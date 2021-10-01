Apopka Obituaries October 2021

By
The Apopka Chief
-
93

Apopka Obituaries, October 1, 2021

ESCO EUGENE RICHTER, 85, died Sunday, August 29, 2021. Mr. Richter was born in Chipley. He was a Navy veteran, serving in the Aviation Branch, Communication Division. He was employed by Polaroid Corp. for 28 years. He also served as president of two different homeowners associations. Survivors: wife Patricia; children, Eugene, Deborah Jipson, Scott; stepchildren, William Ross, Diana Di Penti, Raymond Mc Mahan; 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren.

MISAEL MASTRAPA, 86, Apopka, died Sunday, September 12. Mr. Mastrapa was born in Victoria De Las Tunas, Cuba. Survivors: children, Jorge, Walter; siblings, Orlando, Migdalia; two grandchildren; one great-granddaughter. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

JOSEPH CLAYTON HARDESTY, 60, Apopka, died Sunday, September 5. Mr. Hardesty was born in Leesburg. Survivors: wife, Kandi; daughter, Ali Jo Bell; sons, Beau, Logan Bridges, Caylee Strickler; sisters, Pam Chavis, Pam Davis; brother, Garry Spraggins; four grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

DONNIE RAY WHITE, 48, Apopka, died Thursday, September 23. Mr. White was born in Apopka. Survivors: wife, Christin; children, Madalynn Fries, Dalton; stepdaughter, Brittany Wilson; siblings, Ronnie, Charles Franklin Dewberry, Kristin Woods, Tracey Hall, William R. Jr., Carol Tuttle; two stepgrandsons. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

TOMMIE ANN HURST, 85, died Wednesday, September 22. Mrs. Hurst was born in Opp, Alabama. She was a lifelong resident of Apopka and attended Apopka Memorial High School. Mrs. Hurst was a manager at multiple retail stores throughout Central Florida until she retired. Survivors: children, Chuck, Jeff, Tony; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

STEWART EDWARD KING, 51, Apopka, died Sunday, September 19. Mr. King was born in Orlando. Survivors: significant other, Debbie Hamilton; children, Ashley, Joshua, Dustin Richard, Victoria Cannon; siblings, Thomas Jr., Laura McClaure; eight grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

MARGARET (PEGGY) JANE WILLIAMS WOIDA, 91, Apopka, died Tuesday, September 21. She was born in Germantown, Pennsylvania. She resided in Errol Estate. Survivors: children, Joanne, Donald Lee, Mary, Cheryl, Jason, David; 22 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

SHIRLEY E. OLSON, 74, Apopka, died Wednesday, September 22. Mrs. Olson was born in Canton, Ohio. Survivors: husband, Rick; children, Erica, Andrew. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

EUGENE G. DAVIS JR., 55, Apopka, died Saturday, September 11. Mr. Davis was born in Orlando. He coached softball and loved watching Florida Gator games. Survivors: daughter, Heather Leone; sister, Sandy Stokes; two grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

ROBERT H. DINGWELL, 78, Apopka, died Sunday, September 12. Mr. Dingwell was born in Somerville, Massachusetts. Survivors: children, Brian, Kevin, Scott; one granddaughter; two great-grandchildren; significant other, Terri Taylor. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

JUDITH ANN TRAMMELL, 74, Apopka, died Monday, September 6. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky. Suvivors: children, Ramdy, John Meadors, Michelle Stepenson; fiancé, Rodney Stone; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

ALAN LEE WATSON, 55, Apopka, died Saturday, September 18. Survivors: wife, Lisa Ann; daughter, Breanna; stepdaughter, Amy Matter; sibling, L.W. Watson; five step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

JOHN WILLIAM CAUSEY, 41, Apopka, died Friday, September 3. Mr. Causey was born in Daytona Beach. Survivors: children, John Jr., Cheyanne Stricklin, Robert, Emma, Kaylee Godbold. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

DAVID SLOCUM, 69, Apopka, died Sunday, September 5. Mr. Slocum was born in Hartford, Connecticut. Survivors: daughter, Laura Park; siblings, Susan Slocum Petrie, Debbie Brady. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

DARLENE ELIZABETH SHARP, 69, Apopka, died Tuesday, September 7. Mrs. Sharp was born in Woodbury, New Jersey. Survivors: daughter, Michelle; siblings, Diane Kupko, Robert Owens, Harvey Owens, Ricky Owens; one granddaughter; two great-grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

The Apopka Chief

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR