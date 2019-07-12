Choose Superb Baked Scallops or Maryland Crab Cakes recipes to make

Scallop season is in full bloom now in many of our west coast counties and through the end of September. From Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka, we have Superb Baked Scallops.

Toni LaPierre’s Maryland Crab Cakes is superb for any time but especially for festive occasions. We thank New Vision Community Church for sharing their Feeding the Flock recipes with us.

Fresh beets are a delicacy. To some who might say, “Oh, I’d rather eat dirt than beets!” I say they need to be fresh out of the garden to be at their peak of flavor. Cooked in a little water, drained, and buttered, they are simply delicious. If you have beets with the greens intact, cut the greens off and set aside. Leave 2 inches of stem on the root before boiling, which helps the beets maintain their beautiful color. You can then saute the greens in a little oil with seasonings and serve as a side dish. Alternatively, you can roast beets in olive oil with a little salt and pepper or steam them until tender in a double boiler that allows the nutrients to remain in the vegetable. Some like to pressure-cook beets. And some like them RAW for their crispy sweetness. Check out the recipe below from Savannah Style for Beets with Orange Sauce.

The roasted potato dish from Eugene Schlienger in Preserving the Big Potato looks very good to me. I have never learned to use the frozen potatoes offered at the grocery stores. I use old-fashioned potatoes, the kind you have to peel. Therefore, I particularly appreciate the recipe below that uses “real” ingredients.

From Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka, we have Greta Howard’s Bibb Lettuce and Mandarin Orange Salad. I would venture a guess that if you don’t have Mazola corn oil, you can probably get away with your usual salad oil.

From Linda Aspinwall, we have Coconut Cream Pie, a recipe she shared in Plains Pot Pourri. You will notice directions say, “Add some of the hot mixture to the egg yolks, stirring constantly.” The reason you do this is to bring the temperature of the egg yolk mixture up before pouring all of it into the hot sugary mixture so you do not end up with something resembling scrambled eggs in your pie.

Caroline Greene shares her recipe for Kool-Aid Pickles with us in Feeding the Flock from New Vision Community Church. She doesn’t say how long to let the pickles set before eating. A week or two, maybe?

SUPERB BAKED SCALLOPS

Recipe from Cooking with

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

2 pounds calico or bay scallops, fresh or frozen

2 cups rich, round, butter-flavored cracker crumbs

1/4 cup melted margarine or butter

1/4 cup catsup

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon sugar

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup sliced green onions and tops

1 tablespoon melted margarine or butter

Paprika

Thaw scallops if frozen. Rinse scallops with cold water to remove any remaining pieces of shell particles. Drain. Cut large scallops in half. Combine scallops, cracker crumbs, margarine, catsup, salt, sugar, and pepper. Place equal amounts of scallop mixture in six well-greased 10-ounce casseroles or place scallop mixture into a shallow 1-1/2 quart casserole. Combine green onions and margarine; place on top of scallop mixture. Bake in moderate oven, 350 degrees, for 25 to 30 minutes or until brown. Sprinkle with paprika. Makes 6 servings.

TONI LAPIERRE’S

MARYLAND CRAB CAKES

Recipe from Feeding The Flock,

New Vision Community Church

1 large egg

1-1/2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1/8 teaspoon Tabasco

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce

1 pound lump crab meat

4 or 6 crushed saltine crackers OR 1/2 cup bread crumbs.

In deep bowl, beat egg lightly with wire wisk. Add mayonnaise, mustard, pepper, salt, Tabasco, and Worcestershire Sauce. Blend until smooth. Add crab meat and crackers or bread crumbs. Toss with fingers to mix. Form into patties and fry in oil until lightly brown.

BEETS WITH ORANGE SAUCE

Recipe from Savannah Style,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

1/2 cup sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1 cup orange juice

16 ounces canned tiny whole beets, drained

Orange slices for garnish

Combine sugar, salt, cornstarch, butter and orange juice. Cook until thick. Place drained beets in casserole dish and pour sauce over. Reheat in oven before serving if necessary.

Garnish with orange slices.

EUGENE SCHLIENGER’S

BREAKFAST POTATOES

Recipe from

Apopka Historical Society’s

Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

2-1/2 pounds potatoes, diced

2 ounces roasted garlic and onions, combined

16 ounces white cheddar cheese, shredded

1 quart heavy cream

1 green onion

1/4 ounce seasoning (below)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine the above ingredients in a large bowl; mix well. Take the mixture and spread it evenly on a baking sheet. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Eight servings.

Seasoning:

1/2 cup kosher salt

1/4 cup celery salt

1/4 cup granulated onion

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon white sugar

Combine all ingredients well; store in an airtight container. This is an all-purpose seasoning which can be used for meats, fish, poultry, soups, and stews. Yields 10 ounces.

GRETA HOWARD’S BIBB LETTUCE AND MANDARIN ORANGE SALAD

Recipe from Cooking with

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

1/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 cup Mazola corn oil

4 tablespoons vinegar

1/2 teaspoon minced dry onion

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

1 small can Mandarin oranges, drained

Bibb lettuce broken into bite-sized pieces

In a blender, mix sugar, dry mustard, salt, paprika, oil, vinegar and dry onion. When well mixed, add celery seed. Make the day before and refrigerate. Toss together with oranges and lettuce just before serving. Serves 6 to 8.

LINDA ASPINWALL’S

COCONUT CREAM PIE

Recipe from

Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

9-inch pie shell, baked

3 tablespoons cornstarch

2/3 cup water

2/3 cup canned milk (or 1-1/2 cups whole milk)

2/3 cup sugar

3 egg yolks (set the egg whites aside for meringue)

1-1/2 cups coconut (or one 6-8 ounce can)

1/4 cup margarine

1 teaspoon vanilla

Dissolve cornstarch in the water. Combine with milk and sugar. Bring to a bubbling boil. Beat egg yolks until creamy. Add some of the hot mixture to the egg yolks, stirring constantly. Pour the egg yolks into the sauce pan, stirring constantly, so the mixture won’t stick. Add the coconut, margarine, and vanilla to the saucepan and cool for 10-15 minutes. Pour in a baked 9-inch pie shell. Top with meringue made from the egg whites and bake at 350 degrees until golden brown.

CAROLINE GREENE’S

KOOL-AID PICKLES

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

1 package lime flavored Kool-Aid (or lemon-lime)

1 gallon sliced small cucumbers

1 cup pickling lime

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon pickling spices

2 teaspoons celery seed

1 teaspoon whole cloves

1 teaspoon salt

1 quart apple vinegar

Add enough water to pickling lime to cover cucumbers and soak overnight. Rinse well. Soak in cold water for 3 hours. Mix Kool-Aid, sugar, pickling spices, celery seed, whole cloves, salt and vinegar in large pot. Soak cucumbers for 1 hour. Cook until hot or green from Kool-Aid, but do not overcook. Place in canning jars and pour hot solution over and seal with lids.