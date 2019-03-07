Apopka Obituaries March 2019

By
The Apopka Chief
-
73

March 8, 2019

PATRICIA ANN GAUTHIER, 76, Apopka, died Tuesday, February 26. Mrs. Gauthier was born in Webster, Massachusetts. Survivors: daughters, Nancy Carr, Paige McCormac; siblings, James, John, Roger; one grandchild. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

BETTY MUSSELWHITE, 76, Apopka, died Monday, February 25. Mrs. Musselwhite was born in Roswell, New Mexico. Survivors: children, Dale, Donnie; siblings, Monroe Sedillo, Ray Torres. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

ONELLO C. ALFONSO FUENTES, 88, Apopka, died Tuesday, February 26. Mr. Alfonso Fuentes was born in La Margarita, Cuba. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.        

ROD M. LEMASSON, 70, Apopka, died Thursday, February 28. Mr. Lemasson was born in Ft. Myers. He was retired from Citrus Central. Survivors: wife, Bonnie: children Jenny Gaughf, Rod; three grandchildren. Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Apopka.

JEANETTE KATHERINE BRAMLITT, 63, Apopka, died Monday, March 4. Mrs. Bramlitt was born in DeFuniak Springs. Survivors: children, Dana Chase, Brian; siblings, Jan Felkins, Joyce Leow, Buddy Cosson, Francis Cosson; four grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

JULIAN “CUATE” GARCIA, 29, Apopka, died Sunday, March 3. Mr. Garcia was born in Chicago, Illinois. Survivors: mother, Julia Cordero; fiancé, Yasmin Cantero; children, Jose, Joel, Jaqueline; siblings, Juan M. Orona, Jose Campos, Priscilla Martinez, Yolanda, Stephanie, Josefa Barron. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

ANNIE LOU BURKS, 93, Apopka, died Tuesday, February 26. Mrs. Burks was born in Lee County, Mississippi. Survivors:  children, Cynthia L. Savage, Sharron F. Pickron, Sandrea M. Jones, Sarah A. Pickron; sister, Faye Turpen; 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

AUDREY ANN ELVER, 90, Sorrento, died Monday, March 4. Mrs. Elver was born in Janesville, Wisconsin. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

March 1, 2019

JORGE CARLOS CASTANEDA CASTRO, 26, Apopka, died Tuesday, February 5. Mr. Castaneda Castro was born in San Jose De Los Poros, Honduras. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

ELAINE LARSON LUST, 89, Apopka, died Tuesday, February 19. Mrs. Lust was born in Manistique, Michigan. Survivors: children, Sue Alden, Rick, Sandy; three grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

ELDA MAE REICHARD, 103, Apopka, died Wednesday, February 20. Mrs. Reichard was born in Bloomington, Nebraska. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

MARY JANE JOHNSON, 92, Apopka, died Thursday, February 21. Mrs. Johnson was born in Covington, Kentucky. Survivor: daughter, Theresa Strickland. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

LESTER PAUL HENCH, 94, Longwood, died Thursday, February 21. Mr. Hench was born in New York City, New York. Survivors: children, Michael A., Daniel L.; one grandchild. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

ARNOLD REECE CORDER, 83, Apopka, died Friday, February 22. Mr. Corder was born in Covington, Tennessee. Survivors: Timothy; one grandson. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

EDNA C. LUONGO, 94, Apopka, died Monday, February 18. Mrs. Luongo was born in North Carolina. She was a member of Cavalry Assembly of God in Winter Park then New Vision Community Church, Apopka. Survivors: children, Craig, Winter Park, Donna Elkins, Mount Dora, Debbie, Jacksonville, Joe; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Apopka.

MARY LOU CROSBY, 90, Apopka, died Friday, February 22. Mrs. Crosby was born in Portland, Indiana. She worked for Coopers/Lybran Orlando more than 30 years and was co-owner of Crosby’ s Motor Inn of Apopka. Survivors: husband, John; sons, Perry Leavell, Steve Leavell; stepson, Mark Crosby; stepdaughter, Christine Johnson; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

MANUEL LEE MAXELL, 89, Apopka, died Friday, February 22. Mr. Maxwell was born in Cairo, Georgia. Survivors: wife, Karen; children, Barbara Brown, Randy; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

