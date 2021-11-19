Carrot Cake using a box cake mix and vanilla pudding is tempting

Ann Hlinak’s Honeyed Pork from Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka looks tasty. It calls for corn flour. If you don’t happen to have corn flour on hand, you can use regular flour. It also calls for honey, pineapple chunks, and mushrooms. It looks wonderful. Serve it over rice.

Feeding the Flock cookbook has this wonderful recipe for Barbara Ritshie’s Sunday Chicken Dinner. It looks delightful.

From Allrecipes.com, A. J. Rhodes gives us her mother-in-law’s recipe for Boston Baked Beans. The only part of her instructions I don’t follow is cooking in the soak water. I throw it out because I believe the acidic soak water detracts from the taste. And DO check the beans halfway through because mealy beans that have had the liquid cooked out are not good.

From Paths of Sunshine, try this simple Ceviche recipe. We make this Ceviche with shrimp, but the recipe calls for any other seafood that you may prefer. Ceviche, as you may recall, is “cooked” with the acidity of citrus and other acidic ingredients rather than heat. It is marinated for 24 hours and chilled prior to serving. It is deliciously different and is served as an appetizer with tortilla chips or fried plantain chips.

From our friends at the Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association, who shared their publication Sharing Our Finest Cookbook, Grace Picerno contributed her recipe for Crab Dip. This can be a welcome addition to your holiday table.

Carrot Raisin Salad is a very simple recipe, quick and delicious, cold and crunchy. It comes from The Progressive Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook that Miz Belle so kindly loaned to us a few years back. We miss that wonderful lady.

We have a carrot cake recipe from Kathy Walker made with a box cake. It looks easy with some additions that make it special. This recipe is from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock.

ANN HLINAK’S HONEYED PORK

Recipe from Cooking With

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

3/4 pound pork fillet (or lean cubed pork)

2 level tablespoons seasoned corn flour

6 tablespoons corn oil

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 medium green pepper

8 ounces pineapple chunks

3 large mushrooms, sliced

SAUCE:

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 chicken bouillon cube

2 tablespoons honey

Toss 1-inch cubes of pork in seasoned corn flour. Remove seeds from pepper and cut into bite-size pieces. Drain pineapple, reserving juice. Heat garlic in oil and fry pork cubes briskly until brown on all sides. Lower heat, add peppers and cook 10 minutes, add pineapple cubes and mushrooms for last three minutes. Transfer to warm dish. Make sauce by dissolving bouillon cube in cup of boiling water. Mix in honey and soy sauce. Blend rest of corn flour with pineapple juice, adding to sauce. Bring to boil and stir until thickened. Pour over meat mixture. Serve over rice. Serves four.

BARBARA RITSHIE’S SUNDAY CHICKEN DINNER

Recipe from New Vision

Community Church’s,

Feeding the Flock cookbook

5 chicken breasts

2 cups ricotta cheese

2 cups spinach (slightly cooked)

2 bunches asparagus (no stems, slightly cooked)

1 cup sun dried tomatoes, in olive oil, undrained

1/2 cup pine nuts

2 cups Italian tomato sauce

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

Place chicken in a greased 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Spread ricotta cheese evenly on top of chicken. Layer spinach, asparagus, sun dried tomatoes, and pine nuts over this. Pour sauce over and top with mozzarella cheese.

Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

BOSTON BAKED BEANS

Recipe from A. J. RHODES in

Allrecipes.com

2 cups navy beans

1/2 pound bacon

1 onion, finely diced

3 tablespoons molasses

2 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon dry mustard

1/2 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup brown sugar

Soak beans overnight in cold water. Simmer the beans in the same water until tender, approximately 1 to 2 hours. Drain and reserve the liquid.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit.

Arrange the beans in a 2-quart bean pot or casserole dish by placing a portion of the beans in the bottom of dish and layering them with bacon and onion.

In a saucepan, combine molasses, salt, pepper, dry mustard, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce and brown sugar. Bring the mixture to a boil and pour over beans. Pour in just enough of the reserved bean water to cover the beans. Cover the dish with a lid or aluminum foil.

Bake for 3 to 4 hours in the preheated oven until beans are tender. Remove the lid about halfway through cooking and add more liquid if necessary to prevent the beans from getting too dry.

CEVICHE

Recipe from Florida Federation

of Garden Clubs Inc.,

Paths of Sunshine

1 pound shrimp

Juice of four lemons

1/4 to 1/2 cup hot pepper vinegar

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

Two medium onions, chopped

4 hot peppers (seeds removed), chopped

Peel and devein shrimp and combine with other ingredients. Marinate 24 hours.

Chill 4 hours before serving. Top with four hot peppers for decoration. Other seafood may be used in place of shrimp.

GRACE PICERNO’S CRAB DIP

Recipe from Apopka Citizen

Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

1 8-ounce package cream cheese

1/4 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 7-1/2 ounce can crab meat, drained and flaked

1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce, or to taste

Blend cream cheese, sour cream and Tabasco sauce. Stir in crab and parsley. Chill thoroughly. Makes 2 cups.

CARROT-RAISIN SALAD

The Progressive Farmer’s SOUTHERN Cookbook

2 cups grated carrots

1/2 cup raisins

Mayonnaise or salad dressing as needed

Combine grated carrots and raisins and add just enough salad dressing or mayonnaise to moisten. Coconut or drained pineapple cubes may also be added. Yield: 4 servings.

KATHY WALKER’S

CARROT CAKE

Recipe from New Vision

Community Church’s

Feeding the Flock

Cake:

1 box yellow cake mix

1 teaspoon oil

3 eggs

1 cup orange juice

1 box instant vanilla pudding

3 cups grated carrots

1 cup pecans, chopped

1/2 cup raisins

Icing:

1 stick butter

1 8-ounce cream cheese

3 cups confectioner’s sugar

3 tablespoons orange juice

1/4 cup grated orange rind

Cake: Mix first four ingredients and beat well. Add pudding and beat well. Add carrots, pecans and raisins and mix into batter. Bake in two round cake pans at 350 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes. Let cool.

Icing: Cream butter, cream cheese and confectioner’s sugar. Add orange juice and orange rind. Frost cake.