Come in to Austin’s Buffet and Bakery for quality homemade meals made daily and feel like family

Come in to Austin’s Buffet and Bakery for quality homemade meals made...

For the best homemade meals daily, stop in to family owned and operated Austin’s Buffet and Bakery in Longwood.

Step inside and find a family-oriented environment, friendly staff, and of course, exceptional food.

Austin’s Buffet and Bakery owners/brothers Frank and James Bruno set out to build a restaurant based on core American values, featuring homemade quality food and a made-from-scratch bakery.

James got his start in the restaurant business at the age of 15, and had completed his culinary degree by 18. All recipes at Austin’s Buffet and Bakery are handcrafted by James and handed down from generation to generation.

Austin’s serves daily specials along with many favorite everyday items, including chicken and fish, with many sides to choose from, a full salad bar, and many soup options, not to mention a dessert selection that is out of this world.

Come by for lunch and enjoy the turkey and daily lunch entrees. For dinner, Austin’s serves roast beef and ribs every night, in addition to daily dinner entrees. Brunch is on Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and offers all of the everyday items with your favorite brunch items, including pancakes, eggs, quiche, bacon, sausage, and home fries.

Beverages include fountain drinks, coffee, tea, juice, milk, beer, and wine. All salad recipes are from the mother of Frank and James and many of the recipes are handed down from their great-grandmother and grandmother. Every ingredient is carefully selected to provide the best quality meal possible.

Austin’s Buffet and Bakery offers monthly promotions as well as discounts for active duty military, uniformed first responders, and seniors.

Stop in on Wednesday evenings, between 6 and 8 p.m. for live music featuring Bobby Sanders.

When dining at Austin’s Buffet and Bakery, expect to be treated as an extension to the family, so stop in at 2300 West State Road 434, Longwood, Florida 32779.

Their hours are Monday through Saturday, from 12-9 p.m. for lunch and dinner, and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch.

Give them a call for more information at 407-260-2178 or visit them online at www.austinsbuffet.com.

Advertisement