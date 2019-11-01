Apopka Obituaries November 1

VIRGINIA P. LOOMIS, 97, Sorrento, died Friday, October 25. Mrs. Loomis was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. Survivors: children, Michael, Katherine, Mark; siblings, Elizabeth Roashan, James M. Pettit; one grandchild; two great-grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

WANDA LOU WILLIAMS, 91, Apopka, died Tuesday, October 15. Mrs. Williams was born in Sweetwater, Tennessee. She was an RV park owner. Survivors: daughter, Lorri A. Young; sister, Margaret Smith.

…

ANDREW PERKINS, 22, Apopka, died Wednesday, October 9. Mr. Perkins was born in Central Florida. He is a graduate of Apopka High School and Valencia Community College. Survivors: parents, Anthony and Kristie; grandmother, Phyllis Stephens; brothers, Jeremy, Jacob.

…

VIRGINIA R. CARTER, 82, Orlando, died Friday, October 25. Mrs. Carter was born in Salisbury, Maryland. Survivors: stepchildren, Pat D. Faulk and Billy of Sorrento; brother, Tommy Elliott; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…