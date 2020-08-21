Chickpea Dip from Sabina Danke goes great with veggies, chips or crackers

We have a book of recipes loaned to us by our friend, Dale Smith. The book is described on the cover as Generations of Family Cooking, and it is titled The Spice of Veith. The first recipe I will use from this lovely publication is Jambalaya by Dianne Veeser.

We have Bonnie Endicott’s Snappy Green Beans from Cooking With Friends, from the Friendship Circle of Zellwood United Methodist Church 1990.

A new recipe for us is Blackberry Cobbler from Orion Storm Rusch in The Spice of Veith. It looks like a great basic recipe that you could play around with other fruits if you don’t have blackberries.

From Cooking With Friends, we have Orange Muffins from Betty Hatheway.

Chickpea Dip from Sabina Danke will be great with a fresh vegetable plate or with chips or crackers. This recipe is from the new book loaned to us titled The Spice of Veith.

Also from Cooking With Friends, we have Pat Parker’s Nine Bean Soup Mix along with her recipe for making the soup. This is a wonderful idea for sharing among friends at Christmas or whenever the mood strikes you.

DIANNE VEESER’S JAMBALAYA

1/2 pound hot sausage, cut in pieces

1/2 pound smoked sausage, cut in pieces

4 chicken thighs

1 cup chopped onion

3 cups uncooked long grain rice

1/4 cup chopped green onions

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

1 teaspoon ground thyme

1 teaspoon chopped garlic

1/2 cup chopped green pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1 bay leaf

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined (optional)

4 cups hot stock (from boiling chicken thighs)

Cook chicken thighs in 4 cups of salted water. Remove thighs when done and save stock. Remove meat from bones, cut into bite-size pieces and set aside. Place sausages and onions in heavy 3-quart saucepan (preferably cast iron). Cover and cook over medium heat until onions are soft. No need to add oil as the meat will provide enough fat for cooking. Add rice and stir well. Add all other ingredients except shrimp. Bring to a boil. Let boil for 5 minutes. Lower heat, add shrimp. Cover pot tightly and let cook slowly for 35 minutes or until rice is tender. With a fork, fluff rice up, mixing meats well. Makes 6-8 servings.

BONNIE ENDICOTT’S

SNAPPY GREEN BEANS

2 slices bacon, diced

1/2 cup chopped onions

1/4 cup chopped green pepper

2 cups cooked green beans

1/2 teaspoon salt

Dash pepper and nutmeg

1/2 cup cream

Fry bacon lightly; add onion and green pepper. Cook until soft. Add remaining ingredients; heat through. Serves 4 to 6.

ORION STORM RUSCH’S

BLACKBERRY COBBLER

4 cups fresh blackberries

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 large egg

1 cup sugar

1 cup flour

6 tablespoons butter, melted

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place blackberries in a lightly greased 8-inch square baking dish; sprinkle with lemon juice. Stir together egg, sugar and flour in a medium bowl until mixture resembles a coarse meal. Sprinkle over fruit. Drizzle butter over topping. Bake at 375 degrees for 35 minutes or until lightly browned and bubbly. Let stand 10 minutes. Serve with whipped cream, if desired. Garnish with a fresh mint sprig (optional). This can also bake for the same amount of time in 6 (8 ounce) ramekins on an aluminum foil lined baking sheet for individual servings. Serves 6.

BETTY HATHEWAY’S

ORANGE MUFFINS

1/2 cup oleo margarine

1 cup sugar

1 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon soda

2 eggs, beaten

2 cups flour

1 cup chopped raisins

2 orange rinds, grated

Cream oleo margarine, sugar, eggs and orange rind (exterior). Add raisins. Mix soda with flour. Add flour mixture alternately with milk and oleo mixture. Pour into well-greased muffin tins. Bake 15 minutes at 400 degrees or until brown. Remove while still warm.

Syrup:

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup orange juice

Heat (don’t boil) sugar with orange juice until sugar melts. Place dipped muffins on wax paper. May be frozen.

SABINA DANKE’S CHICKPEA DIP

1 can chickpeas (garbanzo), rinsed and drained

Fresh Parsley

1 lemon

1-2 cloves garlic, peeled and roughly chopped

Extra virgin olive oil

Place chickpeas in a food processor. Add about a handful of stem-free parsley. Add juice of a half or whole lemon and the garlic. Add about 2 tablespoons olive oil; pulse until well blended. While blending, add more olive oil if dip is too thick. Keep covered and refrigerated.

PAT PARKER’S

NINE BEAN SOUP MIX

1 pound dried yellow split peas

1 pound dried black beans

1 pound dried red beans

1 pound dried pinto beans

1 pound dried navy beans

1 pound dried Great Northern beans

1 pound dried red lentils

1 pound dried green split peas

1 pound dried black-eyed peas

1 pound barley pearls

Combine all of the beans, peas, lentils and barley and divide into 10 (2-cup) portions for sharing. Include the following recipe with each portion.

PAT PARKER’S

NINE BEAN SOUP RECIPE

2 cups soup mix

2 quarts water

1 pound ham, diced

1 large onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

16 ounce can tomatoes

Green chiles, chopped

Sort and wash soup mix. Place in large pot and cover with water; soak overnight. Drain beans. Add 2 quarts of water, ham, onion, garlic and salt. Cover and bring to boil. Simmer 1-1/2 hours or until beans are tender. Add remaining ingredients (tomatoes and green chiles) and simmer 30 minutes. Makes 2 quarts.