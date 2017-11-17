Cranberry relish looks fantastic and will go well with meats

We have Roast Beef and Baked Ham for your Thanksgiving menu, both from Paths of Sunshine Cookbook published by the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs.

From First Presbyterian of Apopka’s Treasures and Pleasures, nothing can beat Brewster Bray’s Roast Pork with Cranberries.

Piute Pumpkin gets lots of rave reviews from the lucky reviewers. Northside Baptist Church shares Bonnie Milliken’s recipe with us. It is sort of like a pie without the crust.

Sandra Johansen’s Spinach Squares from The Jones-Morris Family Treasury is a winner. You can make them ahead of time, freeze them, and reheat in time to serve for whatever celebration you are having.

Mrs. Katherine Morgan’s Green Bean Casserole (with Sour Cream) is from our friends in Plains, Georgia, from their publication Plains Pot Pourri.

Bambi Harwood’s Cranberry Relish is from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock. It looks fantastic and will go well with poultry or ham or roast beef or pork!

Lillian Cleghorn’s Spiced Pecans from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook is a wonderful dish to put out for company or just when you want to spoil your family.

From Northside Baptist Church, Louise Ustler shares her Swedish Cake with cream cheese icing. It is wonderful.

EASY ROAST BEEF

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs

Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

1 (5 to 8 pound) roast beef (works well for almost any weight roast)

seasonings to taste

Before 11 a.m., preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cook roast for one hour. Turn oven off leaving roast inside. DO NOT OPEN OVEN DOOR! 45 minutes prior to serving time, turn oven on (without opening oven door). Heat to 375 degrees. Cooking 15 minutes for rare; 20 minutes for medium; 25 minutes for well done. Cooking time begins when oven temperature reaches 375 degrees. Delicious.

FESTIVE BAKED HAM

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

1 cup apple cider

1/2 cup water

1 5-pound uncooked ham half

12 whole cloves

1 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1 21-ounce can cherry pie filling

1/2 cup raisins

1/2 cup orange juice

Combine apple cider and water in saucepan; bring to a boil. Set aside. Remove skin from ham. Place ham in shallow baking pan, fat side up. Coat top with brown sugar. Insert meat thermometer making sure it does not touch fat or bone. Bake, uncovered, at 325 degrees for approximately 2 hours (22 to 25 minutes per pound), or until meat thermometer registers 160 degrees, basting every 30 minutes with cider mixture. Combine remaining ingredients in a saucepan, bring to a boil. Serve sauce with sliced ham.

BREWSTER F. BRAY’S

ROAST PORK WITH CRANBERRIES

Recipe from 1990 Presbyterian

Women First Presbyterian Church

of Apopka

Treasures and Pleasures

4-pound pork roast, boneless and tied with string

Salt and pepper to taste

1 can (16 ounces) whole cranberries

1/4 cup yellow onion, chopped

3/4 cup orange juice

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ginger

Rub the roast with salt and pepper. Place on a rack in a baking pan and roast at 325 degrees for 2-1/2 to 3 hours, or until meat thermometer registers 175 degrees. Combine all the remaining ingredients in a stainless steel saucepan and bring to a boil. Remove from heat. Halfway through the roasting process, begin basting the roast about every 15 minutes with the cranberry mixture. The remaining sauce can be served on the side with the sliced pork. Good with wild rice.

Variation:

Cut up a chicken; dredge in flour seasoned with salt, black pepper and Cayenne pepper. Fry in peanut oil until brown, turning once. Pour cranberry mixture over the chicken and cover. Cook slowly for 35 to 40 minutes or until chicken is tender.

BONNIE MILLIKEN’S PIUTE PUMPKIN

Northside Baptist Church

3 cups cooked, mashed pumpkin (fresh or canned)

1 cup apple, peeled and chopped

1/4 cup nuts, pinion, walnuts, pecans, chopped

1/4 cup raisins

1/4 cup honey (or more to taste)

1 teaspoon salt

2 eggs, beaten

3 tablespoons butter

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spices (cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves)

Mix all ingredients except butter in a 1-quart baking dish/casserole. Dot with butter. Bake 350 degrees for 1 hour or so until apples are soft.

SANDRA JOHANSEN’S

SPINACH SQUARES

Recipe from The Jones-Morris

Family Treasury

2 packages frozen chopped spinach

1 pound (or at least 10 ounces) mild cheddar cheese, grated

4 tablespoons butter

3 eggs

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 tablespoon chopped onion (optional)

Seasoned salt

Thaw chopped spinach by letting it sit at room temperature. Put butter into 9 x 13-inch pan and place pan in oven to melt. Watch that it doesn’t burn.

In large bowl, beat eggs well. Mix together dry ingredients and add to eggs all at once; mix well. Add cheese and spinach, breaking it up with your hands. Blend mixture all together. Add onion and seasoned salt at this point. Spoon into pan and smooth out with spatula. Bake in 350-degree oven for 35 minutes or until top browns (some, not too much). Let cool 45 minutes, then cut into squares like brownies.

Note: Great for buffets. These spinach squares freeze well. You can use as many or as few as you need. Simply reheat at 325 degrees for about 12 minutes. Alternatively, you can reheat in a microwave oven on a paper plate for JUST A FEW MINUTES.

MRS. KATHERINE MORGAN’S GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE

(WITH SOUR CREAM)

Recipe from Food Favorites of

Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

2 packages frozen French green beans

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon minced onion

2 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 carton sour cream

1/2 cup grated cheese

Cook French green beans according to directions on package. Drain well and set aside. Saute onion in melted butter. Add flour, salt and pepper, and mix well. Add sour cream and heat thoroughly. Mix cooked green beans with the hot sour cream mixture and pour into a shallow baking dish. Top with grated cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes and serve.

BAMBI HARWOOD’S

CRANBERRY RELISH

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

2 bags of fresh cranberries

1 whole orange

2 cups sugar

2 cups chopped walnuts or pecans

2 boxes of Jello (any flavor)

Stir 2 cups boiling water into gelatin in medium bowl until completely dissolved. Set aside to cool. Peel orange and remove sections. In food processor or blender, chop cranberries, orange sections, and nuts, one ingredient at a time. Mix all together in a large bowl. Add sugar and Jello. Mix well. Chill in refrigerator several hours before serving.

LILLIAN CLEGHORN’S

SPICED PECANS

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

1 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon cloves, ground

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup water

2 cups pecan halves

Combine sugar, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, salt and water in a saucepan, mix well. Place on medium-low heat. Stir mixture continuously until it boils. Continue cooking until mixture reaches soft-ball stage. Remove from heat. Stir pecans into hot mixture. Stir with wooden spoon until syrup coats nuts and they become glazed. Spread on waxed paper to cool.

LOUISE USTLER’S SWEDISH CAKE

Northside Baptist Church

2 cups sugar

2 eggs

20 ounces pineapple crushed, undrained

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon rum extract

1/2 cup pecans

Combine all ingredients in bowl and hand mix. Spray 13-inch x 9-inch pan with Pam. Pour in batter. Bake 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. Cool.

Icing:

8 ounces cream cheese, soft

1/2 stick butter, soft

1-3/4 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon rum extract

1/2 cup pecans

Combine all ingredients except nuts in a bowl and mix until creamy. Add nuts. Spread on completely cooled cake.