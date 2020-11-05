Apopka Obituaries November 2020

Apopka Obituaries November 6, 2020

SUE LANE BRADFORD MARTIN, 64, died Saturday, October 24. Survivor: husband, James Martin. Unity Memorial Funeral Home, East, Inc. Apopka.

…

MARY LOUISE TYLER, 86, died Saturday, October 24. Survivors: children, Rosie Gresham, Ethel Wood, Robert Tyler Sr., Johnny Tyler Sr., Juanita Ancrum, Gloria Bash, Andre Tyler, Andretta Prince, Beverly Tyler, Willie Tyler, Kanteasa Rowell. Unity Memorial Funeral Home East, Inc., Apopka.

…

DELLA P. (FYOCK) DUNCAN, 98, died Wednesday, October 21, in Winter Garden. Mrs. Duncan was born in Penn Run, Pennsylvania. In Pennsylvania, she and her husband owned and operated school buses for the local school district. She was deaconess at the Penn Run Church of the Brethren. After living in Apopka for several years, they moved to Winter Garden. Survivors: children, Dorothy Bernardo, Torrance, Calif., Robert, Apopka; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

MICHAEL RAYMOND STANLEY, 50, Apopka, died Tuesday, October 27. Mr. Raymond was born in Roanoke, Virginia. He was a successful business owner of Stanley Roofing, Inc. in Apopka. Survivors: wife, Tina; children, Kaleigh, Dustin, Shawn. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

RACHEL NICOLE HUNSINGER, 35, Apopka, died Thursday, October 29. Miss Hunsinger was born in Orlando. Survivors: mother, Karen Janus; children, Amiya, Malachi. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

CYNTHIA ANN LEE, 60, Apopka, died Saturday, October 31. Mrs. Lee was born in Orland Park, Illinois. Survivors: husband Pastor Scott Lee; mother Joan Lajza; children Rachel Ciancaglini, Daniel Lee, Pastor David Lee, Charity Ebanks; siblings, Ed Lajza, Bill Lajza, Jeff Lajza, Tim Lajza; seven grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

STEPHANIE (KOVAL) JASAK, 70, Gainesville, died Saturday, October 31. Mrs. Jasak was born in Fulton, New York. Survivors: husband, Robert; daughters, Cassie Barber, Amanda Bush; five grandchildren. The Jasaks celebrated 50 years of marriage in July.

…