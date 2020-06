Apopka Obituaries June 2020

Apopka Obituaries June 5, 2020

NANCY LUCILLE JOSEY, 88, Apopka, died Saturday, April 11. She was a founding member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon and an elder. She was a kindergarten assistant for many years. Survivors: husband of 71 years, Raymond L.; daughters, Pamela Mouzon, Angela Smith; sisters, Marcia Braun, Susan Lucky; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

MARION FRANCES (ELLIS) RICE, 87, Zellwood, died Wednesday, June 3. Mrs. Rice was born in Sedley, Virginia. Survivors: sister, Jean Kersey, brother, Jerry Ellis; children, Melody “Dee Dee” Thomas, Bryan; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.