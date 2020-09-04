Apopka Obituaries September 2020

Apopka Obituaries September 4, 2020

JO ANNE D. COPELAND, 86, Apopka, died Wednesday, August 26. Mrs. Copeland was born in Anawalt, West, Virginia. Survivors: children, Shawn, Dirk; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka. …

GEORGE EDWARD TIMMONS, 63, Apopka, died Wednesday, August 26. Mr. Timmons was born in Jacksonville. Survivors: wife, Margaret; children, Travis and George Jr.; two grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka. …

OLGA “COOKIE” ZUKOR, 76, Apopka, died Saturday, August 22. Mrs. Zukor was born in Newark, New Jersey, Survivors: children, Bobby, Mark, Debbie, Linda, Susan; 16 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka. …