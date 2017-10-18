Brush up on your cooking skills with these all-occasion recipes

Burdette Coleman’s Beef Sukiyaki recipe is served over rice. It comes to us from our friends in Plains, Georgia, in their recipe book entitled Plains Pot Pourri. The recipe doesn’t specify how much beef steak to use, but from the amount of vegetables, it seems you would need at least 1-1/2 pounds and maybe more.

Creamy Baked Corn is from Southern Living All-Time Favorites. It looks delicious and easy as the recipe calls for frozen corn. You could probably use drained canned corn if you wish.

From Mrs. Dewey Stone in Plains Pot Pourri, we find Ranch Style Chicken. It calls for a good size chicken, cut up into pieces. You bake it in a hot oven for 40 to 50 minutes.

Pat Jania’s Posh Squash comes to us from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock. It is a wonderful dish for regular family meals or even special occasions.

From Charleston Receipts, Mrs. Barkley shares her Curried Rice with us. She liked to make her stock by boiling chicken necks. If you prefer to use plain old canned chicken stock, we will forgive you!

For dessert, Allie Smith’s Deep Chocolate Cake looks positively wonderful. It is from Plains Pot Pourri contributed by Mrs. Allie Smith, mother of Rosalynn Carter (President Jimmy Carter’s wife, no less). This is an old recipe and I contacted the Hershey company to find out how much syrup was contained in Hershey’s “smallest can.” I put the answer in the recipe for you. This cake seems to be so rich and chocolatey that frosting or glaze would probably be overkill.

BURDETTE COLEMAN’S

BEEF SUKIYAKI

Recipe from PLAINS POT POURRI, Food Favorites of Plains, GA

Heat:

2 tablespoons of salad oil

Brown for 3 to 4 minutes:

1-1/2 to 2 pounds bite-sized pieces of steak

Combine:

3 tablespoons brown sugar

3 tablespoons flour

1/2 cup soy sauce

3/4 cup water

Pour over steak.

Add:

1 chopped onion

1 8-ounce can of bamboo shoots (drained)

Cook 5 to 8 minutes.

Add:

1 14+-ounce can bean sprouts (drained)

1 8-ounce can water chestnuts (drained)

1 4.5-ounce jar of mushrooms (drained)

Cook for 5 minutes. Serve over rice.

CREAMY BAKED CORN

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

2 to 4 bacon slices

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons chopped onion

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup sour cream

1 (16-ounce) package frozen corn, thawed

Cook bacon in a large skillet until crisp; remove bacon, and drain on paper towels, reserving 1 tablespoon drippings in skillet. Crumble bacon, and set aside.

Melt butter in hot drippings over medium heat; add onion, and sauté until tender.

Whisk in flour and salt until smooth and bubbly. Whisk in sour cream until smooth; cook, whisking often, 3 minutes. Stir in corn, and cook until thoroughly heated. Spoon into a lightly greased 8-inch baking dish; top with crumbled bacon.

Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until bubbly.

MRS. DEWEY STONE’S RANCH STYLE CHICKEN

Recipe from PLAINS POT POURRI, Food Favorites of Plains, GA

2-1/2 to 3 pound frying chicken, cut into pieces

2-1/2 cups evaporated milk

1 cup flour

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon poultry seasoning (if desired)

1/2 cup shortening

Dip cut-up chicken in evaporated milk. Roll in flour mixture. Set remaining flour mixture aside for gravy.

Melt 1/2 cup shortening in 9- x 13-inch pan, add chicken, skin side down, basting occasionally. Bake uncovered in hot oven (425-degrees) until tender. Average cooking time is 40 to 50 minutes. Turn chicken, moving to one end of pan with spoon or rubber scraper. Push drippings to end of pan with chicken. Arrange drained peach halves (No. 2-1/2 size can) on chicken. Open can of biscuits, separated, (or make your own) and put on other end of pan. Bake 15 minutes or until biscuits are brown. Remove peaches, chicken and biscuits to hot plates.

PAT JANIA’S POSH SQUASH

Recipe from New Vision

Community Church

Feeding the Flock

2 pounds yellow squash, quartered

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1/4 cup fresh Bell pepper, chopped fine

1/4 cup onion, chopped fine

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Buttered bread crumbs

Slice squash in quarters and boil or steam until tender. Drain thoroughly in colander. Mix with all other ingredients except the buttered bread crumbs and place in buttered casserole dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes. When almost done, cover with bread crumbs and let brown in oven.

MRS. MATTHEW BARKLEY’s

(HELEN LEBBY) CURRIED RICE

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

2 cups rice

2 tablespoons curry powder

1 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 cups chicken stock

Pick rice, but do not wash. Place all ingredients in rice steamer for 1-1/2 hours, stirring several times with 2-tined fork. For chicken stock, canned consommé may be used, but I prefer to use stock obtained from boiling 1 pound chicken necks with seasonings such as celery, onion, and bay leaf. Bits of chicken may be cut from the chicken necks and added to the curried rice after it is done.

To cook in double-boiler instead of rice steamer, use 2 cups of chicken stock, other ingredients the same. Serves 8.

ALLIE SMITH’S

DEEP CHOCOLATE CAKE

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

8 plain Hershey chocolate bars

2 cans chocolate syrup *(smallest can)

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 sticks margarine

2 cups sugar

4 eggs

2-1/2 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon soda

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup pecans

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Melt candy and syrup together in top of double boiler. Add vanilla, stir and cool. Set aside.

Cream together margarine and sugar. Add eggs one at a time, beating well. Stir in chocolate mixture; beat.

Sift the flour and soda together; add alternately with the buttermilk to the chocolate mixture. Stir in nuts. Bake in a greased and floured tube pan for 1 to 1-1/2 hours.

This recipe is from Allie Smith, the mother of Rosalynn Carter.

*Hershey’s small can of syrup in the 1970s (when this recipe book was copyrighted) was 1/2 cup or 4 fluid ounces. Eight ounces (1 cup) will work for this recipe.

Please email your recipes to: news@theapopkachief.com or mail them to The Apopka Chief, P.O. Box 880, Apopka, 32704-0880. Moreover, send us not only your recipes but ideas for future recipe columns as well.