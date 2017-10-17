Argos Family Diner always serves award-winning home-cooked meals seven days-a-week

Sometimes you have to let reviews speak for themselves. Here’s what a few satisfied customers wrote about Argos Family Diner:

“Argos Family Diner is a must if you’re in the area and in the mood for some fantastic home cooked food. Their menu has all types of options for everyone. Service is quick and friendly. Food speaks for itself. Check it out!”

“Always a great place for breakfast or lunch. Never had a meal I wasn’t over-the-top about. Wonderful sandwiches and salads. All around perfectly prepared homemade meals. You can really tell a difference compared to other local restaurants. Clean and fresh food all the way. My family loves this place!”

“A family-run diner that knows how to cook everything! They have amazing breakfasts, but my favorite is the Gyro for lunch. Affordable and delicious. A must try for any hungry person.”

“Best! Great food, great prices, staff is very helpful and friendly. I love this place!”

“Delicious breakfast food! The eggs Benedict is so special with a wonderful sauce. The waitresses were so nice. It is a relaxing and enjoyable place to dine.”

“We LOVE this place. I have never received a meal that was not good, hearty, and served promptly. Server was kind and welcoming – always a smile on her face.”

“Second visit definitely won’t be my last. I went two months ago. It was early and one of the few places open that wasn’t fast food. I got eggs Benedict, which can often fall short. I loved it. Worth every calorie!”

“For my entrée, I chose the country-fried chicken with mashed potatoes. Was surprised by three large pieces of chicken. It was juicy and the most tender fried chicken I’ve ever had.”

“A friend recommended Argos Family Diner as the best diner south of NYC. It was delicious! Went for lunch and had Tilapia with vegetables. Grilled to perfection – tender and flavorful. My husband enjoyed the Cuban sandwich and onion rings, and my son the gyro and fries.”

“From their large-portioned meals to their excellent homemade lemon chicken soup, this place is perfect! Any time anyone asks where to go eat, I say Argos! The best place in Apopka!!!!”

“Really like it! I like that it’s a family owned Greek restaurant. I love, love, love the spinach and feta omelet. It was the best I’d ever had. Highly recommend!”

“I love Argos. The food is great, the staff is wonderful. They have a dog-friendly patio. They even brought a fresh bowl of water out for my dog. They definitely go the extra mile in service and quality of food.”

Right now, you might be asking yourself what makes Argos Family Diner so great? It definitely starts with the owner and his family.

Owner George Girmis schooled for the culinary world and started his career in Greece. He brought that knowledge and skill to the U.S. and opened his own family restaurant. George’s son, Demetrios, has been at his father’s side in the restaurant business since the young age of ten. There, he received training and influence under his father’s direction in food preparation, service, and management.

The menu at Argos Family Diner is patterned after a typical New York/Chicago style diner. Food is made on the premises, not delivered frozen, heated up, and loaded with preservatives like most corporate chain restaurants.

Argos Family Diner won first place in the 2016 Best of Apopka in American and Home Style Breakfast Place and Lunch categories.

Argos Family Diner is located in Apopka at 3346 East Semoran Boulevard in the Hunt Club area. For more information, call them at 407-788-1888.

