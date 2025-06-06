Baked Potatoes in the Crock-Pot and Wonderful Home-Made Salad Dressings

Do you like to cook your food in the Crock-Pot? I do, from time to time. I am looking at a recipe for “Chicken in a Pot” that I found in a little Crock-Pot handbook. It calls for a whole chicken and some vegetables along with chicken broth and white wine or water. Then set your Crock-Pot for 3-1/2 to 5 hours on the High setting. Or you might prefer a longer cooking time with a low setting. You can opt for some biscuits and a salad on the side. And right there you have your supper. You can put a trivet or some pot holders down on the table and serve right from the hot pot!

I was very surprised to see Baked Potatoes in the Crock-Pot. See the directions below. This would be a non-traditional method if you have the time and don’t want to heat up the kitchen by turning on your big oven.

Mrs. Webb’s salad dressings look very good. They come from CHARLESTON RECEIPTS given to us by John Peery’s mother.

For the times you want to spoil yourself and everybody else around you, here is Butter-Pecan Ice Cream! This flavor is my very favorite, and it might be yours, too! The recipe was contributed by Tammy Sewell of Fort Benning, Georgia, to the 1996 annual publication of Southern Living’s Favorites.

CHICKEN IN A POT

Recipe from RIVAL CROCK-POT STONEWARE SLOW COOKER Handbook

2 carrots, sliced

2 onions, sliced

2 celery stalks with leaves, cut into 1-inch pieces

3-pound broiler/fryer chicken

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon coarse black pepper

1/2 cup water, chicken broth, or white wine

1/2 teaspoon basil

Put carrots, onion and celery in bottom of Crock-Pot. Add whole chicken. Top with salt, pepper, liquid. Sprinkle basil over top. Cover; cook on Low for 8 to 10 hours (or on High from 3-1/2 to 5 hours, using 1 cup water). Remove chicken and vegetables with spatula. 4 servings.

BAKED POTATOES

Recipe from RIVAL CROCK-POT STONEWARE SLOW COOKER Handbook

Prick potatoes with fork. Wrap in foil. Fill Crock-Pot with 6 to 12 potatoes. Cover, cook on Low 8 to 10 hours or High for 2-1/2 to 4 hours. Do NOT add water.

TAMMY SEWELL’S BUTTER-PECAN ICE CREAM

Recipe from 1996 Southern Living All-Time Favorites

1/4 cup butter or margarine

2 cups chopped pecans

7 cups milk, divided

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

2 cups sugar

6 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 (5.1-ounce) package vanilla instant pudding mix

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1) Melt butter in a large heavy saucepan over medium-high heat; add pecans, and cook, stirring constantly, 3 minutes or until lightly browned. Drain and set aside. 2) Combine 1 cup milk and next 3 ingredients in saucepan; cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, 5 minutes or until mixture coats back of a spoon. Cool. Stir in remaining 6 cups milk, pudding mix, and vanilla; add pecans, stirring well. 3) Pour mixture into freezer container of a 5-quart hand turned or electric freezer. Freeze according to manufacturer’s instructions. 4) Pack freezer with additional ice and rock salt; let stand 1 hour before serving. Yield: 1 gallon.

MRS. T. LADSON WEBB’S SOUR CREAM DRESSING

Recipe from CHARLESTON RECEIPTS

1 cup sour cream

1/4 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/4 cup honey

Combine and beat stiff.

MRS. T. LADSON WEBB’S FRENCH DRESSING

Recipe from CHARLESTON RECEIPTS

2 round teaspoons salt

1 round teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon mustard

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon celery salt

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 clove garlic

1 cup olive oil

1/4 cup vinegar

Put in quart jar and shake well before using. Half malt and half tarragon vinegar is good.

MRS. T. LADSON WEBB’S ROQUEFORT CHEESE DRESSING

Recipe from CHARLESTON RECEIPTS

1 3-oz pkg cream cheese

1/4 pound Roquefort cheese

1 cup French dressing

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 pint whipped cream

Mix together and serve at once.