn Festival

4 slices bacon

3 cups cut fresh corn

1/4 cup chopped green pepper

1/4 cup finely chopped onion

Cook bacon crisp; drain and crumble. To drippings, add vegetables. Cover, and cook over low heat until just tender, 5 to 8 minutes. Season with 1 teaspoon salt and dash of pepper. Sprinkle bacon over top. Makes 6 servings.

SWEET AND SOUR CARROTS

Recipe from Treasures and Pleasures cookbook

1 pound carrots, peeled and cut diagonally

1 medium green pepper, seeded and cut in strips

1 8-ounce can pineapple chunks, save juice

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons vinegar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1) Cook carrots, covered in a small amount of water, until tender, about 15 minutes. 2) Add green pepper and cook 3 minutes longer. 3) Drain. Drain pineapple and save juice. Add water, if necessary, to make 1/3 cup liquid. 4) Combine sugar, cornstarch, and salt in saucepan. Stir in pineapple juice, vinegar and soy sauce. 5) Cook until thick, stirring constantly. 6) Add sauce and pineapple to vegetables. Heat. 7) Serve hot or cold.

WILTED SPINACH DELIGHT FROM CANARY COTTAGE IN PANAMA CITY

Recipe from

Country Cookin’ by Joyce LaFray Young

1/2 pound bacon

1/2-3/4 cups sugar (or sugar substitute)

2 tablespoons dry mustard

1 cup vinegar

1/4 cup water

1 pound fresh spinach (washed, cleaned, torn into bite-size pieces)

3 tomatoes (cut into wedges)

1/2 cup scallions (sliced)

2 hard boiled eggs (chopped fine)

1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese

12 fresh mushrooms (sliced)

1) Place bacon in frying pan and fry until crisp. Remove bacon and allow to cool. Crumble. Set aside. 2) Add sugar, dry mustard, and vinegar to bacon drippings. Stir to blend. Add water. Stir. Bring to boil. Simmer 5 minutes while arranging salads. 3) Place spinach on salad plates. Arrange the other ingredients on top, including the crumbled bacon. 4) Spoon the hot sauce over and serve immediately.

Variation: Use yellow squash that has been sliced thin. Serves 4-6. Cooking: 10 minutes.

AEPOSEY’S FRESH SOUTHERN PEACH COBBLER

Recipe from allrecipes.com

8 fresh peaches, peeled, pitted and sliced into thin wedges

1/4 cup white sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup white sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, chilled and cut into small pieces

1/4 cup boiling water

3 tablespoons white sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1) Gather all ingredients. 2) Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. 3) Combine peaches, 1/4 cup white sugar, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, nutmeg, lemon juice, and cornstarch in a large bowl; toss to coat evenly and pour into a 2-quart baking dish. Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. 4) Meanwhile, combine flour, 1/4 cup white sugar, 1/4 cup brown sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Blend in butter with your fingertips or a pastry blender until mixture resembles coarse meal. Stir in water until just combined. 5) Remove peaches from oven, and drop spoonfuls of topping over them. 6) Mix 3 tablespoons white sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon together in a small bowl; sprinkle over entire cobbler. 7) Bake in the preheated oven until topping is golden, about 30 minutes.

PEACH SALSA

Recipe from SOUTHERNLIVING.COM

3 medium-size fresh peaches (about 1 1/4 lb. total), pitted and diced

1/2 cup finely chopped red onion (from 1 onion)

1/2 cup quartered multicolored cherry tomatoes

1/4 cup packed chopped fresh cilantro leaves

1/2 small serrano chile, cut into thin rings

1 tsp. grated lime zest plus

2 Tbsp. fresh juice (from 1 lime)

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. chili powder

1) Mix ingredients: Combine peaches, red onion, tomatoes, cilantro, serrano, lime zest, lime juice, salt, and chili powder in a medium bowl. 2) Stir together and let stand 5 minutes at room temperature before serving, stirring occasionally.