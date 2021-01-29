Apopka resident named VP at Second Harvest

Through its own programs and with hundreds of community partners like Apopka’s Loaves & Fishes, the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida supplies food directly to thousands of Central Floridians in need, especially since the pandemic hit last March.

But, Second Harvest doesn’t just supply boxes of food to residents and send them on their way. The organization also has self-supporting programs that include culinary training for potential chefs and cooks, as well as a fine-dining catering program, and other operations, such as a community kitchen that prepares meals for the community.

Running that part of Second Harvest is Nancy Brumbaugh of Apopka, who was recently promoted to vice president of food services for the organization located on Mercy Drive in Orlando.

The culinary training program not only teaches students how to professionally prepare food, but other life skills are offered in the program, such as budgeting, conflict resolution, and computer skills. To help the students in the program succeed, Second Harvest also helps with child care and transportation.

The program has had about 380 graduations, Brumbaugh said, with 100-percent job placement. One year out, about 76 percent of the students were still in their jobs.

Like many other situations, the culinary program was jolted when the pandemic hit in March 2020. Brumbaugh said they learned all about virtual classes and Zoom and students completed their courses at home, taking pictures of their finished dishes for instructors.

As unusual as it was, the program continued. “We never paused our culinary training program,” Brumbaugh said.

Brumbaugh has lived in Apopka since 1983 and raised her four children here, so that has helped her in knowing the needs of residents of Apopka and Northwest Orange County, she said. “I just love that small hometown feel I still get from being there.”

She worked for Orange County Public Schools for 14 years before moving to Second Harvest.

This story in its entirety begins on page 1A of the Friday, January 29, issue of The Apopka Chief. The Apopka Chief and The Planter are weekly community newspapers, independently owned and family operated, that have served the greater Apopka area in Central Florida since 1923 and 1965 respectively. Subscribe today!