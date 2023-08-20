Apopka police seek missing elderly man with schizophrenia, memory disorder

Apopka police are searching for an elderly man diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and a memory disorder who was previously seen last Tuesday when he was discharged from a hospital.

On August 15, Brian Darikio Beathea, a 65-year-old Black male, was last seen in the area of the Advent Health Apopka Hospital located at 2100 Ocoee Apopka Road, Apopka.

Beathea was at the hospital and was discharged on August 15. He then left on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

Beathea is diagnosed with schizophrenia and Bipolar disorder. As well, Beathea has a memory disorder and is unable to remember the phone number to where he resides or the address.

Beathea was last seen wearing blue pajama pants with brown shorts over them and a blue shirt. He has brown eyes and grey hair along with a grey bushy beard.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Brian Beathea is asked to contact the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757.