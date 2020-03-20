Boost immunity but don’t compromise taste with Sherry Ward’s Veggie Pizza

From a reader of our newspapers, we have Nancy Thomas’ Beef Stew. We appreciate receiving our readers’ recipes, especially those that are loved and approved by the families.

Sherry Ward’s Veggie Pizza looks easy and delicious. We found Sherry’s pizza in Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s Sharing Our Finest Cookbook.

Butter Crumb Broccoli sounds delicious and simple. It is cooked on top of the stove. This recipe comes from Savannah Style.

Honeyed Carrots from Paths of Sunshine is a tasty and quick way to fix this side dish for a change of pace.

Mexican Cornbread is Betty Moss’ recipe that we found in Plains Pot Pourri. This is a simple and delicious hot cornbread.

Found in an old favorite, The Apopka Woman’s Club’s What’s Cookin’?, is Burnie Roberts’ Crispy Apple-Lemon Pudding which is prepared from all fresh items, not boxed products, and then baked in the oven for 45 minutes.

Brownies…. Yumm. This Fudgie Brownies recipe compliments of Kathy Martin of New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock. Thank you, Miss Kathy.

NANCY THOMAS’ BEEF STEW

Contributed by Reader of

The Apopka Chief

and The Planter newspapers

Olive oil for sautéing beef and onions

2 pounds lean beef for stew, cut into bite-size pieces

1 sweet onion peeled and chopped

1 tablespoon minced garlic

3 large carrots, peeled and chopped

4 large potatoes, peeled and chopped

3 large ribs celery, chopped

1 large green pepper, chopped

2 fresh cobs of corn, niblets cut off and cob scraped for milk

1 cup fresh or frozen green beans

1 cup fresh or frozen lima beans

Quart of mushrooms, cleaned and trimmed

1 quart (4 cups) water

Heaping tablespoon Better-Than-Bouillon (very salty) beef stock

Salt to taste (taste as you go)

Black pepper to taste

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

1 teaspoon parsley

2 tablespoons butter for roux

1 heaping tablespoon flour for a roux (more flour if needed)

In large, heavy pot, saute beef in hot oil. Then add onions to the sauté. Add garlic last because it gets burned easily. Burned garlic is awful. Add vegetables as you get them cleaned, peeled and cut up after beef and onion and garlic are sautéed.

Then add frozen vegetables. Add water, beef stock, and seasonings. You can use your InstantPot pressure cooker, a slow cooker, or a pot on top of the stove, as you choose. Cook until vegetables are done.

Make a roux with butter and flour on the stove. Use some of the broth from the stew to mix with the thick roux to make a gravy. Do this quickly, stirring without stopping; it gets thick fast. Add the thickened gravy to the stew and mix well. Bring the temperature up enough for the ingredients to meld. Twenty minutes more cooking should do the trick. Add more water or thickening as needed. This stew is delicious. Serve with hot biscuits for a meal that is absolutely blissful.

SHERRY WARD’S VEGGIE PIZZA

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

2 cans crescent rolls

2 packages cream cheese

2 packages Ranch dressing (dry)

1 small bag radishes

1 small cauliflower

1 small broccoli

1 small sweet onion

1 small green pepper

1 small can black olives

1 small jar green olives

White/yellow cheese

Miracle Whip or mayonnaise

Put crescent rolls on cookie sheet. Spread out like a pizza. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 to 15 minutes or until brown. Let cool. Mix cream cheese and dry Ranch dressing together. Add Miracle Whip or mayonnaise until mixture is spreadable. Grate radishes, cauliflower, broccoli, sweet onions and green pepper, fine. Chop green and black olives. Put veggies on crust in layers. Push veggies down to stay on pizza. Put cheese on pizza. Ready to eat. Makes 1 cookie sheet. Mmmm, good!

BUTTER CRUMB BROCCOLI

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League

of Savannah, Inc.

1/2 cup sweet butter

1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes

2 teaspoons onion, minced

1-1/2 teaspoons dill weed

1/2 teaspoon salt

10 ounces frozen broccoli, thawed and drained

2 tablespoons pimento, sliced and drained

1 cup croutons

In 2-quart saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add parsley, onion, dill, salt and broccoli. Cover and cook until tender, about 5 to 6 minutes. Remove cover and add pimento and croutons. Toss to coat. Serve at once.

HONEYED CARROTS

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Inc.,

Paths of Sunshine

6 cups medium carrots, sliced

2 tablespoons firmly packed brown sugar

Dash of salt

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon honey

Cinnamon, to taste

In medium saucepan, cook carrots until tender in lightly salted water. Drain. Add remaining ingredients. Heat, uncovered for three to five minutes. Serve warm. Sprinkle additional cinnamon, if desired.

BETTY MOSS’

MEXICAN CORNBREAD

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

1 cup cornmeal

1/2 cup evaporated milk

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 eggs

1 can cream style corn

1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt

1 medium onion

1-1/2 cups cheddar cheese

Mix all ingredients together except for onion and cheese. Place half of this batter in well-greased baking dish. Slice onion and half of the cheese on top of batter. Then add the remaining batter with rest of the cheese on top. Bake 45 minutes to one hour in 350-degree oven.

BURNIE ROBERTS’

CRISPY APPLE-LEMON PUDDING

Recipe from The Apopka Woman’s Club, What’s Cookin’?

2-1/2 cups apples, peeled and cored

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup

1/4 cup sour cream

4 eggs

1 tablespoon flour

1 tablespoon grated lemon rind

1-1/2 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1-1/2 cups corn flakes

1/2 cup finely grated blanched almonds

Whipped cream or ice cream

Place apples and butter in a covered skillet and cook over low heat until apples are tender. Beat 1/2 cup sugar, sour cream, egg yolks, flour, lemon rind and juice together until well blended. Pour over apples and cook over very low heat, stirring constantly until mixture thickens. Remove from heat and cool. Beat egg whites with the salt until stiff but not dry. Fold into apple mixture.

Combine 1/3 cup sugar, cinnamon, corn flakes and almonds. Spread 2/3 of this mixture in the bottom of a greased 8 x 8 x 2-inch pan. Pour in apple mixture and sprinkle with remaining crumbs over the top. Bake in a moderately slow oven, 325 degrees Fahrenheit for about 45 minutes. Serve warm with sweetened whipped cream or ice cream. Makes six servings.

KATHY MARTIN’S

FUDGIE BROWNIES

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

BROWNIES:

2 sticks margarine

8 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

2 cups sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

Pinch salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

4 large eggs

1-1/2 cups chocolate chips

1-1/2 cups chopped pecans

FROSTING:

2 cups confectioners sugar

3/4 stick softened margarine

4 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 teaspoon vanilla

Small amount of milk

Brownies: Melt margarine in medium saucepan over low heat. Add cocoa powder as the margarine melts. Remove from heat. Add sugar, flour, salt, vanilla and eggs. Mix well. Stir in chocolate chips and nuts. Spread into 13-inch well greased pan. Bake at 350 degrees for about 22 to 25 minutes. DO NOT OVERBAKE.

Brownies are done when edges are slightly hardened and toothpick or straw comes out clean. You must be careful to avoid putting toothpick or straw through a chocolate chip when testing for doneness. Frost while still warm in the pan.

Frosting: Mix all frosting ingredients together and add milk (regular) to reach correct spreading consistency.

Add small amount of milk at a time. Spread on top of warm brownies.