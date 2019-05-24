Create a wonderful feast with these recipes this Memorial Day

We can thank Charlie Milliken for submitting his Frogmore Stew recipe to the Northside Baptist Church for their cookbook. It looks like a wonderful feast for a crowd. It should work out just great for Memorial Day!

Vicki Poellnitz, an associate food editor at Southern Living, says she had made the Marinated Southwestern Cheese appetizer for a long time, even before she went to work at Southern Living. She says it’s so easy to prepare the night before. She adds a tip: to cube the cream cheese, use dental floss. In the accompanying Southern Living All-Time Favorites picture, it is a beautiful offering for your guests.

Also from Southern Living All-time Favorites, we picked out their Best Barbecue Coleslaw. Memorial Day is a favorite time to cook out on the grill or smoke those pork butts for pulled pork. And don’t forget pulled chicken. These favorite meats are simply begging for coleslaw to go on the bun.

We have a Buffalo Chicken Dip recipe from one of our readers who lives in Atlanta. She gets rave reviews and shouts of delight about this wonderful spicy dip. It is based on recipes she found on Allrecipes.com and Franksredhot.com. It is really good served with chips or on crackers.

From Ruby Smith, we have Lemon Meringue Pie. This recipe was shared in Plains Pot Pourri. Thank you, Ma’am!

Elaine Steed’s Country Crust Bread, is a recipe she shared in Plains Pot Pourri. We appreciate our sharing friends up in Plains, Georgia.

From our dear friend Ramona Whaley, we have Spinach Dip with Veggies. We found this treasure in New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock. It looks like a terrific addition to your Memorial Day spread.

CHARLIE MILLIKEN’S

FROGMORE STEW

(via Beaufort, SC,

Public Library)

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

10 pounds smoked beef sausage in long links

2 dozen ears of fresh corn, shucked, cleaned, and broken into one-inch pieces

1/2 bushel crabs, more or less as desired; cleaned whole crabs are OK but take up more room in pot and are messier to eat

15 pounds shrimp, headed, and/or shelled, again easier to eat

2 small boxes of seafood seasoning, packed into cloth bags

Use a big, 20-gallon pot filled to about half full with water. Cut sausages into one-inch sections. Bring water to a boil, put sausage and seasoning bags in water and let boil for about 10 minutes or so. Put the corn in and bring back to a boil. Put the crabs in and bring back to a boil. Finally, add the shrimp, and when the water comes back to a boil, pour off the water.

Serves 30 people. Less can be made by cutting all ingredients in half or fourths.

MARINATED

SOUTHWESTERN CHEESE

Recipe from

Southern Living All-Time Favorites

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup white wine vinegar

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1/2 (7.5-ounce) jar roasted sweet red peppers, drained and diced

3 green onions, minced

3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 (8-ounce) block sharp Cheddar cheese, chilled

1 (8-ounce) block Monterey Jack cheese with peppers, chilled

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, chilled

Whisk together first three ingredients until blended; stir in diced red peppers and next six ingredients. Cube cheeses, and place in a shallow dish; pour marinade over cheeses. Cover and chill 8 hours. Transfer marinated cheese to a large glass jar or serving dish, and spoon marinade over top. Serve with assorted crackers. Makes 16 appetizer servings.

BEST BARBECUE COLESLAW

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup milk

1/4 cup buttermilk

2-1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

1-1/2 tablespoons white vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 (10-ounce) packages finely shredded cabbage

1 carrot, shredded

Whisk together first eight ingredients in a large bowl; add vegetables, tossing to coat. Cover and chill at least two hours. Makes 8 to 10 servings.

AMANDA HENKE’S

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

Recipe from Reader of The Apopka Chief and The Planter newspapers

1 rotisserie chicken

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/2 cup minced sautéed onion

1 cup Frank’s Red Hot (original or whatever you like)

16 oz cream cheese or neufchatel

1 cup Marzetti Ultimate Blue Cheese dressing (Litehouse is another good brand)

1-1/2 cups fresh shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1. Pick and shred the rotisseried chicken. I generally stick with the white meat and make stock with the rest, but you can use the whole thing. 2. Heat chicken, pepper, garlic, onion and hot sauce in a pot over medium heat, until heated through. Stir in cream cheese and dressing. Cook, stirring until well blended and warm. 3. Mix in half of the shredded cheese, and transfer to a slow cooker. 4. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top, cover, and cook on low until hot and bubbly. You can also bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or till golden and bubbly.

RUBY SMITH’S

LEMON MERINGUE PIE

Recipe from

Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

1-1/2 cup sugar

7 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 cup water

3 egg yolks beaten

3 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup lemon juice

Mix sugar, water, cornstarch, and salt. Bring to a boil. Add egg yolks, butter and lemon juice, stirring until thick. Pour into baked pie shell.

Topping:

3 egg whites

3 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon lemon flavoring

Beat topping ingredients until they form peaks. Top pie. Brown in 350-degree oven.

ELAINE STEED’S

COUNTRY CRUST BREAD

Recipe from

Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

2 packages dry yeast

2 cups warm (105-115 degrees) water or milk (OR… 1 cup of each) (keep in mind HOT liquid will kill your yeast)

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon salt

2 eggs

1/4 cup oil

6 to 6-1/2 cups plain flour (unbleached flour if available)

Dissolve yeast in water or milk. Stir in sugar, salt, eggs, oil and 3 cups flour. Beat until smooth. Add only enough remaining flour to make dough easy to handle. Knead until smooth and elastic, 8 to 10 minutes. Place in greased bowl; brush top of dough with grease (butter or oil). Cover with towel and let rise until double in bulk (1 to 1-1/2 hours). Punch down. Divide in half. Roll each half into rectangle (9 x 18 inches). Roll up, beginning at short side. Press ends to seal. Turn under ends and place loaves, seam side down, in greased loaf pan. Cover and let rise again until double. Bake at 375 degrees on bottom rack for 30 to 35 minutes. Do not let pans touch and allow space at top for rising. Brush tops with butter and cool on racks.

RAMONA WHALEY’S

JEAN HOWARD’S

SPINACH DIP WITH VEGGIES

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

1 10-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, thawed

1 cup commercial sour cream

1 8-ounce can water chestnuts, drained

1/2 cup shredded carrots, chopped

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 tablespoon grated onion

1 1-ounce envelope buttermilk dressing

1 medium-size red cabbage

Combine sour cream with chestnuts, carrots, mayonnaise, onions and buttermilk dressing mix. Stir in spinach. Chill. Trim end of cabbage to form a flat base and core its middle to hold spinach dip. Makes 2-1/2 cups dip.