Chicken Pot Pie sounds great for warming up these winter days

This week, with regard to our current cold weather, we have lovely dishes that will be welcomed by all our readers who may be shivering.

Lillian Cleghorn shares her Chicken Pot Pie through Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook. We appreciate all the wonderful recipes from Northside.

From our friends in Plains, Georgia, we have Mrs. Harrison Smith’s Shrimp Jubalai. This may be a different way of spelling Jambalaya. However you spell it, it looks pretty good.

Judy Peeler’s Cauliflower Soup looks wonderful. Judy shares it in Feeding the Flock, put out by New Vision’s Community Church.

From Paths of Sunshine, Savory Vegetable Casserole looks pleasing and is a welcome hot dish. All the ingredients are frozen or in cans except the mushrooms, which could probably also be from a can if that is the only thing keeping you from running out to the store.

This hot bread recipe is wonderful. We appreciate Mary Lee Herro sharing her creation with us through the Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s Sharing Our Finest Cookbook.

From First Presbyterian Church of Apopka’s Treasures and Pleasures, Sis Pitman’s Indian Pudding is a wonderfully nostalgic sort of dessert, delicious, and served warm.

Robyn Milliken’s Crunch Bars are quick and simple. We appreciate our friends at Northside Baptist Church sharing their cookbook with us.

LILLIAN CLEGHORN’S

CHICKEN POT PIE

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church cookbook

1 chicken, cooked and cubed. Discard skin and bones.

1 can cream of chicken soup

3 cups chicken broth

1 small jar of diced pimiento

1 cup diced carrots

1 cup tiny frozen peas (cook together with carrots)

1 6-ounce can mushrooms

Combine all the ingredients, bring to a boil and place in 9 x 13 baking dish.

CRUST:

3/4 cup melted margarine

1-1/2 cups milk

1-1/2 cups self-rising flour

1-1/2 teaspoon baking powder

Mix all ingredients and pour over chicken mixture. Bake at 425 degrees for 45 minutes to an hour, until crust rises and browns.

MRS. HARRISON SMITH’S

SHRIMP JUBALAI

Recipe from

PLAINS POT POURRI,

Food Favorites of Plains, GA

2 pounds fresh shrimp

2 tablespoons peanut oil

3 medium onions, chopped

3 small cloves garlic, chopped

8 stalks celery, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

1 No. 2-1/2 can tomatoes

3 bay leaves

1 teaspoon thyme

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 small can of pimentos

1 4-ounce can mushrooms

In a large skillet with close-fitting lid, put peanut oil. When hot, add onions and garlic. When onions begin to turn yellow, add 3/4 of the celery, including leaves. Add green pepper and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add tomatoes, bay leaves, thyme, chili powder, salt and pepper (to taste). Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Add cleaned shrimp, pimentos, and mushrooms. Cook 7 minutes. Serve over hot rice.

JUDY PEELER’S

CREAM OF CAULIFLOWER SOUP

Recipe from New Vision

Community Church’s

Feeding the Flock

2 tablespoons butter

1 small onion, chopped

1 cup chicken flavor stock

2 large potatoes, diced

1 small head cauliflower, broken into florets

1/2 cup boiling water

1/8 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 cups Half and Half

Fresh chopped chives, watercress or parsley to suit taste

In large saucepan, melt butter; add onions, sauté until translucent. Add chicken stock and potatoes. Cover and cook for seven to ten minutes or until tender. Puree potato mixture using blender or food processor. Return mixture to pan. Meanwhile, in another pan, cook cauliflower in water for about seven minutes or until barely tender. Remove one cup florets with slotted spoon and put aside. Puree remaining cauliflower with its cooking water and add it to potatoes. Cut remaining florets into very small pieces and set aside. Add coriander, nutmeg, and pepper to soup. Simmer. Stir in Half and Half, and then add reserved florets. Heat, but DO NOT boil. Garnish with watercress, chives or parsley. Serve.

SAVORY VEGETABLE

CASSEROLE

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Inc.,

Paths of Sunshine

1 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced lengthwise

One small onion, grated

1/2 cup butter

1/4 cup flour

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

3 cups milk

3/4 pound sharp cheese

1/8 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 (9-ounce) package frozen artichoke hearts

1 (9-ounce) package frozen green beans, French style

1 (10-ounce) package frozen lima beans

1 (8-ounce) can water chestnuts sliced lengthwise into thirds

1 (3-1/2-ounce) can French fried onion rings crumbled

Cook mushrooms and small onion in butter for about five minutes. Add flour, salt and white pepper. Stir thoroughly to blend the seasonings with mushrooms and onion. Stir in milk and cook, stirring constantly, until thickened and smooth. Add cheese, hot pepper sauce and soy sauce. Stir until cheese is melted. Meanwhile, prepare the frozen vegetables as directed. Blend vegetables into cheese mixture. Add water chestnuts, mixing lightly to avoid mashing vegetables. Turn mixture into a buttered 2-quart casserole. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Sprinkle crumbled onion rings atop and bake 10 more minutes.

MARY LEE HERRO’S

SUPER BREAD

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

2 loaves frozen bread, 1 white and 1 wheat

6 tablespoons butter

3 garlic cloves, crushed

3/4 cup Parmesan cheese

3 tablespoons dry parsley

Thaw bread. Cut each loaf into thirds. Twist into 16-inch to 24-inch twists. Wrap all twists inside a greased Bundt pan. Let bread rise. Mix remaining ingredients. Spread over raised bread. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes.

SIS PITMAN’S INDIAN PUDDING

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures

1/4 cup corn meal

2 cups hot milk

1/4 cup sugar

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 cup molasses

1 cup cold milk

Whipped Cream

Nutmeg

Stir corn meal, a little at a time, into hot milk and cook in top of double boiler, stirring constantly for 15 minutes or until thick. Remove from heat. Mix together sugar, baking soda, salt, ginger and cinnamon. Then stir into the corn meal mixture. Add molasses and cold milk, mixing thoroughly. Pour into a 1-quart casserole and bake in a preheated 275-degree oven for two hours. Serve warm with whipped cream and a light sprinkling of freshly grated nutmeg. Serves 6 to 8.

ROBYN MILLIKEN’S

CRUNCH BARS

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church cookbook

35 saltine crackers

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 package 8 squares semi-sweet baking chocolate

1 cup chopped nuts

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place crackers in a single layer on foil-lined 15 x 10 x 1-inch baking pan. Heat butter and sugar in saucepan on medium heat until butter is melted and mixture is well-blended. Bring to a boil. Boil three minutes without stirring. Spread over crackers. Bake seven minutes. Immediately sprinkle with chopped chocolate. Let stand five minutes. Spread melted chocolate evenly over ingredients in pan. Sprinkle with nuts. Cool cut or break into pieces. Makes 16 servings. Contributor says, “This is the best crunchy brittle you’ve ever eaten. No one will guess the secret ingredient!”