COVID-19: Apopka Farmers Market to reopen April 2

The Apopka Farmers Market will reopen this week but with observation of social distancing guidelines and limited inventory for sale.

The city of Apopka announced today, March 30, that the Apopka Farmers Market will again be set up at Kit Land Nelson Park on Thursday, April 2, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Only produce, food for takeout, and soap will be for sale.

Farmers markets have been classified as an “essential service” during the current health situation.

In observation of social distancing guidelines, 10 feet will separate vendors at the farmers market. Also, Gardeners Fresh Produce will divide the produce with wider aisles and large amounts of space between each table as well as cash registers.

The city of Apopka still asks guests to follow social distancing guidelines by not gathering in groups and maintaining a safe distance of six feet between individuals.