April 2022 obituaries

April 8, 2022

NEFTALI APONTE, 76, Apopka, died Tuesday, March 29. Mr. Aponte was born in Rio Piedra, Puerto Rico. Survivors: wife, Irene; children, Irene Philips, Deborah, Neftali Jr., Sarah Agosto; siblings, Anita, Ruben; 10 grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

PHAROAH (BUDDY) SILCOX, 88, died Monday, March 14. Mr. Silcox was born in Ashford, Alabama. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Iowa battleship during the Korean War. He owned and operated Silcox Hardware in Apopka and later expanded to Silcox Wholesale Nursery Supply in Sorrento. His passions in life were health and fitness, his animals, and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Survivors: children, Allison Buchanan, Chip Henry; sister, Jane Henderson; one granddaughter; three great-grandchildren.

