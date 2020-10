Apopka Obituaries October 2, 2020

WILLIE “MAX” HELMS, 86, Zellwood, died Sunday, September 27. He was born in Enterprise, Alabama. Survivors: children, Lynn Helms Cox, Janine Pflibsen, Jeff Helms; siblings, Wayne, Doug, Mary Thomas; five grandchildren; six great- grandchildren, plus two on the way. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.