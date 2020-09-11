Bake Norinne Lowell’s Cheeseburger Pie from Plains Pot Pourri

We found Norinne Lowell’s Cheeseburger Pie in Plains Pot Pourri, published by the community-minded folks of Plains, Georgia. It uses ground beef, milk, and cheese along with other ingredients. Pour into a lightly browned pie shell and bake in the oven. It looks wonderful.

Another Plains Pot Pourri recipe comes from former first lady Rosalynn Carter who shares her Chicken and Rice Casserole with us .

Linda Laurendeau’s Potatoes or Vegetable Medley looks wonderful. Her recipe is shared in Apopka Historical Society’s Preserving the Big Potato.

And for you okra lovers, Okra Creole is from Southern Living All-Time Favorites. Fry up some bacon, drain it, crumble it all up and set it aside. You use frozen okra for this recipe and combine canned diced tomatoes, corn, onions, and seasonings and cook it in the bacon drippings and a little water for 15 minutes or so. Serve this lovely stuff over rice and top it with crumbled bacon.

Neoma Knox’s Broccoli and Cauliflower Salad is so tasty. Neoma is our General Manager Emeritus, whom we love, and we wish her all the best.

We have an Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s selection from Sharing Our Finest Cookbook. This one is Earl Coell’s Corn Sticks. Thank you, Earl, for sharing your finest.

From Betty Moss, we have Mississippi Mud Pie, a recipe she shared in Plains Pot Pourri. And if it seems we are picking out recipes especially from Plains Pot Pourri, it just seems to be working out that way this week.

NORINNE LOWELL’S

CHEESEBURGER PIE

Recipe from PLAINS POT POURRI, Food Favorites of Plains, GA

1 pound hamburger

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup evaporated milk

1/2 cup catsup

1/3 cup dry bread crumbs

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon oregano

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 cup shredded cheese

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 pie shell, unbaked

Brown hamburger and onion and drain off grease. Very lightly, brown pie shell. Add other ingredients to meat. Pour into pie shell. Bake at 350 degrees for 1/2 hour. Remove from oven and sprinkle cheese and Worcestershire sauce over top. Return to oven and melt cheese. Serve hot.

ROSALYNN CARTER’S CHICKEN AND RICE CASSEROLE

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

1 chicken, cut up and seasoned

1/2 stick butter

1 4-ounce can mushrooms, drained (save liquid)

4 large onions

2 chicken bouillon cubes

1 cup uncooked rice (do not use Minute Rice)

Melt butter in casserole. Place chicken in layers with onions and mushrooms. Bake covered for 1-1/2 hours at 350 degrees.

Remove chicken from oven, add enough boiling water to mushroom liquid to make 4-1/2 cups of broth in casserole. Dissolve bouillon cubes in broth. Add rice, replace chicken into casserole and bake for 1 hour at 350 degrees.

LINDA LAURENDEAU’S POTATOES OR VEGETABLE MEDLEY

Recipe from

Apopka Historical Society’s

Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

5 to 6 medium potatoes, skins on, washed and pierced for microwave

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon seasoning (Everglades is my favorite, but there are many wonderful blends – experiment!)

Microwave the potatoes for 4 to 5 minutes. You want them not quite fork tender. Put olive oil and seasoning into a 1-gallon sealable storage bag and mix. Cut potatoes in chunks and add to the bag. Seal and toss to coat the potatoes. Fry in hot pan or on a griddle, tossing from time to time, until golden and edges are crispy.

VARIATION: When potatoes have crisp edges, add raw, sliced: green peppers, onions, yellow squash, and zucchini coated in a bag with same amount of oil and seasoning. Cook together for a few minutes and serve hot as a vegetable medley.

OKRA CREOLE

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

3 bacon slices

1 (16-ounce) package frozen sliced okra

1 (14-1/2 ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 cup frozen onion seasoning blend

1 cup frozen corn kernels

1/2 cup water

1 teaspoon Creole seasoning

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Hot cooked rice (optional)

Cook bacon in a Dutch oven until crisp; remove bacon, and drain on paper towels, reserving drippings. Crumble bacon, and set aside.

Cook okra and next 6 ingredients in hot drippings in Dutch oven over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, 5 minutes. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Top with crumbled bacon. Serve over rice, if desired.

Makes 4 servings.

NEOMA KNOX’S

BROCCOLI AND CAULIFLOWER SALAD,

Recipe from New Vision

Community Church’s

Feeding the Flock

1 bunch cauliflower

1 bunch broccoli

5 strips crisp bacon

1/2 cup medium size red onion

1/2 cup golden raisins

Dressing:

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

Break and cut broccoli and cauliflower into bite-sized pieces. Broccoli stems may be used if peeled to soft center. (Hint: large pieces are easy to strip.) Break bacon into small pieces. Slice the onion into rings. Mix all the ingredients together.

Dressing: Combine mayonnaise, sugar and vinegar; pour over the salad and mix well. Refrigerate in air-tight container. Chill at least four hours; tip container to spread dressing evenly throughout.

EARL COELL’S CORN STICKS

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

2 cups corn meal

1 cup milk

1 egg

1 tablespoon lard

2 teaspoons salt

Beat all together. Bake in greased corn stick pan at 500 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes.

BETTY MOSS’

MISSISSIPPI MUD PIE

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia

Plains Pot Pourri

2 cups sugar

2 sticks margarine

4 eggs

1-1/2 cups plain flour

1/3 cup cocoa

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup chopped nuts

3 teaspoons vanilla

1/2 of a 10-ounce package miniature marshmallows

Cream sugar and margarine. Add eggs. Sift flour, cocoa, and salt together. Add to creamed mixture. Mix well. Add nuts and vanilla. Bake in a 13 x 9 x 2-inch pan for 35 minutes at 300 degrees. Remove from oven. Pour marshmallows over top and return to 350-degree oven for 10 minutes. Cool 1 hour, and then frost.

FROSTING:

1 box confectioners sugar

1 stick (1/4 pound) margarine

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 to 1/3 cup evaporated milk

1/3 cup cocoa

1 cup nuts

Mix well and spread on cake.