Apopka Obituaries October 2021

Apopka Obituaries, October 1, 2021

ESCO EUGENE RICHTER, 85, died Sunday, August 29, 2021. Mr. Richter was born in Chipley. He was a Navy veteran, serving in the Aviation Branch, Communication Division. He was employed by Polaroid Corp. for 28 years. He also served as president of two different homeowners associations. Survivors: wife Patricia; children, Eugene, Deborah Jipson, Scott; stepchildren, William Ross, Diana Di Penti, Raymond Mc Mahan; 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren.

…

MISAEL MASTRAPA, 86, Apopka, died Sunday, September 12. Mr. Mastrapa was born in Victoria De Las Tunas, Cuba. Survivors: children, Jorge, Walter; siblings, Orlando, Migdalia; two grandchildren; one great-granddaughter. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

JOSEPH CLAYTON HARDESTY, 60, Apopka, died Sunday, September 5. Mr. Hardesty was born in Leesburg. Survivors: wife, Kandi; daughter, Ali Jo Bell; sons, Beau, Logan Bridges, Caylee Strickler; sisters, Pam Chavis, Pam Davis; brother, Garry Spraggins; four grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

DONNIE RAY WHITE, 48, Apopka, died Thursday, September 23. Mr. White was born in Apopka. Survivors: wife, Christin; children, Madalynn Fries, Dalton; stepdaughter, Brittany Wilson; siblings, Ronnie, Charles Franklin Dewberry, Kristin Woods, Tracey Hall, William R. Jr., Carol Tuttle; two stepgrandsons. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

TOMMIE ANN HURST, 85, died Wednesday, September 22. Mrs. Hurst was born in Opp, Alabama. She was a lifelong resident of Apopka and attended Apopka Memorial High School. Mrs. Hurst was a manager at multiple retail stores throughout Central Florida until she retired. Survivors: children, Chuck, Jeff, Tony; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

…

STEWART EDWARD KING, 51, Apopka, died Sunday, September 19. Mr. King was born in Orlando. Survivors: significant other, Debbie Hamilton; children, Ashley, Joshua, Dustin Richard, Victoria Cannon; siblings, Thomas Jr., Laura McClaure; eight grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

MARGARET (PEGGY) JANE WILLIAMS WOIDA, 91, Apopka, died Tuesday, September 21. She was born in Germantown, Pennsylvania. She resided in Errol Estate. Survivors: children, Joanne, Donald Lee, Mary, Cheryl, Jason, David; 22 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

SHIRLEY E. OLSON, 74, Apopka, died Wednesday, September 22. Mrs. Olson was born in Canton, Ohio. Survivors: husband, Rick; children, Erica, Andrew. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

EUGENE G. DAVIS JR., 55, Apopka, died Saturday, September 11. Mr. Davis was born in Orlando. He coached softball and loved watching Florida Gator games. Survivors: daughter, Heather Leone; sister, Sandy Stokes; two grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

ROBERT H. DINGWELL, 78, Apopka, died Sunday, September 12. Mr. Dingwell was born in Somerville, Massachusetts. Survivors: children, Brian, Kevin, Scott; one granddaughter; two great-grandchildren; significant other, Terri Taylor. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

JUDITH ANN TRAMMELL, 74, Apopka, died Monday, September 6. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky. Suvivors: children, Ramdy, John Meadors, Michelle Stepenson; fiancé, Rodney Stone; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

ALAN LEE WATSON, 55, Apopka, died Saturday, September 18. Survivors: wife, Lisa Ann; daughter, Breanna; stepdaughter, Amy Matter; sibling, L.W. Watson; five step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

JOHN WILLIAM CAUSEY, 41, Apopka, died Friday, September 3. Mr. Causey was born in Daytona Beach. Survivors: children, John Jr., Cheyanne Stricklin, Robert, Emma, Kaylee Godbold. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

DAVID SLOCUM, 69, Apopka, died Sunday, September 5. Mr. Slocum was born in Hartford, Connecticut. Survivors: daughter, Laura Park; siblings, Susan Slocum Petrie, Debbie Brady. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

DARLENE ELIZABETH SHARP, 69, Apopka, died Tuesday, September 7. Mrs. Sharp was born in Woodbury, New Jersey. Survivors: daughter, Michelle; siblings, Diane Kupko, Robert Owens, Harvey Owens, Ricky Owens; one granddaughter; two great-grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…